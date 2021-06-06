You probably have seen cobblestone houses and maybe even houses built of cut limestone, but have you ever come across houses built of siltstone?
In the western parts of the towns of Lodi and Ovid in Seneca County there are several siltstone houses. They were built between 1830 and 1875 and in addition to the significance of the building materials used, the owners of these houses have contributed greatly to this area’s history.
To help explain the special nature of these houses, siltstone has been referred to as “an accident of geology.” The siltstone layer of rock that exists in southern Seneca County is a direct result of the downward pressure on silt by the glaciers that last covered this area about 12,000 years ago. The silt was compressed into sedimentary rock. With this siltstone layer being so close to the ground surface, several quarries operated in the area for many years.
The word “silt” refers to loose granular particles ranging in size between 0.00015 and 0.0025 inches in diameter. They are intermediate in size between coarse clay on the small side and fine sand on the large side. Silt does not have a definite composition but is usually a mixture of clay minerals, micas, feldspars and quartz. Siltstone occurs in a wide variety of colors, usually gray, brown or reddish brown. Siltstone is rarer than sandstone and shale. Siltstone is hard and durable and, unlike shale, does not easily split into layers.
Quarried nearby
The siltstone houses of southern Seneca County were built of this siltstone, taken from small stone quarries near the location of each house. The stone was cut using hand methods. The siltstone pieces used in the Ovid-Lodi area were typically long, thin and very uniform in shape. The cut stone was then transported by horse-drawn wagon or stone boat.
Siltstone buildings are often confused with cobblestone structures. Siltstone is a quarried stone that is cut into pieces for constructing a building’s exterior walls. Cobblestones are simply gathered — in farm fields, etc. or along the lakeshore of Lake Ontario — then typically sorted by color and shape and held in place with mortar within the courses of a building’s exterior walls.
At 2003 Ovid-Lodi Townline Road stands the Morris/Van Vleet House, built in 1856-1857. The house was constructed by mason Solomon June for Dr. Cornelius Van Horn Morris. At least part of the siltstone was quarried from the south bank quarry below the bridge on the old Le Conte Place, with some also coming from the Knight quarry. A team of horses drew the stone on a wagon, a distance of less than a mile. Four generations of the Morris family lived in this stone house.
At 8150 County Road 131, just north of the Ovid-Lodi Townline Road, is the Knight/William Eastman House. It was built for John S. Knight in 1830, making it one of the oldest of these several siltstone houses. The stone came from the ravine south of the house. It is believed that all or part of it replaced a wood frame house of the same configuration. There is a wood addition to the rear. The 1876 Seneca County history book included a drawing of this house.
Another siltstone house is the Joshua Wilson/Dalrymple house at 7890 County Road 131; it was built around 1850. The street façade is a two-story, five-bay house with a prominent centered entry. A drawing of the house and farm buildings was featured in the 1876 Seneca County history book.
Joshua Wilson’s brother Aaron built a siltstone house at 2037 Wilson Road, known as the Aaron Wilson/Gronberg House. It is very similar in appearance to the Wilson/Dalrymple house.
Brothers Lucius and Horace Bennett were the carpenters for this house, as well as Joshua Wilson’s. Like Joshua Wilson’s house, a drawing of the Aaron Wilson house appeared in the 1876 Seneca County history book. The Wilson brothers had much in common so it should not be surprising to add that they married sisters Ann and Julia Bennett.
The Dunlap/William Neal house at 7562 McCarriger Road has a commanding view of Seneca Lake — a view worth taking a drive to see. This house was built in 1877. Dunlap built the original wooden house, with this siltstone portion added on the east side.
At 7917 County Road 131 is the Abraham A. Covert/Henry Church house built in 1850 to replace an original wood structure. Covert had come with his father Abraham Covert from New Jersey and settled on Lot 27 in Ovid township. Unlike the several previously discussed siltstone houses, this one features a distinctive Greek Revival style structure with the gabled roof of the main section facing the road, with a shorter portion to the south. In more recent years a wooden addition has been added to the east of this wing.
On April 3, 1793, Abraham A. Covert, age 23, married Catherine Covert; Joseph Wilson married Anna Wyckoff; and Enoch Stewart married Jane Covert. Because there was no minister in the greater Ovid-Lodi area at the time, these three couples crossed Seneca Lake in a skiff and were married by James Parker, justice of the peace in Jerusalem in what was then Ontario County.
The former Wyckoff Mill at 8510 Upper Lake Road in the town of Lodi has been converted into a residence. In 1858, Augustus Caywood sold the land to Charles and Adeline Wyckoff. There, the Wyckoff Mill was constructed for a custom flouring and saw mill. This building was part of a complex also known as the Lodi Mills. The mill building was converted into a three-story residence constructed of siltstone. The siltstone is believed to have been taken from a quarry by the bridge just to the north on Upper Lake Road. A combination of mud and horsehair was used as an additive to the mortar.
For the sake of space, I will simply mention the names and current addresses of some other siltstone houses in the towns of Ovid and Lodi.
• There is the Dunlap/Hughes house at 7330 McCarigger Road in the town of Ovid.
• At 8894 Upper Lake Road in Lodi is the Penrith Farms house.
• The former grain elevator at Caywood has basement walls built of siltstone. That building at 1519 Caywood Road has been a private residence for the past several years.
Hopefully, you have learned about siltstone houses, maybe even prompting you to take a drive this summer to view some of them in person. These various siltstone houses continue to be long-standing stone residences, adding to the history of southern Seneca County.