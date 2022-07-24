Historic Geneva has two new exhibits this summer: the history of food and drinks in Geneva and a celebration of 200 years of Hobart College.
For both exhibits, online newspapers were a good source for local restaurants in the early and mid-20th century. It was interesting to see which restaurants advertised in the college newspaper, the Hobart Herald. For about 20 years, there were a succession of tea rooms appealing to students for their business.
American tea rooms in the early 1900s were more about liberation than tea. Restaurants were seen as male spaces. Women often were allowed in only in the company of a man, although some had separate ladies’ dining rooms. The menus featured meat and potatoes, not lighter fare, and alcohol, until Prohibition.
Tea rooms offered opportunities for both female owners and customers. It was a way for women to start their own businesses. They had been cooking and waiting on people for free their entire lives. “Tea room” indicated to women that it was a safe place to eat without a male escort. This became more important with the popularity of automobile tourism and women traveling to new towns.
A tea room could be in a woman’s home or small building. It was usually decorated in a home-like atmosphere with flowers, knickknacks and rugs. Since an owner couldn’t make a living just from afternoon tea time, many served lunch and dinner. Menus included sandwiches, salads, non-alcoholic drinks, but often not tea.
From 1916-21, the Pulteney Tea Room was at 543 S. Main St., now home to the Geneva History Museum. This is part of the house’s history about which we know little. The tea room was a regular advertiser in the Hobart Herald, stating “We specialize in dainty Evening Lunches” from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Lunch applied to any light meal, regardless of time of day.
The Hobart Herald reported several meetings and events held at the Pulteney Tea Room. In May 1916, the Commons Club held an evening informal dance, and, in February 1920, the Crescent Club had a Valentine’s Day dance. It’s easy to imagine a tea room in the two connected parlors of the house, but it’s harder to picture much dancing in a small area.
Ida McGee owned the Pulteney Tea Room and lived there until 1921, when Beverly Chew bought the house. McGee and the tea room moved to 730 S. Main St. until 1930. She stopped advertising in the college newspaper, perhaps because she was in the heart of the campus and no longer felt the need.
The Fireside Tea Room at 379 S. Main St. was open in 1922-23. Its first Geneva Daily Times ad said, “Meals and lunches served a la carte at all times … Homemade Cooking and the Best of Everything.” A postcard of its interior is a good illustration of tea room décor, with rag rugs, an antique spinning wheel and a china display.
The Fireside was owned by Edithe Armstrong, who lived there. She also had a millinery business, making custom and pattern hats for women. She advertised herself as “formerly designer on Fifth Ave., New York City.” It wasn’t uncommon for women to have a tea room to attract customers to buy goods such as jewelry, antiques or hats.
Mrs. Ella Lutz’s Tea Room was another short-lived business close to the Colleges at 67 Hamilton St. It differed from a restaurant in name only, offering lunches, dinners and banquet facilities. It was open until midnight, presumably for students. During the day, it hosted ladies’ luncheons and wedding parties.
Tea rooms fell out of fashion after World War II. Restaurants became less segregated by gender, and women were more independent. Things were also changing around Hobart and William Smith Colleges. In 1946, Art and Pauline Mearns planned on building a tea room on Pulteney Street as a quiet place for students to gather. It ended up being the Twin Oaks restaurant and bar, and the rest is history.