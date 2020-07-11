“Dedicated to tolerance, promotion of good order and religion” — these few words sum up the reason for the building of the non-denominational Union Church in Pultneyville beginning in 1825.
Pultneyville, in the town of Williamson, was settled early in the 19th century by transplanted New Englanders for the most part. Some settlers were seafaring folks drawn to the area by Lake Ontario while others sought availability of fertile land on the Great Lakes Plain. Busy with clearing land, planting crops and other activities of daily living, these few hundred settlers first met in private homes to worship. A Methodist circuit rider held church in the home of Thomas Cooper beginning in 1811, about a year after an Episcopal priest had begun holding services in Samuel Ledyard’s house.
Concern for the circuit rider in bad weather, plus the task of turning their private homes into sanctuaries, resulted in a Dec. 27, 1825 meeting of mostly Methodists and Episcopalians regarding construction of a place of worship for all. Future discussions resulted in a written constitution and by-laws of the Union Society of Pultneyville, N.Y. Two Methodists, two Presbyterians and two unaffiliated persons, referred to as “goats,” were selected trustees to administer the fledgling church.
Jacob W. Hallet, land agent for the Pultney Estate, donated land north of the village square for a church and brothers Ansel and Andrew Cornwall did the actual building. The two-story Federal-style building was completed in 1826. In all there were 76 subscribers, who contributed lumber, shingles, nails and labor, as was common for those times, money being a scarce commodity.
Over the next 20 years, the church congregations, who referred to themselves as the “United Society,” continued to prosper. Parishioners made needed repairs and installed additional pews to support a larger congregation in 1847. The community utilized the building for religious, political and social events, as long as they were of a moral nature. As there was no stage at this time, boards were laid across the tops of the pews to create a platform for plays and presentations, with lanterns set up for lighting.
Among the speakers and preachers were representatives of the Fox sisters, as Spiritualism was gaining in popularity. Frederick Douglass spoke at the Union Church in 1849, 1853 and 1861.
Friction between the congregations boiled over in 1859, when a group meeting in the balcony blared a trumpet, thoroughly upsetting Methodists gathered on the main floor. The Methodist pastor had the offending girls arrested, but the resulting trial in neighboring Ontario lasted for three days ending in acquittal for the six girls.
In 1860, the “Pultneyville Lyceum” moved from the cobblestone district school across the street to the Union Church, under the direction of Professor Lewis Clark. Spiritualists now regularly used the building and the growing temperance movement began meeting in the church as well.
In 1874, the Methodists formally withdrew from the “United Society,” and Episcopalians had begun meeting in Professor Clark’s Academy in 1869, while other church societies faded away.
The last regular church service was held in 1875. With the church groups gone, the building began to decline and deteriorate. A newly formed Pultneyville Dramatic Club was formed and used the hall, but it wasn’t until September 1892 when a public meeting was held with the goal of creating a “Village Hall” from the deteriorating structure. The newly formed Union Hall Association was granted all rights to the land and building, with Miss Mary Gates donating $1,000 to help with the refurbishing. Her stipulation that the building be raised and a basement added also saw the construction of an 18-foot extension on the north end for a stage. On April 18, 1894 at the special meeting, the former Union Church was renamed Gates Hall in honor of chief benefactor Mary Gates.
Gates Hall trustees took over running the building, with dramatic presentations the most dominant use since 1867. Subscription drives were held in the early 20th century to repair, decorate and improve the hall. In the 1940s Alice Evelin Waters was president, and this dynamo oversaw many improvements.
The Pultneyville Players came into being in 1947, presenting their first play, “One Mad Night,” in 1948.
Financial and personal issues for this group over the ensuing years saw the formation of The Pultneyville Civic Light Opera Company (PCLOC) in 1961, with the goal of presenting Gilbert and Sullivan operettas. These productions in modern dress continue to grace the Hall every July.
Care of this “Grand Old Dame” was passed to the now Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society in 1999, and she is still faithfully serving us to this day. What stories she could tell were she able, about these last 195 years.
