The Rev. Fay Hovey Purdy (1816-1894) was a prominent land and business owner during the late 19th century in the town of Huron. Purdy owned two Central New York state military tracts (east of the Pre-Emption Line).
A review of local abstracts reveals Purdy owned Military Tract lots No. 451, which is the site of a new historic marker for the Town of Huron. This marker designates Purdy’s dock and sawmill, located on Lake Bluff Road along the east side of Sodus Bay near Skipper’s Landing. Purdy also owned Military Tract No. 415, located on both Lake Ontario and Sodus Bay. (see accompanying map).
Purdy was a well-known mid- to late-19th century Methodist evangelist. He traveled throughout New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey delivering sermons and promoting the gospel of the Methodist Church. In 1873, Purdy developed lot No. 415 on the shores of Lake Ontario and Sodus Bay as a religious camp, known as “Lake Bluff Campground.” People from around the state visited Sodus Bay to attend Purdy’s Summer Lake Bluff Camp revival meetings.
Visitors during those early years of camp meetings would come to Sodus Point by way of the Lake Shore Railroad running the northern section of Wayne County, the Sodus Point–Southern Railway, running between Sodus Point and Stanley, or a lake steamer from Rochester. From Sodus Point, camp attendees could catch a steamer, rent a rowboat, paddle a canoe, or sail to the eastern shore at Lake Bluff.
In a Feb. 22, 1873 Newark Union article, the news writer, extolling about Purdy’s efforts to ready the property for guests, comments “a romantic place in the town of Huron, fronting upon Lake Ontario and Sodus Bay, having a very agreeable beach on the lake side, and a pleasant shore upon the bay side. The grounds, pleasant in themselves are covered with a growth of chestnut and many varieties of other beautiful trees.” By 1878, Lake Bluff was a popular religious destination. Purdy “is a queer genius. ... Purdy charges 15 cents for letting a person go onto his Bluff. Fifteen cents for what? For the privilege of climbing a steep precipice by a wretched sheep path, for the enjoyment of tumbling at every step over boulders left there when Methuselah was a boy ...?” (Newark Union, Aug.15, 1878) For that fee, the guests did enjoy splendid company, a great sermon and ample food. (Note: By today’s monetary values that 15 cents in 1878 translates to about 4 dollars in 2021).
In that 1873 Newark Union article, reference is made to Purdy’s dock. “Mr. Purdy is now building an excellent wharf upon piles, securely driven, extending three hundred feet from the shore, and to be of forty feet frontage at the water end. That value of this wharf will be from six to seven hundred dollars, but as Brother Purdy owns a good sawmill and heavily timbered lands, the cost in cash may not be so immediate to him.”
The site of Purdy’s dock is now the location of a newly installed historic marker on the east side of Sodus Bay — along Lake Bluff Road, near Skipper’s Restaurant. The historic marker honors Purdy’s contributions to the growing economy of the area around Sodus Bay during the late 1800s. Purdy’s dock served as a point of shipping for local farmers. Flour, apples, lumber and other produce were transported from Purdy’s Landing to other Lake Ontario ports.
Purdy was truly a remarkable person, giving so much to the economic development of this area, as well as to the religious communities near and far. Selling his properties and leaving the Sodus Bay area around 1880, Purdy spent the rest of his life in a place he enjoyed throughout his preaching days — the Ocean Grove, Red Bank, Chapel Hill region of New Jersey. Purdy died June 7, 1894 in Chapel Hill. He is buried with wife, Caroline, in the Palmyra Cemetery.
The Purdy Dock historic marker was made possible to the Town of Huron through a 2020 New York State Historic Marker Grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation. Many thanks to Cathy and Paul Stewart of Lake Bluff Road in Huron for their assistance and encouragement. Thank you also to Huron Highway Supervisor Gerrit Reyn and his crew for installing the marker on Dec. 31, 2020! What a great way to end the year!
Fox is the town of Huron historian.