It was just a brown box on shelves with other brown boxes at the Wayne County Historian’s Office. “Veeder” and “WWI” were lettered on two sides.
That gave a date for the contents, but who was the Veeder? Was it Dr. Veeder of Lyons, a former health officer? Only one way to find out ... open the box.
Inside the very packed box were envelopes of letters and newspaper clippings, full newspapers, postcards, six small notebooks and several manuscripts. The topics included correspondence with James Sullivan, military personnel and their assignments; YMCA and Red Cross personnel during and after the war; civilian efforts during the war; war bonds and stamps; speeches given by Miss Veeder and others; several handwritten versions of a manuscript; clippings about the armistice and Wayne County’s benefit from surplus military equipment.
The “Veeder” was Sarah Eleanor Veeder, a daughter of Dr. M.A. Veeder. She was born in Lyons in 1873 and graduated from Lyons Union High School in 1891 with her sister Martha. Sarah attended Syracuse University, graduating with a four-year art degree and a one-year scholarship for study in Paris with two to four artists. During her time at Syracuse she wrote a song for her sorority, which later became the theme song for the national Gamma Phi Beta Sorority.
Veeder taught at the Frances Shimer Academy at the University of Chicago for two years and then moved to the Art Hall of Wesleyan University at Delaware, Ohio. In 1903 she returned to Lyons to care for her ailing parents and took a position as drawing teacher at the Lyons Union High School, where she continued for 38 years. Other than short trips, she remained in Lyons the rest of her life.
But Veeder was not one to sit still and merely teach. She attended every event in which her students participated and complimented them at the next class. She posted team statistics in her classroom. She joined the Rochester Art Club and exhibited with them in 1897, 1903 and 1911.
In 1906 she became a charter member and secretary of the Lyons University Extension Circle. The Circle met once a month and at each meeting two or three members would present papers on current events, history, biography, travel, health and science. The topics were chosen in advance and a program published of who would present on what for each meeting.
Veeder was also a charter member of the Lyons Civic Club and organized several art shows for both members and non-members. She was active in the Women’s Foreign Missionary Society at the Methodist Church and led a group of Campfire Girls. In 1922 she was a charter member in the American Legion Auxiliary, serving in several offices. On the eve of the Great War Veeder enrolled in and was trained for the military census of 1917.
In 1919 Veeder was appointed local historian for the town (and later the village) of Lyons. And this is where the brown box begins.
In a series of letters back and forth with the New York State Historian, James Sullivan answered her questions about what she, as local historian, was supposed to do. She was to document the war effort in the Town of Lyons. Yes, she was to record the men who went to war, which service they were with, where they served and which battles they were in.
But the people back home were also involved in the war. There were women who worked at the War Offices in Washington and New York, Red Cross workers at home and abroad, businesses which retooled and local sons working elsewhere. Their stories also needed to be documented as well as the various groups that raised money, rolled bandages, collected hats, mittens and other personal items for soldiers.
Cataloging history
Veeder set to work. She had already kept newspaper clippings about the men and women going off beginning in 1914. Now the boys were coming home soon and each one received a postcard asking about their service. She followed the returned postcards with a request for details. The soldiers obliged and many wrote long letters which are carefully preserved. If the boys did not return to Lyons she checked for their information and addresses. A Red Cross Worker (and former Lyons Republican Newspaper editor), Terry Van Camp, worked with refugees across Europe and wrote letters home. His parents shared the letters with the Lyons Republican, which published them from 1917-1922. Each published letter was saved, sometimes as a clipping, sometimes as a whole page or the entire paper.
There are newspaper articles (a whole separate notebook) about the sales of war bonds and war stamps. There are clippings about various activities of the Red Cross to raise money, roll bandages and collect hats, mittens and scarves for the men “over there.” There are stories of money raising efforts of fraternal organizations such as the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. One newspaper article notes that the mail bag company turned to making canvas tents, feed bags for horses, hammocks and laundry bags for the Navy and mail collecting satchels.
There are small notebooks, six of them, ranging in size from 8-by-5 inches down to 4 by 6. In them Veeder kept alphabetical lists of the soldiers, where they served, when, which branch and unit, wounds, death and what they were doing now that the war was over. That information was eventually transferred to a ledger/scrapbook 12 inches high, 8 inches wide and about 6 inches thick. The book includes information collected on businesses and other groups — as well as a list of photos sent to the state historian.
Just as the notebooks followed each other, there are a succession of drafts. Some were speeches made at the end of the war at celebrations when the boys came home. Some were drafts for the article she had to send to the state historian to document the war. The differences in each draft make it possible to put them in chronological order. There is so much information collected for one township, it is completely understandable why New York State never published the book officials had initially planned to assemble. If every historian were as diligent as Veeder, Wayne County alone would have published a three-volume book.
To make the information accessible for people to use, the one regular-size storage box became two small, flat, archival boxes; one large scrapbook; and three 3-inch notebooks on a shelf. They are currently available for viewing at the Wayne County Historian’s Office and will eventually be available online at the historian’s web page.
Sarah Veeder was the first local historian in the Town of Lyons. She was one of many collecting information. In this centennial year of local or town historians, stop by and say, “thank you” for the job they do in preserving our history.
George Santayana once said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” With the Wayne County Bicentennial approaching, challenge yourself to learn a little local history and be prepared for events that will be coming.
A retired school librarian, Jorgensen volunteers at the Wayne County Museum of History and elsewhere. She has written a book titled “The First Hundred Churches.”