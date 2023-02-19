For more than 30 years, the Thatcher Co. of New York quietly carried out business on Route 104 in Williamson. That quiet ended on March 23, 2022, when a fire broke out in an area of the building used for storing empty totes and drums after they have been washed. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to that area and prevented it from spreading to the rest of the building.
In rolling back the clock nearly 100 years for this location, one longtime Williamson resident remembers there was a well-used skating pond on this site. This was well before the current Route 104 was constructed, as Ridge Road was the main thoroughfare through the town.
For many years Williamson and the surrounding Wayne County area have developed into an agricultural center, and a need for ways to store and process the many fruits and vegetables grown developed. A 1928 directory of the town published by Legion Post 389 shows “almost 25% of all celery shipped in New York that year originated in Williamson.” It was almost the same percentage for carrots.
This led Walt Wegner, owner of Wegner Canning Corp. in Sodus, to sever this connection and start Walt Wegner Foods Inc. in Williamson. In 1941, he began building a modern, well-equipped plant and warehouse on what is today Route 104 in Williamson. When a staff and flag dedicatory service was held in August 1942, the plant was listed as “processing tomato juice, beets, carrots, apple sauce and freezing cherries.” More importantly, the anticipated payroll for all employees was projected at $3,000 to $3,500 per week, a real boost to the local economy during the war years.
However, a severe labor shortage during that time caused Wegner to proclaim the company “would be unable to process crops unless citizens could volunteer their time to help out.” One who stepped up was Wegner’s daughter, Margaret Wegner Dyson. Ironically, many of the factory workers were German POWs captured in North Africa.
After becoming established in Williamson, Wegner expanded operations into other local Wayne County and surrounding communities. Hartman Canning Co. Inc. of Macedon became Macedon Foods Inc., with administrative and sales departments moved to Williamson. Wegner was president of Commando Foods Inc. in Webster.
The post-World War II years were not kind to Wegner Foods, and the Northern Wayne Cooperative Inc. took title to the plant, equipment and machinery in 1955. This grower-owned corporation would handle the same fruits and vegetables as Wegner Foods. Wegner himself took an administrative position with the new cooperative.
This new company soon struggled and asked Seneca Grape, based in Dundee, Yates County, to manage the facility. Plant names and ownership get a little murky as the Dundee Seneca management expanded into Wayne County. Marion Canning in nearby Marion — along with facilities in Newark, East Williamson and Williamson — all fell under the Seneca umbrella. Seneca ultimately owned 11 facilities in Upstate New York, employing around 1,500 workers.
In the late 1950s, Seneca Foods, now established in the former Wegner plant in Williamson, reached out to Williamson contractor Gerry DeBack to keep plant roads and parking lots plowed during the winter. One thing led to another, with DeBack doing some general work, when he was asked if he would run the night shift.
DeBack stated, “I was happy to have this supplemental income, and I continued to do construction during the day and worked the night shift for three years.” In 1967, he was hired full time, working with the packing and warehousing departments. During his eight years with Seneca Foods, DeBack noted, “the company ran two shifts, five days a week. Women were the mainstay employees, working mostly with apples.” Most of the apples came from growers in Wayne and Monroe counties. There were 20 women on the trimming line, as apples were the sole product handled during his time. DeBack remembers that “one year the company produced a million cases of apple sauce, with nine jars to a case.”
Sadly, an announcement in the Williamson Sun and Sentinel newspaper in January 1988 stated that Seneca Foods would close its Williamson plant at the end of that month. Forty full-time and 70 seasonal workers would be affected, as well as many area growers that would lose a market.
In 1923, Lawrence Thatcher’s grandfather founded Wasatch Chemical Co. in Utah. Fast-forward to 1967, when he started Thatcher Chemical, diversifying the company to include construction, film developing and medical components, among others, and grew a relationship with Eastman Kodak in Rochester. When Kodak fortunes began to fade, Thatcher sought a location to base the business in Upstate New York, and with Seneca’s demise, it was a win-win for both organizations.
The Williamson plant primarily creates materials for food and dairy, construction and water treatment facilities. This local facility joins 13 other Thatcher locations and employs around 30 mostly Wayne County residents.
Current Thatcher President Craig N. Thatcher credits the company’s “can do” attitude for how fast the Williamson plant was rebuilt after the March 2022 fire. His father always stressed to Thatcher and his siblings to “be humble, strive for excellence, as you can do a lot better,” a winning attitude that has seen this company survive and thrive for 50-plus years.