One of the interesting sources at Historic Geneva is the annual reports of the Board of Public Works. The reports began in 1898, when Geneva shifted from village to city government. They gave information on improvements of the past year — from decision-making to expenses — and why or why not budgets were met.
In the 1898 report, 24 pages were devoted to street expenses and pavements. There were several options for paving materials: brick, cobblestones, macadam and asphalt. The board visited many New York cities to see how different materials held up. Individual members, while on business, looked at streets from New York to Omaha.
There were many companies making paving bricks and the board wanted to choose bricks that would wear the best. Engineer Gomer Jones created a brick testing machine to replicate the impact of wagon wheels and horseshoes. A barrel was lined with 32 bricks. One hundred-fifty pounds of iron cubes were thrown in the barrel, which was turned rapidly for 3,000 revolutions. This was meant to equal 20 years of regular street traffic.
Macadam was a roadway of crushed and rolled stone. Layers of different sizes of stone were laid from the base to the surface. The goal was to have a tight, bonded road that wouldn’t deteriorate under traffic or weather.
Asphalt is the surface that’s predominantly used today.
In 1898, there were a variety of street surfaces, with many streets still being unpaved dirt. The process for paving streets was different from today. For starters, “No street has been or will be paved when owners of abutting property, or any large number of them, do not so desire.”
The city paid for one-third of paving costs and the property owners paid the rest. The report stated that, “the true plan is to have all paving paid by the property owners and the expense of repairs and maintenance paid by the city. In this way any street can have whatever pavement the property owners thereon desire without largely increasing the city’s bonded indebtedness.”
Residents of a street needed to agree to petition the city for paving, then decide which surface they wanted. It was a majority-rule decision, although people rarely knew the pros and cons of the surfaces upon which they were voting.
In 1898, South Main Street owners petitioned to have the road paved with macadam from Mile Point to Pulteney Park. Residents from the park to Castle Street chose brick pavement. While Washington Street was paved in brick that year. Park Place was still dirt. So, in addition to the jarring effect of changing surfaces, wagons going around Park Place dragged dirt and mud onto paved roads.
Seneca and Exchange streets were still unpaved, that work being delayed until 1899. Those streets were a combination of cobblestones and dirt. There were stone crosswalks across each street and at intersections. The city budgeted for cleaning the crosswalks, but it was a losing battle, particularly in muddy conditions. The report noted that almost endless money could be spent on cleaning without good results. It was better to invest money in paving the streets.
Street cleaning was a necessary expense. “Dusty streets are injurious to the health owing to the silicate-loaded air arising from horse droppings … and the house and shop refuse which is swept into the streets are also a serious cause for complaint.” Dirt streets were sprinkled, by horse-drawn water cart, up to three times a day in the summer to keep down dust. Brick and asphalt roads were sprinkled four times a day. The report noted that some cities added disinfectants to their water carts in hot weather.
There was a short section on “the advantage of trees in residence streets.” There were opinions that trees kept roads damp, as well as decaying leaves mixing with mud streets to cause “fevers and infection.” However, “there is a financial value to shade trees and a person desiring to purchase a home will invariably select the street on which there are the finest trees.” The report recommended trees be spaced 30-50 feet apart, on alternating sides of the street, with eight trees at intersections, two per corner.
Historic Geneva has the city BPW reports from 1898 to 1940. If you’re interested in the history of municipal developments — streets, water, sewer and parks — you’re welcome to come and read the reports.