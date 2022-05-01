In the mid-20th century, there were many Finger Lakes drum and bugle corps. There were the Geneva Appleknockers, the Watkins Glen Squires, the Shortsville Shamrocks, and the Auburn Purple Lancers. There were many more around New York state and across the Northeast. Many, like the Appleknockers, were sponsored by American Legion posts.
Recently, two major figures of the Appleknockers died: Ken Petersen and Jack Bullock.
A trumpet player from the age of 9, Petersen joined the Appleknockers Drum and Bugle Corps as an adult. Bullock began playing with the Appleknockers in 1948 and ’49, while still a student at Ithaca College.
In 1953, Bullock returned from the Army and began arranging music for the Appleknockers, as well as playing in the corps. Up to that point, drum and bugle corps played marches with military-style drumming. Bullock used jazz harmonies, rhythms and modulations to another key. This style became a signature of the Appleknockers and eventually was copied by other groups.
Petersen played soprano bugle in the 1950s and became a featured soloist in Bullock’s arrangements. Few people tried to play jazz on a single-valve bugle because it was difficult, but Petersen became known for his tone and power. Other featured buglers were Hardy Carrasas and Don Phipps.
Drum and bugle corps either performed marching or at a standstill. In 1958, with Bullock as director, the Appleknockers performed their first winter concert. They played seated with music stands, a string bass and a drum kit, and sounded like a 1940s big band. The format was a hit, and the corps performed winter shows at many places, including Carnegie Hall in 1963.
The Appleknockers Senior Corps folded in 1964. Petersen worked with the Appleknocker Junior Corps and other groups in western New York as a director and brass teacher. He organized the Gorham Firebells corps of wives and children of the fire department, teaching many of them to play from scratch. His obituary stated, “(He) established a reputation for teaching teens and young adults music and life lessons, helping them succeed when they previously were struggling.”
Petersen continued to play soprano bugle in the Rochester corps, winning two world championships after the age of 60. He played in competitions through the 2000s, then joined the Mighty St. Joe’s Alumni exhibition corps in Batavia. He continued playing until the age of 86. Petersen is in the World Drum Corps Hall of Fame and the Buglers Hall of Fame, and is remembered fondly by those who learned from him.
Bullock is in the World Drum Corps Hall of Fame too for his work with the Appleknockers and other corps. His day job was a music teacher. In 1961, he organized the first Gorham Pageant of Bands. He ran the pageant for several years before teaching in Canandaigua. Later, Bullock earned his doctorate and taught music at Ithaca College. Eventually he became a full-time arranger and composer for publisher Alfred Music. He wrote and co-wrote many instructional method books for band instruments that are still in print.
Bullock wrote hundreds of arrangements of pop, jazz and marching band tunes for school use. If you’ve attended a school band concert anywhere in the country, you’ve probably heard one of his numbers. “Jack Bullock” may not have been in the program as composer/arranger. He used the name “Paul Cook” for his Grade 1 (beginning level) arrangements. If you do a search on that name, you’ll find more than 700 pieces of music, including an arrangement of the one-hit wonder, “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”
In 1985, Bullock returned to Gorham as a judge for the 25th anniversary Pageant of Bands. A former band student spoke to him. Like any good music teacher, he said later, “I didn’t remember her name, but I remembered (what) horn (she played).”