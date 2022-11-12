We are one-fifth of the way through the 21st century. Those born in the mid-20th century grew up with fantastic visions of the 21st century. Space travel and communicators (cell phones) came true, but there are no personal jet packs nor a flying car in every garage.
In 2022 it’s time to think about preserving the recent past. This is challenging for community history museums. While museum curators think about what should be saved for people 50 or 100 years from now, most people don’t have that view. A common refrain is, “That can’t be historical, I still have one at home!”
The truth is, “historical” happens quickly. Last year the Geneva Historical Society changed its name to Historic Geneva. Our stationery, polo shirts and business cards became documents of the past overnight.
When the coronavirus hit the United States in early 2020, every museum and historical society recognized it as an historical moment. We knew this would be talked about in the future, and now was the time to preserve photographs, stories and objects. We created a collecting page, “We Stayed at Home,” on our website. We received some submissions but fewer than we hoped. Everyone either made or purchased masks that reflected their personalities. We would love to have some in our collection.
Television programs such as “Antiques Roadshow” have created false impressions of “museum quality” objects. Large museums do collect rare and best-example objects and art. However, common and less than pristine artifacts are important as well. A recent donation was a plastic drink coaster from the Lafayette Inn, the “house of atmosphere and fine food.” Matchbooks and ashtrays from bars and restaurants tell the story of local businesses. They also represent a time when many people smoked and were allowed to do so in public places.
Historic Geneva staff collects materials when they can. One way is talking with businesses that are closing. When Area Records closed in 2017, we asked owner Mike George for anything he’d like to donate. We ended up with one half of the illuminated sign that hung over the sidewalk. When Jim Hogan sold the Geneva Bicycle Center, he gave us a Baker & Stark sign that belonged to the menswear store that was once at that location.
We work with groups and churches that are ending. While there are national organizations and dioceses that may want records, we are interested in anything local: scrapbooks, photographs, plaques, and things from sponsored events. People often overlook items such as T-shirts, buttons, tokens and uniforms from sports teams a group sponsored. When Boy Scout Camp Babcock-Hovey was put up for sale this summer, many things were sent to other camps in the region. A large photo of co-founder Harry Hovey was given to Historic Geneva as he was a resident, as well as owner of the Market Basket grocery store chain that was based in the city.
DeSales High School alumni have donated yearbooks and objects from the 1950s to the 2010s when the school closed. Varsity sweaters, a cheerleader’s jacket and chenille varsity letters are some common artifacts. We also received a game ball from the 1979 Section V championship football game, and cheerleader pom poms. Another donor retrieved several girls’ sports jerseys and cheerleading uniforms from the school when it closed. These are all things we associate with high school memories, but they don’t always make it into museum collections.
Historic Geneva represents people, places, events and stories in the city and town of Geneva. Whether from this year or 100 years ago, we want to collect things that tell the stories of all Genevans.
John Marks is curator of collections at Historic Geneva.