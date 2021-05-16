The Town of Rose has a wonderful Veterans War Memorial Monument at the triangle intersection of Main Street and Wolcott Road. Although most know of its existence, how much do we really know about this wonderful monument, or about the determination, patriotism, dedication and support from all age groups of the community and surrounding communities that brought it into existence?
Plans to erect our Veterans War Memorial Monument first began in February 1931. Members of the Miner-Youngs American Legion Post No. 582, other interested citizens and the Town Board met in the Legion Meeting Rooms to discuss and begin the planning process. A committee was formed consisting of: Chairman Orwin A. Skutt, town supervisor; Lloyd Gowers, commander of the American Legion Miner-Youngs Post; John Harper, post adjutant (sadly he was never able to see this through as he died about three weeks prior to the dedication); and Seth C. Oaks, post vice-commander.
A list naming all veterans from Rose was then compiled. To ensure that none were overlooked, the committee went a step further and shared the list with the public, requesting that “all interested relatives and friends carefully scan the list to see that their ancestors who may have been in any of the wars have their names on this list and are listed correctly.” This list and the notice to the public were made available at the North Rose Post Office, the Rose Post Office and printed in the Lyons Republican newspaper.
The committee chose a group of solicitors to seek donations to pay for the monument. This group included Charles Jewell, Ross Ellinwood, Fred Stubley, Harry Cahoon, Ray Bradburn, Frank Thompson, Martin Miner, Clinton Dillingham, Henry Gage, William Baker, William Fish, Ray Wright, Grant Kitchen, Clarence Carney, Horace Putnam, Harry Bastian, Marvin Jeffers, L.S. Town, George Valentine, William Rolfe, Leon Knapp and Earl Barnes. They received donations from 250-plus individuals and area businesses. Fraternal organizations of Rose and the American Legion Auxiliary also put on special events to raise funds for this worthy cause. Even the town’s schoolchildren wanted to be involved in the financial support of this memorial; they contributed a liberty bond bought with their pennies during World War I.
The impressive design by the John Watson Company of Palmyra was chosen. The memorial is made of what was considered the finest granite in America. It is comprised of three pieces and at its completed height stands at about 9 feet, 4 inches. The memorial was purchased for $1,050 which, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI Inflation Calculator, would be equal to approximately $18,178 today. The inscription on its face, under the carved relief of a bald eagle, reads:
“THAT THE MEMORY OF THOSE WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES AND SERVICES IN DEFENSE OF THEIR COUNTRY, AND TO PERPETUATE ITS IDEALS, SHALL LIVE AS AN INSPIRATION TO COURAGE AND PATRIOTISM – ERECTED BY THE PUBLIC SPIRITED CITIZENS OF THE TOWN OF ROSE, N.Y.”
The reverse face under a wreath carved in relief is inscribed:
“TO THOSE WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES AND SERVICES IN THE WARS OF 1776 – 1812 – 1846 – 1861 – 1898 – 1917 (the years 1941 – 1950 – 1964 were added later).
The names of Rose’s veterans of wars from the Revolutionary War to WWI, names of the memorial committee members, solicitors, contributors and members of the town board were placed into an airtight box and sealed into the monument’s stone base.
Dedication ceremony
The dedication ceremony for the Rose Veterans Memorial Monument took place on Saturday, May 30, 1931 under a blue sky with a gentle breeze, making it a perfect day for festivities. The program began at 2:30 with a parade led by the American Legion Bert G. Collins Post Bugle and Drum Corps of Lyons (looking very impressive in their recently purchased West Point cadet uniforms), followed by Spanish American and World War I veterans and Boy and Girl Scout troops.
The parade route ended at the triangle where the War Memorial and a platform stood for the ceremony. Seated on the platform were: George Seager, sole remaining veteran of the Civil War in the town of Rose; speakers Rev. Shaw, Rev. Proseus, Rev. Jacques, Rev. Jessup, Gordon Roney, Arlene Gowers, Mrs. Exner and a few others; Lloyd Gowers, commander of the Miner-Youngs American Legion Post of Rose; and town board members consisting of Supervisor Orin A. Skutt, Town Clerk Ray A. Osgood, Justice Wells J. Putnam, and Justice Marvin W. Winchell.
One newspaper report put the crowd estimate at about 1,000 people. There were only about 300 seats provided, leaving all others to remain standing or in their cars during the program. Crowd control was handled by Rose Boy Scouts on horseback and assisted by Chief of Police Brown of Lyons.
Seth C. Oaks, vice commander of the Miner-Youngs American Legion Post of Rose, was the master of ceremonies. The ceremony program proceeded as follows:
- Opening song “Star Spangled Banner.”
- Opening prayer by the Rev. D.M. Proseus.
- Commander’s greetings.
- Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address read by Gordon Roney.
- Solo “There is no Death” sung by Mrs. William Exner of Clyde with Mrs. G.F. Valentine at piano.
- “In Flanders Fields” read by Arlene Gowers.
- Unveiling of the memorial by Comrade George Seager.
- Placing of the wreath by Mrs. Helen Wells for the Auxiliary.
- Commander’s dedication speech titled “Lives Are Glorious,” in which he dedicated the memorial monument “… to the memory of those who fell in the service of their country by land and by sea.”
- Dedication prayer by the Rev. Jacques.
- Dedication Address by the Rev. H.M. Shaw.
Shaw expressed the purpose for which the memorial was erected as stated on it face and spoke to the number of Rose men who had served in the wars: Revolutionary War, eight; War of 1812, 14; Mexican War, three; Civil War, 195; Spanish American War, 3; and World War I, 49. He also stressed the “necessity of home training of children for the religious, moral and patriotic leadership of the generation to come that America may continue to be a Christian Nation as the founders originally intended it to be.” Benediction was pronounced by Rev. E. O. Jessup. After the program and dedication, a photo was taken of George Seager sitting at the new memorial.
In the very near future the intersection of Wolcott Road and Main Street in Rose, site of the Rose Memorial Monument, is going to be redesigned. We have been assured that the memorial monument at this triangle intersection will remain untouched and in place.