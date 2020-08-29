As you drive through the Seneca County hamlet of East Varick on Route 89 you will not see any remnant of the rather famous Burroughs House, a hotel that lured throngs of visitors for fine dining and dancing for many years. It was one of the first summer resort hotels on the west shore of Cayuga Lake.
The Burroughs House was built in 1867 for $20,000, was approximately 60 feet in length and could accommodate about 150 guests. It had three main floors built of brick, a full basement floor that was fully exposed on the lakeside, a belvedere on the roof and on the lake side a full-length veranda for the first and second floors, with a staircase leading down from the first floor to the lakeshore. There was a small wooden addition on the brick structure’s southeast corner.
The hotel was south of East Varick Creek and directly across the road from the store and post office. Its name came from the man who built it, Mr. Thomas Burroughs, who died shortly after the hotel was completed.
It was constructed to meet public demand, as several spots on the west shore of Cayuga Lake had become quite famous as summer resorts for parties, escaping the city heat, etc. The furnishings were obtained from the Smith Furniture Establishment in Geneva.
Adolphus Goodman was the proprietor during the 1870s, the first of about two decades or so of “heyday years” of the Burroughs House but for many years, until its destruction in 1909, the publicity for the hotel included these comments:
“For rest and recreation the location was ideal. On one side Cayuga Lake in broad expanse, reflecting the turquoise sky and floating clouds in ever-changing beauty; on the other a winding road, most always smooth, with rich farm lands and homes of comfort and hospitality. No flag or sea weed obstruct the crested waves that roll in with a musical roar; no commercial clamor to disturb the peace and repose the tourists seek. ... A drive in the country was incomplete without a rest on the lakeside verandah, supplemented with a dinner or tea. The view of the lake, the smell of soup in the kitchen and the rattle of dishes in the dining room sharpened the appetite for the repast to follow.”
The Burroughs House was one of the main attractions along the lake. Its food and dances brought young and old from all over to its doors. Especially in the 1870s and 1880s, camping parties “from Seneca Falls spread their tents under the trees along the shore and hung banners of red, white and blue. By night the camps turned red in the glow of bonfires and from rows of lanterns swung on poles beyond the water line. Laughter and song filled the air and the dipping of oars kept time with youthful voices.”
The hotel was a central meeting and eating facility for many people coming from the Ithaca, Auburn and Geneva areas, as well as from as far as Syracuse and New York City, as evidenced by numerous newspaper articles from those communities.
In 1884, the Burroughs House underwent a thorough renovation, inside and out. The grounds were put in complete order. The same was true for its dock and rental boats. One local newspaper went on to comment, “As one of the many fine summer resorts along our beautiful lake, the Burroughs house is well worth the attention of visitors, and indeed is receiving the same to a large extent.”
In its later years of operation, the Burroughs House was open only during the summer season. The passenger steamboats on Cayuga Lake in 1902 were only stopping at the East Varick dock when there were passengers to embark or debark. One newspaper in June 1906 reported that the Burroughs House “opened June 1st for the season. The hotel is in splendid condition for summer guests, provided with excellent boating, bathing and fishing facilities. ...There is no more attractive or pleasant summer resort along the shore of the lake, and all who desire to spend a few days or weeks outing, can do no better than at the Burroughs House.”
A fiery end
Tragically, the hotel was completely destroyed by fire on Feb. 26, 1909. The blaze started about 11 a.m. near the kitchen chimney on the building’s second floor. The hotel at that time was owned by Mrs. L.M. Cumber of Syracuse and was operated by Adelbert L. Crane. The building was insured for $1,000 but was valued at about $6,000. There was no insurance on the furnishings and only some furnishings were carried out. There was only one person in the hotel at the time of the fire.
The hotel had also reportedly experienced a major decline in business since July 4, 1908. when a man was beaten to death within its walls.
For many years the Burroughs House stood as a monument to the public spirit of its founder, Thomas Burroughs. Had he lived, East Varick might have become a prosperous summer resort. In the Seneca County Courier article about the hotel fire, writer Stephen Monroe concluded:
“The time may come when a new hotel will rise above the ruins of the old and steamers ride up to the dock with a screech of whistle and a clang of bell. The gong of the trolley will come first and the lake road make a thoroughfare for summer excursions, and cozy cottages and canvas camps with restful names will adorn the pebbley [sic] shore. It only needs an enterprising capitalist with modern ideas to rediscover its natural beauties and push to completion an ideal resting place for steady dwellers and transient guests.”
Monroe’s hopes never became reality for East Varick, although for many years there were flourishing summer tourist hotels in the Sheldrake and Kidders area on the west shore of Cayuga Lake. Even those facilities, however, saw their demise as the automobile revolution progressed.
East Varick today no longer has the warehouse, stores or shops it had at the time the Burroughs Hotel was built. There is, however, a freshly restored New York state historic marker, mounted almost on the very spot of the Burroughs Hotel, denoting the historic prominence of East Varick.
Gable is the Seneca County historian.