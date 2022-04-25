Cob-ble-stone — A small, round stone of a kind formerly used to cover road surfaces.
Cobblestones date back to ancient times, with many pre-Roman cobbled streets dating back to the 3rd and 4th centuries. They’ve been used worldwide throughout history.
Most strictly defined, cobblestones are rounded, water-worn stones used to pave streets. They were traditionally set in sand and sometimes bound with mortar. There were many advantages of using them. Cobblestone streets did not develop ruts, nor did they get muddy or dusty like dirt roads. A disadvantage of using them in roads was they were noisy. The clatter of hooves and cars over cobblestones does warn pedestrians to make way.
Another form of rock often used in buildings is fieldstone. Fieldstones are most often found by farmers clearing their land. These stones were used to construct some of the most beautiful architectural designs in Wayne County. Lyons/Alloway is also the home of one of the most unique cobblestone designs. Known as the blacksmith shop, this building has eight sides of beautifully displayed cobblestone/fieldstone rocks. It dates to 1832.
Wayne County alone has more than 150 cobblestone structures. Did you know that masons, relocating to the area to help on the construction of the Erie Canal, often found themselves unemployed and looking for additional work? Masons could earn from 50 cents to $1.25 a day for their labor.
Now, if many of you are like me, you admire the craftmanship of cobblestones when used in homes. Cobblestone houses date back to the early-mid 1800s. Lyons is quite lucky to have more than 10 cobblestone structures throughout the town. One cobblestone, however, has decreased in value from approximately $200,000 to about $25,000. How can this happen? Neglect.
Past
I want to introduce you to 824 Pre-emption Road in Lyons. Here sits a cobblestone house built in the 1840s from field cobbles gathered from the farm. Then in its prime, the land had approximately 67 acres. The original cobblestone had 2,434 square feet of living space, two stories, a hot water system, one bathroom, full basement and eight rooms. It was well lived in and taken care of. The cobblestone sat on a beautiful, prospering farm that took the owners into the 1900s.
Present
Sadly, all I can say is that if you had seen this home just over a year ago (like I did) it would bring tears to your eyes. Abandoned, destroyed and unlivable are just a few words to describe this once beautiful cobblestone house.
As Lyons Town Historian, I’m often asked about an architectural building. What’s the history around it? What can you tell me about the neighborhood? What problems will I face? Often, these questions are easy to answer. Unfortunately, when the Cobblestone Society asked me about this cobblestone, I only had fear in my eyes. My heart was saddened by the appearance as I walked through the rooms. The home had not been loved. The neglect was unbelievable. Broken windows lined the second-floor exterior. The roof was in need of repair. Floors, walls and ceilings were crumbling around only to show that even wildlife didn’t want to shelter within the walls that still stood.
I looked at this cobblestone as a lost cause. It surely would have to be demolished and rebuilt from scratch. How would someone be able to walk into a old home like this and rebuild? Looking down, the floors were torn up. Unsafe for sure. I certainly thought that the home would be abandoned forever and that the Lyons Fire Department would one day get the call to practice their skills as they held a controlled fire to demolish the structure. It surely was a lost cause.
Then, someone decided to take on the grand challenge. Ed Schoen convinced his partner that they could do this. A great investment and since they already processed the skills, why not?
Looking to the Future
This cobblestone has received a second chance. A house that was built with love, but over time withered away. Now as it stands, we can together watch as Ed Schoen, his partner, and their team rebuild this 1840s cobblestone home.
What will it take to rebuild a cobblestone and keep the natural beauty, yet preserve the original architectural? The renovation of this cobblestone is estimated to take three years. As of today, the building to the south (not cobblestone) has been removed. Over the course of this transformation, the garage on the north side will come down as well to showcase more of the existing cobblestone.
I personally hope that with the removal of this building we’ll locate the foundation block or cornerstone. Finding that mortar stone would tell us the year it was built. At this time, the crew has also removed one staircase, the chimneys and several old support beams that needed to be replaced.
Schoen said his plans are ambitious but very doable. Schoen was a dairy farmer for 30-plus years then went into selling and designing log cabins. He has built more than 700 log homes. This cobblestone comes to him as a new, exciting challenge. He’s had to learn about cobblestones and the preservation of them. In three short years, Lyons should see the cobblestone hit the market as a residential home, possible wedding venue, or a bed and breakfast.
“Cobblestone Run” as they are currently calling it is undergoing a transformation that many structures don’t get to see. Designs for this “new” cobblestone will include an:
- Updated kitchen
- Living room/sitting room area
- Large deck area
- Up to four bathrooms
- Three floors plus basement
- Several bedrooms
- Storage areas
- Other various “surprises”
The crew will attempt to keep any and all of the original pieces they can along the way. They hope this cobblestone will be a complete success. At this time, I can only agree that it will be reborn into a cobblestone that the next owners can be proud of.
Guest is the Lyons town historian.