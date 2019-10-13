The towns of Ovid and Romulus have a long history — a history that precedes the creation of Seneca County (1794 as opposed to 1804). Their history helps us to understand local history “going way back.”
The towns of Ovid and Romulus were formally established by a law passed by the New York Legislature on March 5, 1794 as part of the new Onondaga County, created as a separate county from Herkimer County. This new Onondaga County comprised all of the lands of the New Military Tract surveyed as bounty lands awarded to Revolutionary War veterans.
The town of Romulus at that time extended basically from its current southern boundary with the town of Ovid all the way north to Lake Ontario; it comprised 437.5 square miles, or approximately 280,000 acres. On March 31, 1800, the northern portion of the town of Romulus became a separate town of Washington (which was renamed Fayette on April 6, 1808). On April 1, 1830, the then remaining northern portion of the town of Romulus became the town of Varick. As result, the town of Romulus — as it exists today — consists of 37.8 square miles of land area.
The 1794 state law creating the town of Romulus also provided that the first town meeting would be held at the home of Benajah Boardman. At that meeting, Boardman was chosen as the town’s first supervisors.
Following the names of others elected to town offices, the minutes in the town book contain the various “ear marks” of the farmer’s animal stock, giving the date on which said mark was recorded. B. Covert’s stock, for example, was marked by a “crop off the left ear and a nick in the under side of the right ear.” B. Swarthout’s stock was marked by a “half cross off the upper side of the left ear, and a half-penny in the lower and another in the upper part of the right ear.” As stated in the 1876 Seneca County history book, “Thus it was that every man knew his own and his neighbors’ stock by certain ‘crops,’ ‘slits,’ ‘nicks,’ ’half-pennies,’ and other devices marked upon the ear, and an estray [farm animal that went astray] was advertised in the ‘Estray Book’ of the town and returned to the owner.”
The town of Ovid when it was created on March 5, 1794 by state law consisted of what are today’s towns of Ovid, Lodi and Covert. As originally surveyed as part of the New Military Tract, the town of Ovid — like other towns in this New Military Tract — consisted of 100 lots that were 600 acres each.
The town of Hector was created from the southwestern part of the town of Ovid in 1802. The town of Covert was formed from the southern portion of the town of Ovid on April 7, 1817, and became part of the newly created Tompkins County. In 1819, however, the town of Covert was returned to Seneca County. On Jan. 27, 1826, the town of Lodi was created out of the western portion of the town of Covert. All these changes between 1800 and 1826 had the effect that the present town of Ovid consists of Lots 1 to 33 inclusive of the original town of Ovid, except for Lot 26.
The first town meeting for the town of Ovid was held on April 1, 1794 at the home of Abraham Covert. Silas Halsey was chosen as the first supervisor. In the next several years, the annual town meetings were held in various people’s homes. Starting in 1833, the annual town meetings were in the Court-House at Ovid Village.
The first white settler in the southern part of what became Seneca County was George Faussett of Pennsylvania. Leaving his wife and child behind, he set out in spring of 1789, came to Ovid town, built a pole cabin thatched with bark and cleared a small patch of ground. Feeling he had completed the customary way to lay “ownership” to his land — the “right” of “tomahawk improvements” — he then returned to Pennsylvania for the winter.
In spring 1790 he returned with his family. His claimed property was actually in the southwest part of present Lodi town. Among others who sought a home in southern Seneca during 1789 were the Dunlap brothers, Andrew and William, and Joseph Wilson. Andrew arrived in May and located upon lot No. 8 in the town of Ovid.
The first known white settler in the town of Romulus was David Wisner, who settled in 1789 on what became Lot 95. Abram Brown settled on Lot 71 in 1791. Other early settlers in Romulus were Anthony Swarthout (Lot 94), Isaac Johnson (Lot 89), Haynes Bartlett (Lot 65) and a McMath and a McKnight (Lot 64)
On March 8, 1799, the towns of Ovid and Romulus became part of Cayuga County, which the state of New York created out of the western part of Onondaga County. The report titled “Survey of Court Facilities in New York State,” stated that court was first held “in the barn of Andrew Dunlap on Military Lot 8, Ovid” in 1790. That barn still stands today.
This article shows that much happened in the towns of Romulus and Ovid before Seneca County was created on March 4, 1804.
Gable is the Seneca County historian.