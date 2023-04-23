The lakeshores of the Finger Lakes have been populated by humans for many centuries. The earliest residents of what is now Yates County, the Seneca, had multiple communities along the shores of the three Finger Lakes in the county: Seneca, Keuka and Canandaigua. These sites, used in the warm months, provided excellent fishing opportunities. In colder months, the villages moved to accommodate hunting needs.
After non-natives began moving into the county in the 1780s, the lakeshores were utilized for transportation and industry. Landings provided a place for boats to stop on their way to and from villages. Factories, such as a glass factory on Seneca and pottery on Keuka, popped up along lakeshores in the early decades of non-native settlement. Homes along the lake were chosen for much the same reasons as by the native inhabitants — for ease of transportation and fishing. The shore was very much a workspace for these people. The lakes operated as roads when the actual roads were difficult to use.
Work to pleasure
Using the lakes as workspaces began changing slowly in the 19th century when the first steamboat, the Seneca Chief, appeared on Seneca Lake in 1828 and the Keuka on Keuka Lake in 1835. Although these were used to haul cargo, people also used them for travel and even held dances and parties upon them. The age of the steamboat ushered in a time when transportation became much easier for Finger Lakes residents, and it coincided with increased affluence and leisure activity. As the 19th century wore on, roads improved, and trolleys and automobiles allowed greater travel off the water as well. These better travel options and increased free time allowed people to start using the lakes for entertainment.
The Keuka crashed near Hammondsport in 1848. An enterprising couple named Carpenter used parts of the wreckage to construct a lakeside attraction called The Ark. Located at a sulfur spring near present-day Camp Cory, it featured paths, a large swath of waterfront, refreshments, boating and dancing. The Ark was a mainstay of Keuka Lake fun well into the 20th century and launched the era of lake resorts. Later, Electric Park opened and offered many of the same types of entertainment; it was accessible by trolley.
Hotels constructed along the lakes eventually began to cater to lake tourists. Grove Springs was an early Keuka hotel that opened in 1869. The advertisement offers regular hotel amenities, but also “close proximity” to vineyards, as well as boating, fishing, bathing (swimming) and fine scenery for those making a vacation out of a trip to the lake. The Keuka Hotel in Barrington was constructed in 1894. The short-lived Kashong Hotel opened on Seneca Lake in 1898 and offered dining and dancing before it burned in 1899. The tradition of lake hotels and resorts continued well into the 20th century, down to the Viking Hotel built in 1961.
Advent of cottages
Gradually, not content with just a stay at a hotel, those with the means began to build cottages upon the lakes. Different from the working farms and homesteads that had lined the shores since settlement, these were second homes, and most were not built for year-round habitation. They were smaller and more rustic than town homes but provided families with a convenient place from which to swim, boat, host visitors, and picnic for a longer period of time, even all summer. Upon completing one’s cottage, a fanciful name — such as Rustica or Idlewild — was chosen and often a sign made for the new home. Sometimes, whole neighborhoods of cottages were built around the same time and also given a whimsical name, like Crazy Cove.
Owning a lake cottage was a source of pride for many, and a new cottage construction or purchase often made the news. “Mr. T.O. Hamlin and family are summering at their cottage on Lake Keuka,” the Yates County Chronicle stated in July of 1884. “Heart’s Content is one of the most desirable places on the lake.” Lucky friends and relatives who were invited to visit often sent that information to the newspaper as well. “Miss Nell Townsend, of Dundee, is stopping with Mr. and Mrs. John L. Lewis at Snug Harbor cottage at Willow Grove,” the Chronicle declared in August of 1899, by which time it had a whole column called “Lake Notes” about the comings and goings of the cottage people.
Cottage construction reached full swing by the dawn of the 20th century. The newspaper reported breathlessly at one point that five cottages were built on Long Point on Seneca. As more lake places were constructed, they took on an appearance that became the typical Finger Lakes cottage style — one story, a small number of rooms, often with a combined kitchen and living space, and small bedrooms. They were typically wooden, with a plain exterior and painted in a muted tone that matched the rusticity of cottage life and to blend in with the surroundings. Although some elaborate, Victorian-era style houses stood out along the lake, the small and simple bungalow became standard for most families. Over time, many of the hotels declined and were closed and demolished. The sites were often used to build more cottages.
In the 1930s, publishers of local phone books began to create lake directories for each of the Finger Lakes. The directories listed the owner’s name, lake address, year-round address, and phone number if applicable. Some even notated if the house was usually renter-occupied and by whom. But the most interesting aspect of the old directories is the tradition of cottage names — some still in the vein of aesthetically pleasing, such as Sun Valley, Willowdale, Tall Pines and The Elms. Others incorporated the owners’ names, such as Strong’s Paradise, owned by Ella Strong, or the Stork’s Nest, owned by the Stork family. An increasing number used pun-like names, such as Rest-A-Wile, Drow-Z-Cove, and Come-On-Go-Inn.
Some cottage families kept registries or sign-in books for their visitors and detailed their activities over the summer: boating parties, sports on the shoreline, swimming, dancing, parties and even impromptu musical concerts on the porch or amateur theatricals. A cottage owned by the Sheppard family hosted a string of visitors daily, and their names were entered into a registry featuring elaborate calligraphy, sketches and descriptions of their activities, from card parties to Halloween parties. The registry remains a snapshot of a long-gone time and simple amusements.
Throughout the years, families who were neighbors just once a year became close, and strong friendships formed. Many of these early cottages were passed down through families and multiple generations grew up together in the rustic cabins in lake coves, creating memories for a lifetime.