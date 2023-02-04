In February 1972, an incident at Geneva High School resulted in a student boycott that lasted weeks. Many of the readers of this paper may remember the incident, may have been in school at the time, or even were involved (as a heads up, in this article I’ll be touching on mentions of racism and White nationalism for the purposes of explaining the “why” behind this incident).
On the morning of Feb. 29, a white student brought a leaflet printed by the National Socialist White People’s Party, aka the American Nazi party. The leaflet, its exact contents unknown, reportedly ridiculed people of color and urged schools to “be returned” to white people. Information indicating the leaflet’s origin had been removed from the circulated copy, leading people to believe it was written by the student. The white student must have shown it around because a few black students saw it and took offense.
It’s unclear exactly how the next minutes transpired, but a fight developed between several students, then four or five more jumped in. Eventually 12 white and black students were involved in the melee in the lower corridor of the school, just before the opening bell. School employees were able to break it up and disperse the students.
The school principal, Vince Scalise, returned to his office after it was resolved. The original students had gone to their classrooms upstairs, but a second outbreak occurred just as the opening bell rang. Teachers tried to break up the second fight, which involved 35-40 people and left teachers Donald Khoury and Richard Loveland injured. Police were called to the lower hall (all six on-duty officers and five off-duty), but by the time they arrived there was only some shouting and screaming outside the school, no fighting. After everything quieted down, the police left.
Initial newspaper reports were that the leaflet was written by one of the students and that the note complained of injustices the white students felt they were being subjected to by black students. This caused confusion until school authorities tracked the leaflet’s origin and confirmed it was written by the American Nazi party.
A second leaflet with similar ideas was found on Hobart College’s campus within days.
On the morning of March 1, 150 white students gathered in front of the school to wait for the bus from Chartres Homes, which transported many of the black students to school, as an intimidation tactic — although nothing physical happened (this was not reported by the paper until April 12, during an interview with one of those white students). After further investigation by police, two black students were arrested for the assault on the teachers; later, one of the students said he was trying to break up the fight but got hit by a teacher, causing him to join in. Eleven students were suspended for various periods of time.
Principal Scalise publicly castigated “this type of literature” and expressed deep regret that it could find its way into schools here. He emphasized that “what we’re trying to do is create an atmosphere of learning through the cooperation of students, parents, the public and community.”
The Community Action Committee, or COMAC, released a statement in response to the school and police actions. COMAC questioned why the police were only talking to white people about the incident and not the black students, and that the black students received the longest suspensions while the white student who brought the flier into school only got a one-day suspension.
COMAC sent 11 requests to the school board, including:
• The board should issue a statement deploring the situation.
• Rescinding the suspensions of all black students involved.
• Dropping all charges against the black students.
• Establishing a fact-finding committee involving COMAC, the board, and the Geneva Teachers Association to develop a better program to eliminate racism.
The school board replied that it opposed the disruptive activities and it was unfortunate that material circulating in the community was brought into school; suspensions were made by school administration according to policy; the charges were brought by the individual teachers; and that the events of Feb. 29 were not limited to school issues, but rather broader community problems and it would be more appropriate to establish an organization representing the entire community.
A walkoutThe board did not satisfy COMAC’s expectations, nor must they have satisfied the students’ expectations, because on March 20, 50 of the high school’s 65 enrolled black students walked out after the first bell. It was reported the walkout affected the high, junior and elementary schools with around 200 students involved.
Edward Jenkins, the president of COMAC, held a press conference on the third day, confirming that COMAC and the students initiated the boycott together. Protection of students and the failure of the school board to meet quietly with COMAC leaders as requested were the reasons given for the boycott.
Two black student leaders announced the formation of a Minority Student Union along with five demands:
• Further investigation of the leaflet.
• Recognition by the school and board of the Minority Student Union.
• More black studies courses.
• More black teachers and a black guidance counselor.
• A legal holiday to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.
On March 26, the board president and one school board member, and COMAC members, sat down to clarify the board’s response while negotiating terms to end the boycott. Officially, the student boycott would end April 10 (when classes would resume after spring break), lasting a total of 21 days. Even after issuing a joint statement, some dissatisfaction with how the board handled the incident was still present.
Indeed, boycotts by black students continued each year on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, from 1972-76, to protest the district’s refusal to recognize the day as a holiday.