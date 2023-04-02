It may sound obvious, but the earliest method of alerting people to a fire was a person running through Geneva shouting “Fire!”
From 1811 to the 1850s, Geneva homeowners were required to own a leather fire bucket with their name on it, and village trustees assigned one person to be the bell ringer. When the bell rang, homeowners would grab their bucket and form a water brigade. As late as 1886, the newspaper was reporting this as the primary method for alerting people to fires — even after the volunteer fire companies were formed.
Obviously, a more useful system was needed. Fire alarm telegraphy was invented in 1840, but it wasn’t installed in Geneva until 1886-87. Meanwhile, a bell at the Methodist Church (originally at 103 Seneca St.) was used, with the bell ringer climbing a ladder to the church tower to sound the alarm.
The Electric Fire Alarm Telegraph System was connected via an electric striker to a new bell from Meneely & Co. of Troy, N.Y., in a tower constructed behind the Methodist Church. There were a few fire boxes around the village that would communicate to the fire companies which box had been pulled, allowing a person to go directly to the box instead of having to run all the way to the fire house. There were only a few fire boxes in these early days, including ones at Main and St. Clair, William and Grove, Exchange and State, Main and Castle, Seneca and Exchange, and at the Smith Opera House.
In 1889, the electric fire alarm striker was removed from the Methodist Church tower to be installed at the old Dutch Reformed Church, which was now owned by the village, at the corner of William and Main streets. Newspaper reports noted that the Dutch church bell was too “sweet toned” for a fire bell and that the Methodist bell was a more “brazen” sound which traveled further. As a result, the 3,105-pound bell was moved into the Dutch church tower and the old Dutch bell was sold to a church in Michigan.
In 1898, a new system was installed with more than eight miles of wire placed on poles leading to the Geneva Telephone Co., which would operate the switchboard.
The bell’s location was changed in 1905, when a new steel tower was erected near the east end of the Pulteney Street Cemetery. A new bell from the same company was to be installed with a new electrical appliance. The 1886 bell was sold to St. Stephen’s Church, which was worshiping in the old Dutch church. After the new bell was installed, complaints were made that it wasn’t loud enough. As a result, the 1905 bell went into storage and the city purchased back the 1886 bell from St. Stephen’s Church and installed it in the new tower in 1906.
In 1913, with the completion of City Hall, the 1905 bell was moved into its clock tower, where it chimed the hour, but confusion ensued when people thought it sounded too much like the fire bell, so the clapper was removed. In 1952, the 1905 bell was removed from the tower to make the area suitable for civil defense air spotters — and the bell was destroyed.
Despite being considered an obsolete method of communication by 1952, the 1886 fire bell remained in use until 1966, when an air horn was installed atop City Hall. In 1967, the tower was taken down to make room for Geneva High School to expand.
The bell was retired officially in October 1968 and moved to rest in front of Hydrant Hose Fire Co. on Geneva Street. In its heyday, the bell was also used to ring in special events such as Good Friday, the start of the March of Dimes, and the end of World War II.