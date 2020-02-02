Black History Month, according to the history.com website, is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history.
Also known as African American History Month, the event grew out of “Negro History Week,” the brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African Americans. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to celebrating black history.
For the past several years, I have written a special article in February appropriate for Black History Month and this piece continues that practice. Unlike many African Americans who I have written about in previous years, Solomon Butler came to Seneca Falls as a “free person of color” (not as a “freedom seeker” as we refer today to a “fugitive slave”) and lived there for most of the rest of his life.
From the 1840s through the early 1880s, Butler — with his team of black horses — provided the main form of public transportation in Seneca Falls. He met trains regularly and took people wherever they wanted to go around the village. Everyone knew him as the local teamster, and most people liked him. He was, in fact, such a prominent public figure that a village street was named after him. Today, Butler Avenue marks the location on the west side of State Street where his house once stood.
Butler was born Feb. 26, 1819 in New York state. He was the third of at least five children born to Solomon and Sarah Butler. His parents had emigrated from Maryland to New York sometime before 1816. Our Solomon came to Seneca Falls when he was just a small boy when his mother Sarah and his stepfather moved from Palmyra. We know that Sarah purchased Lot 118 on the east side of State Street in Seneca Falls from Wilhelmus Mynderse on Jan. 1, 1834, so probably that is approximately when the family moved to Seneca Falls.
Butler was living in Skaneateles in 1847 but was back in Seneca Falls by 1850. He was living then with Jane Butler, age 15. They purchased Lot 118 on State Street on March 23, 1848 for $210. Their house was next to three other “independent” (i.e. considered “free”) African Americans — Ferris Moody, J.A. Dillsworth and daughter Angelina, and Hannah and Samuel Lewis. On May 1, 1856, Solomon Butler purchased approximately 3 acres of land from David and Amanda Stanford on the west side of State Street, close to the then north edge of the village, for $400. Solomon lived there, on the northwest corner of what became Butler Avenue and State Street (where Mynderse Academy now has its tennis courts) for the rest of his life.
By the early 1860s, Butler had married again, but his second marriage to Harriet Freeman was not a happy one. Two different notices placed in a local newspaper in 1863 give us an idea of their domestic problems.
The first notice, dated Sept. 9, 1863, was placed by Solomon Butler and warned the community not to harbor his wife, as he would not pay any debts on her behalf. The Sept. 15 dated notice, placed by Harriet A. Butler, stated that Solomon “beat and choked her brutally” because she “took the trifling sum of twenty-four cents from his pocket” when he had “not given me one cent since May last.” She left and took the bed with her, saying “It was mine and I took it.”
Butler was involved in anti-slavery activity. His name appeared as a supporter of the Free Soil Party in the Seneca County Courier on Aug. 16, 1848. It is quite likely that he was directly involved in Underground Railroad efforts but the information is only circumstantial and not “smoking gun” documentation. His sisters, Betsy and Helen, and the parents of his second wife were clearly involved in Underground Railroad activities in Auburn. As a teamster working regularly with passengers who came to Seneca Falls by train, Butler would certainly have been aware of “freedom seekers” who came through Seneca Falls. It is logical to assume that he remembered stories his own parents had told of the mistreatment of enslaved African Americans in Maryland.
Butler died March 28, 1886 in Seneca Falls and is buried in Restvale Cemetery. The obituary said that he died of heart disease and had been in ill health for some time, but that his “death was sudden, he having been on the street within a few hours of its occurrence.” That same obituary said, “He had been a teamster for many years and there were very few who lived here during the time who did not know him. He was an honest and industrious man, of pleasant ways and inoffensive manners, and kind-hearted in the highest degree.” In 1912, Stephen Monroe, recalling village individuals of the 19th century, remembered Solomon Butler as “with white teeth, driving a black team, and [saying] what was the use of going to church as long as you could see the steeple from home.”
His story helps us to understand how for many years before the 13th amendment abolished slavery, we had several African Americans living in Seneca Falls. Some were “freedom seekers” subject to the provisions of the 1850 Fugitive Slave Act but some were “free.” Their ability to live in Seneca Falls means there were both job opportunities as well as a “protective and welcoming climate.”
Gable is the Seneca County historian.