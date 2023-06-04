If fate had decided differently nearly a century and a half ago, the village of Waterloo would not now be the county seat of Seneca County, and the village of Ovid would never have enjoyed that distinction, either.”
That is how A. Glen Rogers, in his 1954 book “Forgotten Stories of the Finger Lakes,” began his story of the now non-existent settlement known as Plymouth. This Plymouth village was on the eastern shore of Seneca Lake, where later the Sampson Naval Training Station and Sampson Air Force Base were located. Had some events transpired differently at the beginning of the 19th century, Seneca County would not have become a double shire county and the county seat would have been located in a large, prosperous village on the east shore of Seneca Lake — closer to the north-south center of present-day Seneca County than either Waterloo or Ovid.
Nathaniel Hinchman was from Flanders, N.J. and acquired property in the eastern portion of Romulus Lots 79 and 86, which later became known as the Freligh Farm. Hinchman dreamed of building a village at this ideal spot along Seneca Lake and set about laying out a village tract with 155 building lots. Hoping to make his new village of Plymouth the county seat for the new Seneca County created on March 24, 1804, Hinchman reserved a large area for the erection of the county buildings. In just a few years, several would-be settlers purchased lots in Plymouth village.
Power struggle
The creation of the new Seneca County prompted the need to establish a courthouse — which, in effect, would become the official county seat. This touched off what became a power struggle among various possible sites.
Romulus Supervisor John Sayre advocated for the establishment of the county seat at Plymouth. We have to assume that his reasoning was based on three major arguments: 1) it was in his town; 2) it was a more central location for the whole county; and 3) Plymouth was a brand-new planned settlement with a prominent space in the village center reserved for a county courthouse.
Other supervisors on the county board were divided between choosing Ovid or what became the village of Waterloo. There were many long, heated sessions in 1804-05, as the supervisors struggled to agree on a site for the new county courthouse. Realizing that he couldn’t get Plymouth chosen as the seat, Sayre sided with the pro-Ovid group.
A majority of the county Board of Supervisors then established Ovid (sometimes called Verona at the time) as the official county seat. The Ovid supporters went to Albany and persuaded the New York State Legislature to pass a law stipulating that “the county may not build a courthouse a greater distance from Ovid than two miles.” This legislation, in effect, sounded a death knell for the village of Plymouth. Without any possibility of Plymouth becoming the governmental center for the county, the sale of residential lots languished.
In 1828, Hinchman had become so disappointed he put his land up for sale. Within a few years, the small village of Plymouth continued its decline, and gave way to becoming farmland like much of the nearby area.
The only known remaining evidence of the existence of the village of Plymouth is an 1828 map of the village. The map is found in both the Seneca County Clerk’s Office and the Seneca Falls Historical Society. It clearly shows the carefully planned residential lots and several named streets (Franklin, Washington, Seneca, Water, Ferry, Seely, Mohawk, etc.). Even more important, the map shows in the center of the planned village the four lots reserved for the county government buildings.
The map also contains a note from Nathaniel Hinchman to Jonas Seely in which Hinchman asks Seely to proceed to sell the lands so that Hinchman could recoup some of the investment that he had put into the planned village. Seely owned nearby properties and proceeded to sell off some of Hinchman’s property.
Hinchman had failed in his vision of making the new village of Plymouth the county seat. Ovid won out initially, but then Waterloo was made the county seat. The two communities continued to struggle to be the county seat until an 1822 state law provided that Seneca County would be a half-shire or dual shire county with county seats at both Waterloo and Ovid.
As for Plymouth, it soon became part of the farmlands of mid-Seneca County. In the mid-20th century, Plymouth and the nearby area would become part of the Sampson Naval Training Station during World War II and then the Sampson Air Force Base during the Korean War. Today, it is part of the area that is Sampson State Park.