Traveling south on Route 54A through the hamlet of Branchport, there stands a house on a small, wooded knoll next to a creek. Somewhat hidden from the road, the house is nearing two centuries old. For many years, it was the home of Dr. Wynans and Julia Bush and their children, a family of extraordinary activism and service.
Dr. Bush was born in 1799 in Florida, Orange County, the same tiny downstate New York community as William Henry Seward, Abraham Lincoln’s secretary of state. Bush was both the son and grandson of Revolutionary War veterans. He received his medical license from a school on Barclay Street in New York City, married Julia Loomis in 1824, then moved to Vienna, N.Y. (now Phelps).
The Bushes left Vienna after a few years and moved to the house on the little hill in Branchport in 1834. The house had an unusual feature: There was a barn, not in the back of the house, but on the sloping front yard. There was a spring located there, and the barn was built over top of it. This kept the barn cool in summer, and was much more convenient for watering animals than lugging buckets of water from elsewhere on the property.
Eight children grew up in that home: Elliot, Henry, Irene, Caroline, Ellen, Harlan, Frances, Robert and Julia Gertrude. Bush was a busy country doctor. Although his records do not survive, contemporary Yates County doctors spent their days on horseback traveling to patients, dosing them with pills and ointments of their own concoction, bleeding them with lancets or leeches, setting broken bones and even vaccinating them for smallpox. Some local doctors also pulled teeth. In an age with no antibiotics, safe painkillers and rife with farm accidents, Bush was a busy man. “We children did not see much of him,” Robert later wrote. Bush also did not always collect his fees and the family went hungry more than once.
One thing Robert did remember well was his parents’ intense belief in the abolition of slavery. “They toiled and saved to feed, clothe and educate their children, support the church, and free the bondmen of the South,” he wrote. Dr. Bush, between riding to visit patients, became highly active in the local antislavery scene. Like many Northerners, the passage of the Fugitive Slave Act in 1850 galvanized Bush. By 1854, “he was an ardent Garrisonian Abolitionist,” Robert stated. Through his church, Bush donated money to arm Northern immigrants to Kansas, who were trying to tip the population balance against Southern immigrants to the territory to ensure free status when it centered as a state.
Then, Robert later wrote, Dr. Bush began hiding those escaping slavery in his barn. The house on the main road through Branchport was a perfect spot to harbor those fleeing farther north by way of Bath or due north from Corning. Robert, at the age of 15, helped his father with this highly illegal activity. Hiding the escapees in a hay wagon, young Robert drove them to Geneva, where he brought them to a cabin along Seneca Lake. The Bush family’s activities were dangerous for themselves and the freedom seekers.
The Fugitive Slave Law of 1850 allowed Southern slave catchers to enter free territory to retrieve escaped people and force them back into slavery. It also contained an enormous fee of the modern equivalent of $15,000 and a year in jail for those adding escapees.
Luckily, no one ever stopped Robert Bush on his way to Geneva with a wagon of hay.
Dr. Bush did not hide his abolitionist feelings. He corresponded with both Frederick Douglass and Jermain Loguen, both of whom visited the Bush family home in Branchport and had lunch there (Loguen, like Douglass, had escaped slavery, changed his surname and ended up in New York state. Living first with the M’Clintock family of Waterloo, where the 1848 Women’s Rights Convention had been planned, Loguen eventually moved to Syracuse where he participated in the Jerry Rescue and openly ferried escapees to Canada. Loguen’s daughter Sarah Frasier was the fourth Black woman doctor).
Fighting for what they believedWhen the Civil War erupted, four of the Bush sons joined the military. Elliot, the eldest, was killed at Guntown, Miss., in 1864; Harlan was in Appomattox Courthouse at Lee’s surrender; Henry ended his career as a captain; and Robert joined the 185th Regiment NYS Volunteers, reached the rank of major, and was imprisoned in notorious Libby Prison in Richmond, Va. When Robert returned from the war, he followed in his father’s footsteps and became a doctor. He later served in the New York State Assembly for 13 years, including one as speaker.
The Bush daughters lived lives of service too. Caroline married Henry Harris Jessup, a Presbyterian missionary and founder of the American University in Beirut. The Jessups moved to Tripoli and had three children. Caroline died on board ship and is buried in Cairo, Egypt. Irene married the author of a popular grammar textbook. All the other daughters — and most of the sons — were well educated and worked as schoolteachers before their marriages.
Despite Dr. Bush’s tendency to not collect fees, the family eventually prospered enough to purchase some additional land in Branchport, just west of the hamlet. They remained, however, in the house near the creek where they had aided people in escaping bondage and raised their large family. A photograph shows the whole family gathered to celebrate Wynans and Julia’s 60th wedding anniversary in 1884. The barn over the spring stayed intact into living memory, but is no more, just a small depression in the slope down to the highway.
Wynans and Julia Bush died in 1889 and 1898, respectively, and are buried in the Branchport Cemetery. They are featured in the exhibit “A Dangerous Freedom: Abolitionists, Freedom Seekers and the Underground Railroad in Yates County” at the Yates County History Center.