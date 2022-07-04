Ask any United States citizen who the greatest presidents are and many likely will include Abraham Lincoln. Residents of Springfield, Ill., can boast of their clear connection to Lincoln.
In this article I share some noteworthy Seneca County connections to him.
Longtime Seneca Falls residents know the name of Norman J. Gould (1877-1964), who for decades was president of Goulds Pumps Inc., the largest single manufacturer of pumps in the world for many years. Gould’s middle name was “Judd,” from the last name of his maternal grandfather, Norman Buel Judd.
Norman B. Judd and Judge David Davis, as Lincoln’s campaign managers, devised and implemented the strategy to secure the Republican Party’s nomination for Lincoln as president of the United States in 1860. With their strategy, they “outfoxed” the presumed nominee, William H. Seward of Auburn. The approach was to deny Seward the nomination on the first ballot — a time when several states nominated their native “favorite son” — but have Lincoln receive the second-most votes. This allowed Lincoln to receive more votes on the second ballot by giving Judd and Davis time to continue to lobby other delegates — especially those who didn’t like Seward — to vote for Lincoln as their “second choice” on the second ballot.
It was Judd who actually nominated Abraham Lincoln. As a resident of Chicago, it was he who also deserved most of the credit for bringing the party convention to that city. As the Republican Party leaders of the host city, Judd and Davis plotted to seat Seward’s New Yorkers far from other critical delegations with whom they might lobby. Judd and Davis distributed hundreds of counterfeit tickets to Lincoln supporters with instructions that they were to show up early to the convention hall in order to displace Seward supporters. Show up they did in great numbers, and they were extremely loud at every mention of Lincoln’s name during the convention proceedings.
The strategy succeeded.
On the first ballot, as expected, Seward led with 173 votes. Lincoln was second with 102 votes, Simon Cameron of Pennsylvania was third with 50, Salmon Chase of Ohio got 49, Missouri’s Edwin Booth garnered 48 and all the other nominees received a handful of votes. On the second ballot, Seward received 184 votes and Lincoln received 181. On that second ballot, Lincoln received 48 votes from Pennsylvania delegates, compared to only four votes on the first ballot. Lincoln had the momentum and secured the nomination on the third ballot.
For his administration, Lincoln appointed Seward as secretary of state, Cameron as secretary of war, Chase as secretary of the treasury, and Bates as attorney general. Judd was named U.S. minister to Prussia and after the Civil War served in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Additional Lincoln ties
The basic facts of Lincoln’s assassination and the search for assassin John Wilkes Booth are common knowledge. However, for both the assassination event and Booth’s capture, there are Seneca County ties that are not well known.
To begin with the assassination, it took place at Ford’s Theatre on Good Friday, April 14, 1865. President and Mrs. Lincoln were seated in a box almost overlooking the stage.
Accompanying them that night were Maj. Henry Rathbone and Clara Harris. Mercy Harris (Mrs. Cyrus Garnsey of Seneca Falls) was an aunt of Clara Harris, whose father was Ira Harris. Ira Harris was appointed U.S. senator from New York when Seward was named secretary of state. The Garnsey family was very prominent in Seneca Falls and Seneca County; Cyrus Garnsey had moved from Saratoga County to Seneca Falls in 1848.
As for Booth’s capture, William Collins was one of the 25 soldiers of the 16th New York Cavalry who, on April 26, 1865, surrounded the Garrett farm barn in which Booth was hiding. Collins had lived in Albion, Orleans County, prior to his military service in the Civil War. Starting in the late 1880s, Collins began lecturing on his exploits with the 16th New York Cavalry, highlighting his participation in the pursuit and capture of Lincoln’s killer. After suffering a stroke a few years later, he was transferred from the Soldiers’ Home at Bath to the Willard Asylum for the Insane. He died at the Willard Asylum on March 25, 1904.
Several pieces of White House china given away by First Lady Mary Lincoln have been at the Seneca Falls Historical Society since 1980. With my special thanks to the Seneca Falls Historical Society staff, I can share some very interesting information about this china.
Mrs. Lincoln decided that she wanted a new tea service and gave several pieces of the then-in-use tea service to Secretary of State Seward. The tea service was purchased during the administration of President James Monroe (1817-25) and had been used at the White House until Mrs. Lincoln replaced it. Seward gave several of the discarded pieces to his good friend Judge Gary V. Sackett of Seneca Falls, who was the village’s first lawyer as well as an industrial entrepreneur and landowner.
The tea service remained in different generations of the Sackett family until it was donated to the Seneca Falls Historical Society by the estate of Mrs. Enid L. Meston of Toronto, Canada in 1980. Mrs. Meston was the widow of Alexander V. Meston, who was the great-great grandson of Gary V. Sackett. The dishes were made of a heavy chinaware and decorated with bands of gold and blue forget-me-nots.
In March 1931, Mrs. Theodore Roosevelt had contacted Sackett family members for these china pieces to be returned to the White House presidential collection. At the time of the request to the Sackett descendants, it was said this was a rare set of dishes from a china set that had been lost from the White House for a long time. Some of the White House china continues to be on display in the formal parlor of the Seneca Falls Historical Society mansion. Several other pieces are in storage.
There may well be other Seneca County connections to Abraham Lincoln and other counties may very possibly have similar kinds of ties to him or other U.S. presidents. These kinds of stories, hopefully, make for interesting reading.