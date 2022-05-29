Memorial Day is not only the unofficial start of summer in the Finger Lakes, it is also the weekend of the 58th Annual Lake Trout Derby on Seneca Lake. Geneva calls itself the “Lake Trout Capital of the World” and each year the derby is held on Memorial Day weekend.
What is the history of this contest and what is the history of Seneca Lake fishing?
According to Carol U. Sisler’s book, “Seneca Lake: Past Present and Future” (1995), over the course of the lake’s history it has been home to many varieties of fish including “lake, rainbow, and brown trout, Atlantic salmon, northern pike, chain pickerel, carp, bowfin, white sucker, brown bullhead, channel catfish, rock bass, pumpkinseed, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, blue gill yellow perch, alewife and rainbow smelt.” Native Americans from the Seneca Nation would spend summers in temporary camps along Seneca Lake catching, curing and drying fish to add to their winter diet. Also, an anecdote about bass fishing in Seneca Lake that dates to October 1874 recounts how several boatloads of fishermen went fishing for black bass and ended up catching several hundred bass.
Rochesterian Seth Green (March 19, 1817 – Aug. 18, 1888), an internationally known expert on fish and aquaculture, came to fish Seneca Lake. He hired a man to row him around the lake while he took soundings and mapped the depths and points. Green then developed a fishing rig using a line with a sinker, eight to 10 leaders with gang hooks and live bait. He returned with this rig to Seneca Lake several days later and wherever he put his rig in the water he caught trout. Upon returning to shore the bottom of the boat was covered with trout. The next time he returned to the lake he brought several of the Seth Green Rigs along and sold them to local fishermen.
Fishing was often in the Geneva newspapers. An article in the July 9, 1914 “Geneva Advertiser Gazette” recounted how the Geneva Rod and Gun Club arranged to have Seneca Lake stocked with trout and other game fish. The story went on to say the Rod and Gun Club members hoped that nets were not used to catch the fish, as they were illegal as well as unsporting.
That same edition also reported that 2 or 3 miles from Dresden one could find 40 or 50 boats all loaded with fishermen, with the writer noting the best time to fish was 4 a.m.! A further observation was that up until then hundreds of nice trout (2-18 lbs.) had been caught, but it appeared trout season was now over and bass were now biting.
Many of the articles in Geneva newspapers of the early 1900s commented on illegal means of fishing, the number and weight of the fish caught, how overfishing lowered some fish populations and even commercial fishing of certain types of species.
Shrinking fish population
By the mid-1900s Seneca Lake and its ecosystem continued to offer great fishing while experiencing some of the same problems of illegal fishing and invasive species that it had years before. According to the June-July 1953 “New York State Conservationist,” so many fishermen were expected to show up to fish Catharine Creek tributary near the southern end of Seneca Lake on April 1 (the opening day of trout season), that by mid-March the district game protector had patrols of 15 men working three eight-hour shifts in search of people trying to get a jump start on opening day. As April 1 grew closer, a motorcycle detail of five men was added to the patrols.
Many people tried to catch fish with illegal means, including using explosives, dip nets, snatching or spearing resulting in arrests and fines. Some of the perpetrators were turned in by fisherman who were following the rules. On opening day “only 2,500-3,000 people fished creek,” less than the district game protector had anticipated.
In the 1970s, fishermen called to the attention of the Department of Environmental Conservation that the number of lake trout caught was shrinking. After a thorough study of the situation, biologists realized that a DEC program to clean up pollution in the Keuka Outlet, an important tributary of Seneca Lake, had been so successful that the invasive sea lamprey were now breeding there in large numbers. The lamprey attaches itself to a trout and feeds off the fish’s blood, often killing it. Through a great deal of experimentation and research a lampricide was developed in the 1950s; currently, careful application keeps these invaders under control.
The current Trout Derby began in 1964 with 600 entrants and a top prize of $1,500, but there were fishing contests prior to that including ones on Geneva’s end of the lake including a monthly competition sponsored by the Geneva Times in 1931. One reason given for holding the contest was to attract attention and out-of-town fishermen to the good fishing in Seneca Lake, but another perhaps more important reason was to assist a fish census which was being conducted.
The Lake Trout Derby of 2022 has a grand prize of $10,000 and is asking entrants to help with a fish survey to determine how prevalent the sea lamprey population is currently. Information about the survey can be found at: www.laketroutderby.org.
We are fortunate to live in the Finger Lakes area with its history, beauty, agriculture and various forms of recreation including water sports and fishing.
