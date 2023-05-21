The earliest residents of Yates County, the Senecas, had their own medical practitioners who treated the sick with botanical remedies. Using plants such as those in the rose family, legumes, sunflowers, mustard greens and heather, the Senecas created tonics to treat poison ivy, coughs, infections, and much more.
The medical beliefs of those outside the Native American community at that time were markedly different. Although herbs and flowers were used to create tonics and ointments, they were often mixed with harsh ingredients that caused immense stress or even damage to the body. This practice was part of the belief in heroic medicine, where doctors felt that a noticeable, negative reaction to the treatment meant it was working.
When followers of the religious leader the Public Universal Friend came to what is now Yates County in the 1780s, they did not bring a trained doctor with them. The Friend served as the Society’s doctor, and when a follower became sick or injured, the Friend appeared with a medicine kit. On one occasion, the Friend set the compound fracture of a woman’s leg, after the patient fell down a steep incline into Seneca Lake — all without antibiotics or painkillers.
The medicine kit used by the Friend contains mysterious decoctions, which may very well be laudanum and calomel. These medicines were used almost constantly by doctors through the 18th and 19th centuries. Laudanum was opium dissolved in alcohol, which managed pain and coughs. It was extremely addictive and caused a host of health problems. By the 19th century, it was used as a “cure all” and given to women for cramps, to insomniacs, to people with anxiety and even babies for sleep. Calomel is a naturally occurring mineral, mercury chloride. By the early 19th century, doctors prescribed it routinely for any kind of ache or pain. It is highly toxic and causes skin disorders and even tooth loss.
People at this time still clung to the teachings of Galen in the first century — namely, that the body consisted of four humors (blood, phlegm, black bile and yellow bile), and that when any of these humors was out of balance, sickness would occur. Doctors used these harsh medicines to “balance the humors.” They also used bloodletting, employing scalpels to open a vein or leeches to remove “bad” blood from a sick person.
Yates’ early doctors
Eventually, certified doctors did move into the area. Many doctors at this time were not trained by modern standards but had apprenticed with an older doctor, who had probably learned the same way. Going to medical college was not common, especially in rural areas, and very few existed in the United States in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.
Dr. William Cornwell moved to Penn Yan in 1809 and was Yates County’s first doctor. He fought in the War of 1812, taught school, and later became a lawyer.
Dr. Andrew Oliver moved to Penn Yan from Otsego County in 1818. He too had trained under an older doctor. He purchased a collection of medical books for his personal study, all of which he brought with him. Oliver rode as far as Italy to tend to patients. He kept meticulous records — recording dates, patient names, how they were treated and the fee charged for each one. His records are a window into Yates County medicine in the early 19th century. The distance he traveled illustrates that very few doctors lived in the county, and one of his most common practices — pulling teeth — proves there were no dentists available. He also concocted his own medicines, frequently dispensing ointments and pills that he created, which indicates that apothecaries were scarce as well.
Oliver charged the equivalent of approximately $120 per visit. His next most common practice — administering smallpox vaccines — cost 50 cents, the modern equivalent being about $15.
Oliver helped found the Yates County Medical Society, which met at the Benham Tavern starting March 4, 1823. The Society “held the power to examine candidates for admission to practice medicine and surgery, and admitted them not only to membership to the society, but as well licensing them as practicing physicians,” according to Lewis Cass Aldrich.
Oliver’s son, William, and grandson, William, followed him into the medical field. By the time William I was ready to become a doctor, at least some medical school was expected. William attended Geneva Medical College and began practicing in 1846, narrowly missing Elizabeth Blackwell’s time there. During Dr. William’s career, many doctors still practiced “heroic medicine.” However, during Dr. William’s career, especially after the Civil War, this type of treatment fell out of favor because it was so ineffective and painful.
His son, “Young Doctor” William, was born in 1857. He received his medical degree from the Buffalo University of Medicine. For many years he was the physician and surgeon for the Northern Central Railroad. He also enjoyed a large practice in Yates County. During Young Doctor William’s life, the use of laudanum and calomel gradually fell out of practice. Gentler healing techniques were used, and the idea of palliative care became established.
The use of ether for pain relief during surgery first happened in 1846 and was well established during Young Doctor’s career. The most important change in Western medicine was the acceptance of germ theory by the 1880s and discovery of viruses by the 1890s. Young Doctor was privy to all of these updates, and the people of Yates County benefited from this gentler form of medicine. He was a well-loved figure in the community.
Another founding member of the Yates County Medical Society was Dr. John Hatmaker. His granddaughter, Susannah Clara Hatmaker, followed in his medical footsteps and became a registered nurse. She received a college education, uncommon in the late 19th century. She opened the first hospital in Penn Yan, purchasing a Gothic-revival home on East Main Street and opening seven patient rooms in 1911. She worked through World War I, but when the flu pandemic hit in 1918, she was forced to close due to lack of nurses and poor health.
Interestingly, she had a close connection to the first practitioner of medicine in Yates County, the Public Universal Friend. Her great-grandparents, Benedict Robinson and Susannah Brown, were members of the sect (and the first couple married in present-day Yates County) and may very well have benefited from medical treatment from the Friend.