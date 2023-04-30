Geneva’s Lakefront Park has grown into a place for walking, playing, eating and attending festivals. It was made possible in the late 1980s when Routes 5&20 were relocated to create waterfront land.
The first case of the city gaining waterfront land for a park happened around 1900.
After the Erie Canal system opened in 1825, Geneva became an inland port town. The Cayuga-Seneca Canal began at Lake Street and went around the north end of the lake. It joined the main canal at the lake’s outlet. Piers sheltered the harbor from heavy waves and were a place for loading and unloading canal barges. In the late 19th century, factories were built on the waterfront for access to the canal and railroads.
Seneca Lake was seen as a commercial resource. In the 1800s, property owners on Exchange Street only had three lot lines. There were no eastern boundaries into Seneca Lake. Warehouse and factory owners built piers over the shallow water for access to boats and barges. The Herendeen Manufacturing Co. received sand and coal at its pier, canal shipping being cheaper than freight trains. Gradually, the area between piers was filled in, creating new land.
By 1900, there was an irregular waterfront between Long Pier and the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. The New York State Legislature passed a bill to build a straight towpath, in deep water, for canal barges between the two points. All property owners would have equal access to barges and boats docked on the path.
There were two important issues that impacted Geneva for years to come: Property owners were responsible for filling in their lots from shore to the new towpath, and it was unclear who owned the new land that once was underwater.
The towpath created a solid wall, trapping stagnant water between it and Exchange Street. Four sewers that had emptied into the lake initially were not extended beyond the path, making the situation worse. Since owners hadn’t prepared a plan for filling in their lots, people were encouraged to bring any trash to the waterfront. In December 1900, the Geneva Advertiser said it was “a short haul and a convenient dumping ground from all parts of the city.”
Landowners thought they owned their new land from shore to towpath. However, the state Legislature said the land that was once part of Seneca Lake belonged to New York.
In the 1905 Park Act, the state gave its land rights to Geneva to create a park. If formerly underwater property had been built upon, the city had to buy it back from the owners. The city was able to acquire all the properties, except Robert Henson’s coal yard. Henson refused to sell at the city’s price and the matter went to court. The first ruling said that New York state had no right to land under the lake. On appeal, the next court reversed the ruling. Finally, in 1910, the state Supreme Court ruled New York owned Seneca Lake and land previously underwater.
The case of a lakefront park was argued in the newspapers as well as in the courts. In 1910, Edgar Parker, editor of the Advertiser-Gazette, wrote, “Beautiful parks did not build up this population. FACTORIES DID THE TRICK! Yes, sir, Factories did it … We have not so many people who need or have time for breathing places. A thousand men at work is worth more to the city than five thousand men loafing about the parks and playgrounds.”
After 1910, Lakeside Park developed slowly. The city turned to the community to raise funds to finish the park. Geneva’s nurseries donated Carolina poplar trees to form a barrier between the railroad tracks and the park. Private donations, an ice cream social, and volunteer labor helped Lakeside Park officially open in 1916.
Although sandwiched between the Herendeen boiler factory and Patent Cereals, the park became a favorite spot for decades. The main entrance was at the end of East Castle Street. There was a bandstand, fountains, gardens and multiple walking paths. The Geneva Park Band was formed to give summer concerts and played around the Finger Lakes as well.
In 1929, the Geneva Daily Times reported a June band concert at the park: “The full moon shining over the quiet waters of the lake made a setting for the event that added to the enjoyment.”
By the 1950s, the park suffered from neglect. To build the lakefront arterial, 900,000 tons of fill were dumped in the lake. The park became landlocked, and by 1959 was paved over to create more downtown parking.