The Riley Merrell family appears in the town of South Butler’s 1850 Census.
Riley’s wife, Charlotte (née Hubbard), had six children. The oldest son, Franklin, was born Dec. 21, 1838; John Francis was born June 23, 1841; and Frederick (Fred) was born Feb. 18, 1843. When the Civil War started in 1861, these three patriot brothers enlisted to serve in the Union Army. There is a story that the three Merrell brothers walked about 40 miles from Butler to Auburn to enlist in the 75th New York Infantry.
My research of the rosters of the New York volunteers during the Civil War, the Adjutant Generals Annual Report, states the official records of the three Merrell brothers as follows:
Frederick Merrell was underage, being only 17 in 1861, and would have been rejected as too young to serve. He enlisted later in 1862 at 18 years old.
Franklin Merrell, age 23, enlisted in the 75th New York Infantry, Company G, on Sept. 25, 1861, at Butler and mustered in on Nov. 26, 1861, as a private. He re-enlisted as a veteran on Jan. 11, 1864. Franklin was wounded in action on Oct. 19, 1864, at Cedar Creek, Va. Promoted to corporal, he was transferred to Company D on Nov. 19, 1864, and discharged for disability on June 15, 1865, at Hilton Head, S.C.
John Francis Merrell, age 20, enlisted in the 75th New York Infantry, Company G, on Sept. 23, 1861, at Kings Corners in the town of Savannah, and mustered in as a corporal on Nov. 26, 1861. Wounded in action in May or June 1863 at Port Hudson, La., he re-enlisted as a veteran on March 7, 1864. John Francis was transferred to Company D on Nov. 19, 1864, and mustered out on Aug. 31, 1865 at Savannah, Ga.
Frederick (Fred) Merrell, age 18, enlisted in the 75th New York Infantry, Company K, on March 26, 1862, at Savannah and mustered in on June 25, 1862. He was promoted to corporal and returned to ranks. Frederick was transferred to Company G on Feb. 8, 1864, and wounded in action on Sept. 19, 1864, at Winchester, Va. He died there of his wounds on Sept. 30, 1864.
There were other patriots from Butler, including Lafyette Craw, grandson of Revolutionary soldier Seth Craw, and Seth’s great-grandson (and Lafayette’s son), Morris J. Craw. The family is listed in the town of Butler 1850 Census. At that time Lafyette, 25, was a tanner. Other family members included his wife, Ann (née Rebecca Ann Dratt), 22 years old; son, Morris J., age 3; and Lyman Dratt, age 19, who was also a tanner. Lyman Dratt was Ann’s brother and my great-grandfather.
Lafyette Craw, age 39, enlisted Jan. 1, 1864, at Butler and mustered in the 111th New York Infantry, Company G, as a private on Jan. 4, 1864. He was killed in action on May 6, 1864, in the Battle of the Wilderness, Va.
Morris J. Craw (Lafyette’s son), age 18, also enlisted Jan. 1, 1864, at Butler and mustered in the 111th New York Infantry, Company G, as a private on Jan. 4, 1864. He died Dec. 29, 1864, at home. Although the cause is unknown, it was probably a result of battle.
Both father and son are buried in the Butler Savannah Cemetery.
Franklin Merrell and his wife, Mary A. Calkins, are buried in Butler Center. John Francis Merrell first married Sophia Johnson from Wolcott in 1864; she died about 1876 and is buried in Roseland Adams, Neb. John Francis married his second wife, Rebecca L. Morgan, in 1877 in Ohio. Both are buried in Roseland Adams, Neb. Frederick (Fred) never married and is buried in Winchester, Va., where he died.
These are just a few of Wayne County’s patriots ... there are so many more that can’t begin to be listed at this time.