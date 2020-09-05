Driving across historic New York state, we often take for granted the many unique bridges that pass over waterways, ravines and thoroughfares. Steel, cement and wooden structures that span many difficult crossings are truly engineering marvels. If we think back to our early ancestors’ challenges in getting from one side to the other, we gain a new appreciation for the stories held in the evolution of these bridges.
The first structure across Great Sodus Bay, in the town of Huron in northern Wayne County, was a floating bridge constructed in 1809 at the head of the bay. The community that developed here earned the name of Float Bridge. This community would become Port Glasgow a few years later, and then by 1900, it became a popular destination known as Resort. Along the Oswego-Lewiston stage line, the route at this location was situated in the midst of swampland at the head of the bay. With a span of around 800 feet, this point of crossing was very mucky — so mucky that a solid bottom to the bay here was questionable.
On occasion, horses and other animals would fall through the planking, taking their tow along. Storms washed the floating bridge out. When the bridge was unusable, a wooden ferry was employed for transport across the bay. Of course, this ferry enterprise required a fee — pedestrian, six cents; cattle, 10 cents; man and horse, 12 1/2 cents; one horse and wagon, 18 cents; two horses and a wagon, 31 cents; and stagecoach, 50 cents.
In 1866, the New York state Legislature authorized Wayne County to build a bridge over Sodus Bay, but there was no action until 1871 when the state loaned Wayne County $5,000 to construct a “stable” bridge.
So, you are probably wondering what an elephant and a bridge over Sodus Bay have to do with one another.
The Dan Rice Circus was popular during the mid to late 19th century. Rice was skilled at just about every element of circus performance, and his ventures helped evolve the circus into what we know today — combining animals, acrobats and clowns. Though Rice died in 1900, other circus leaders continued to use his circus format, continuing under the name “Dan Rice Circus” through the early 1900s and bringing circus caravans to small towns across rural areas of this country.
One rainy day in June of 1917, a Dan Rice Circus group was headed along Route 30, as Old Ridge Road was known then, traveling from Sodus to Wolcott for the next show. With every good circus, there are big animals, and what would a circus be without an entertaining elephant? When the travelers got to the bridge over Sodus Bay, the elephant refused to walk across the bridge. The animal trainers could not convince the elephant to cross, so ultimately the group took the elephant on an alternate route through back farmland roads to Wolcott. A newspaper article in the June 1917 Lake Shore News related that the Sodus Bay Bridge was in poor condition and the elephant did not believe it safe to cross.
It would be entertaining to imagine the circus elephant helped influence the need for a new bridge. Replacing the aging 1871 structure, the state constructed a new “state of the art” bridge across Sodus Bay in 1921. Fifty years later, in 1971, another bridge was constructed. This bridge had its troubles. In 1983, the decking had to be replaced due to poor quality and installation. In 1984, the deck was again replaced. The deck structures under the asphalt had delaminated (lamination was a new process in the 1970s), causing the planking to pop up through the asphalt and making the route quite unpassable.
The bridge presently crossing Sodus Bay was built in 2005 for $3.8 million. The opening of this 21st century bridge was celebrated during the start of the 2005 Memorial Day weekend. It features two 11-foot lanes, a 5-foot bike shoulder and steel pilings 100 feet long reaching down into the murky depths of the “bottomless” bay. The bridge also has a 6-foot walkway — very popular for fishermen and fisherwomen — with plenty of room to reel in that whopper. Oh yes, and of course, plenty of room for a circus elephant to stroll if the animal feels so inclined.
Don’t you wonder what it may have cost for an elephant to cross the bay on a ferry in 1850, or how a circus elephant may have reacted to crossing the bay on a floating bridge in 1820? I sure do!
Fox is the town of Huron historian.