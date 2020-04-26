The oldest Presbyterian Church in Seneca County is the Romulus Presbyterian Church. By looking at the early years of its history, we get an appreciation for the importance of religion at the time.
The history of this church’s congregation goes back to 1790 when John Fleming moved to the town of Romulus. A fervent Presbyterian, he soon started holding prayer meetings for all who could attend.
In 1795 the Presbyterian General Assembly sent the Rev. Daniel Thatcher of Virginia to the Finger Lakes area. As there were already a few families with a Presbyterian background, Thatcher helped them to form a church in 1796. John Fleming led this congregation until his death in 1800. For a communion service on one occasion, John Fleming Jr. was sent to Geneva to purchase the wine. The only available wine was a colorless wine, so the store’s merchant told his customer to add wild grape juice to the wine to color it to represent the blood of Christ. Shortly after John Fleming Sr.’s death, the congregation died out.
The Rev. Jedediah Chapman helped to reorganize the Presbyterian Church of Romulus on April 4, 1802, with 14 members. Church services were held in the old red house on the Henry Depue farm. From 1802 through 1807 there were occasional services held in private homes, barns and school houses. In the absence of a pastor, sermons were read.
The church society was incorporated on April 6, 1807. On Aug. 18, 1807, the Rev. Charles Mosher was ordained and installed as pastor.
About this time, a site for a church building and cemetery was selected west of the hamlet, on the Henry Depue farm property. On Oct. 22, 1809, this new church building was dedicated. It was a two-story log structure, approximately 45 by 55 feet. It was lathed and plastered inside and sided on the outside. It had a steeple. When the Mt. Green cemetery was enlarged, this church building was sold for $100. The money was used to fence the cemetery.
Excerpts from the minutes of the church’s early days bring out many facts of interest to the present generation. In 1819, the sexton was to be paid $7 a year to care for the church’s meeting house which “he was to wash twice a year, and to sweep it once a month.” The fee for digging the grave of a child was $1 and $2 for a “grone” person. On June 18, 1809, $1.48 was collected to educate poor but pious youth for the ministry. The Rev. Charles Mosher’s yearly salary starting in 1807 was $300. Early church records list the names of members and the amount of their giving, either in cash, in labor, or in produce like pork, wheat or whiskey (which was worth 65 cents per gallon) for each year of those early church days.
The people made great sacrifices to attend church services. Many traveled 4 or 5 miles to the church; some rode on horseback. As the roads were too rough for spring carriages some rode in lumber wagons.
The church women of poor families frequently walked to church in their bare feet to save wear on their shoes. These shoes became known as “church shoes” because they were likely the only pair of shoes that these women typically had. The ladies would walk to the church, carrying in a basket the stockings they would put on, along with the shoes, once they reached the church. They washed their feet in a pool of water near the church and then put on stockings and shoes to enter the church in style. After the morning and later-in-the day services, these women would then return to their baskets and remove their shoes and stockings and place them back into their baskets they had left near the pool of water. As there was no heat in the church, the women made use of foot warmers. The men wore heavy woolen clothes and put red bandanas on their heads to fight the cold inside the church. In really cold weather, services were held at Henry Depue’s home.
In the early years of this church, discipline was quite strict. Members of the congregation were taken before the church session for intemperance, adultery, horse racing, driving cows on the Sabbath, failure to attend church or to give anything to the church, dishonesty, lying and for other infractions. Names of the offenders along with the church members who visited the accused in their homes were all recorded in the church records.
During the ministry of the Rev. Mosher (1807-1814), 110 people joined the church. The church history reports that “Then came the War of 1812, and the minister turned out to be a Federalist who opposed the war! When he preached this from the pulpit, he was forced to resign.” Another source states that “Both sides were hasty, some of his warm friends turned against him and he resigned.”
On Dec. 21, 1825, the Rev. Morris Barton was ordained and installed as pastor, a position he held from 1825 until 1845 it was the only congregation that he served). During his pastorate there were notable accomplishments. A new pipe organ was purchased in 1835 for $500. Four major revivals were held and 324 new members were added to the congregation.
An ultimatum
Barton’s most lasting accomplishment, however, was the completion of a new church building. When he took a vacation in 1836, he let it be known “that unless repairs were made or a new church built he would resign.” Probably justifiably he felt that the church was so cold in winter it hindered his ministry.
On Dec. 16, 1836, the congregation decided to erect a new building. The site chosen was on the west side of what is presently Rt. 96 just on the north side of the Romulus-Varick town line in the hamlet of Romulus.
This new building was built by an itinerant traveling carpenter from New England for about $6,000 and was dedicated in February 1838. It was a two-story brick structure in colonial style with an impressive front portico with five Ionic columns. The sanctuary floor slanted upward from the front area. The pipe organ from the former church building was installed in the west side of the balcony to the sanctuary. Until more recent years, the organ was a pump organ. With the organ itself located in the center of the balcony and the pumper — usually a small boy — hard at work, the pumper could not see the service, so licorice candy went along “for company.”
Barton is buried in the Mt. Green Cemetery in the hamlet of Romulus. It is reported that his gravestone is near where the pulpit of the old church was located. The cemetery was enlarged from its original boundaries.
To help the congregation celebrate the church’s 100th anniversary, one of the typical New York state historic markers was erected in 1938, telling in a few words the significant history of the Romulus Presbyterian Church.
Gable is the Seneca County historian.