For some time I have been researching the motivations and routes taken by Yates County’s first settlers from New England into the wilderness. Come to think of it, the movement was somewhat analogous to the Pilgrims’ and Puritans’ emigration into Massachusetts beginning in 1620.
The people we call the Pilgrims weren’t Puritans – people who wanted to purify the Anglican church of the time from its residual traces of Roman Catholic ritual – but Separatists, people who wanted nothing to do with the Anglicans at all. They were essentially early members of the denomination we now call Congregationalists.
The movement began soon after the turn of the 17th century, in the north of England. They were called Brownists after their first leader Robert Browne. In their dogma, they were Calvinists, but believed that each congregation was a voluntary democratic community. Naturally, this was considered to be terminally radical by everyone else, and the Brownists faced sporadic imprisonment and even occasional executions.
They decided to emigrate. At that time, the Netherlands was pretty much the only place in Europe that would tolerate them, so the group went there to Leiden, a city of about 30,000 inhabitants, home of a great many thriving industries and an important university. This was about 1608. Within the next decade or so, the Brownists settled in. William Brewster taught English at the university and others found jobs in the textile, printing and brewing trades.
But it wasn’t England. There was a high language barrier, many of the English were from the country, and pretty much all they knew was farming. The Dutch were, they thought, very worldly, and the younger generation of English were becoming more and more Dutch. Time to move again.
Across the ocean
The Dutch had a colony called Essequibo in Guiana, which the Brownists actually considered (for about 10 minutes, one imagines), and of course they could have gone to Virginia. However, the London Company claimed land near the mouth of the Hudson (which the Dutch appropriated soon thereafter, lost, regained again briefly and then finally lost for good). This was the place the colony decided on. Naturally, these supremely unlucky people wound up missing New York and instead found Cape Cod.
These ill-fated though earnest people did their thing 400 years ago this fall and much new research has been and is being published. They have turned out to be much more interesting than they were then. For my purposes here, though, they are analogous to the very first white settlers in Yates County, the Society of Universal Friends. They too held up religious freedom, or maybe religious peace, as the reason for uprooting themselves and attempting a complete transplant. The Pilgrims (they were called Brownists for at least 150 years, but the more romantic sobriquet was first applied about 1798 and finally stuck) wanted a place to themselves and so did the Universal Friends.
Both the Friends and the Pilgrims had mixed success in their new homes. Neither group was big enough nor skilled enough, but both got enough help from outside to survive as communities, at least for a while. America, it turns out, isn’t the best place for separatism.
The much more successful Puritan emigration in 1630 involved many more people, eventually some 20,000 before 1649, which is the year they “won” in England and didn’t have to cross the Atlantic any more to practice their religion. They really were persecuted in the old country, mostly because they felt their religious beliefs precluded all others. They continued this exclusionism in the New World, or tried to, and peopled other colonies with those driven out of their own Massachusetts Bay. Not many returned to England to bask in the new regime there, either.
The Universal Friends’ Society would have liked to keep the rest of the world out as well, but they were no more successful than the Puritans were. Their beliefs were too controversial: The Friend preached that all human beings were equal in God’s eyes, even Blacks and Indians; even women! She preached that the most blessed state was celibacy, which for some reason outraged practically everyone; and she and her followers all dressed pretty much alike, in long white gowns with a dark flowing robe over it. This was a very practical costume for women who rode horseback and did farm labor; it was a version of male preachers’ clothing, which was apparently the sticking point.
Puritans, though they had no strict dress code, tended toward sober colors and away from the rampant ruffles and lace so very popular in Virginia, but there was no prohibition against rich fabrics. One must remember that the Puritans were at least solidly middle class and many came from the gentry. They may have expected to rough it in America, but there were limits.
The one thing common to both emigrant groups from England and to the Universal Friend and her followers was their New World. In most ways they were as distant from the people they’d left behind as they would have been on the moon. They all believed in hard work and settling a wilderness certainly required that, without necessarily rewarding it. They all wanted to be self-sufficient but none actually managed it. Their new horizon was literally unlimited, hard to comprehend when you start out with all those limits.
Dumas has been a resident of Yates County for 40-plus years and served as research assistant and county historian for 30 years. She has authored books on the Universal Friend, Penn Yan and Yates County.