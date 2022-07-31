What do you do when you are traveling along a road and come to a body of water over a mile wide?
That was the problem that people traveling on the Genesee Road encountered when they got to Cayuga Lake: Do you cross the lake somehow or do you try to go around the northern end and through the marshes? Tracing the path of an old Indian trail, this Genesee Road was the main artery to get to “the West” until the Erie Canal. This helps to explain why the first ferry service in the Finger Lakes was the one started by John Harris and James Bennett in 1789 near Cayuga Lake’s northern end. Until 1800, it provided a badly needed means of overcoming the obstacles raised by Cayuga Lake itself, as well as the Montezuma marshes to the north for the goods and people using the Great Genesee Road.
Harris and Bennett both came to the central Finger Lakes area in 1788. Harris settled in the area near Cowings Point, just south of the present village of Cayuga in Cayuga County. Harris’ father, Samuel Harris, operated a ferry on the Susquehanna River at a settlement started by Samuel’s father — first named Harris’ Ferry and later renamed Harrisburg, Pa. Bennett settled on the west shore of Cayuga Lake, near where the present Cayuga Lake State Park is. Bennett was a brother-in-law of John Harris. Harris and Bennett are buried in the Bridgeport Cemetery on the west shore of Cayuga Lake.
Soon after getting settled in their new homes, Harris and Bennett saw the need for a way to get across Cayuga Lake to connect the two land segments of the Great Genesee Road. In 1789, they began a ferry service in the same location of an Indian “ferry” or route across the lake on the old Indian trail. Initially, their ferry service was a diagonal route across Cayuga Lake. The terminus for the ferry on the east side was about one mile north of the present village of Cayuga. In 1795, the western terminus was adjusted northward to be exactly across from Cayuga Landing on the east shore and in line with the Genesee Road.
Bennett was the ferry’s primary operator. According to Florence McIntosh in her history of the village of Cayuga, John Richardson (who also came to this area with Harris and Bennett) also was a partner in the ferry business.
Elijah Miller, the Auburn lawyer who later became the father-in-law of William Henry Seward, wrote in 1795 that the ferry “was a rough boat propelled sometimes by sail and sometimes by oars, and was the only crossing place at that time. The lake here is considerably more than a mile wide.”
Harris and Bennett actually were operating an unauthorized ferry because the two had only made some deals with the local Cayuga Indians and lacked legal ownership of their land property; they were also not granted rights by New York state to operate this ferry route. In the 1789 Treaty at Albany, the Cayuga Indians had ceded to New York state all of their lands except for about 100 square miles — some on each side of Cayuga Lake — an area that became known as the Cayuga Reservation. The 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua (also known as the Pickering Treaty), made by the U.S. government and representatives of various Iroquois tribes, basically ratified previous agreements that guaranteed the Cayugas this Cayuga Reservation area.
Meanwhile, there was quite a flood of white immigration into western New York after the American Revolutionary War, with constant “intrusions and trespasses” upon the Cayuga Reservation. Not surprisingly, much of this “intrusion and trespass” was in the Genesee Road area and the port sites of the Harris-Bennett ferry. In July 1795, representatives of the state of New York and the Cayuga and Onondaga Indians met at Cayuga Ferry (some sources refer to it as Harris’ Ferry probably because of the Harris tavern at the east terminus) to negotiate another treaty.
The Indians camped on the west side of the lake, and the state’s representatives remained at the tavern on the east side. General Philip Schuyler was the head person for the state of New York and Cayuga Chief Fish Carrier the head representative of the Indians. The Indians were carried back and forth on the Harris-Bennett ferry. On July 27, 1795, the two sides reached agreement on what became known as the Cayuga Ferry Treaty of 1795. The Cayugas agreed to cede most of their Cayuga Reservation lands to the state of New York and were to be paid $1,800 cash and an equal annual payment thereafter on June 1. The Cayugas kept a small amount of land (just a few square miles) on both sides of the lake, while approximately 95 square miles were ceded to the state. Harris had acted as the interpreter in the discussions.
So, by 1795, the state of New York had secured some “treaty agreements” with the Cayuga Indians so that most of the area known as the Cayuga Indian Reservation on both sides of the lake and these former reservation lands had been surveyed and divided into lots. In 1796, Harris and Bennett acquired ownership of their lands because they had “the first privilege of patenting the plots on which they were located” when the state surveyed the Cayuga lands into lots. Harris thus owned lot 56 of the East Cayuga Reservation, and Samuel Harris, his father who in 1795 had moved from the Harrisburg, Pa. area with his wife and family to the Cayuga Reservation, gained ownership of lot 57. Bennett acquired a lot in the West Cayuga Reservation.
From ferry to bridges
The ferry service did a brisk business. In 1790, Harris opened the first tavern at Cayuga Ferry. His tavern, as well the growing settlement of Cayuga Landing, was located ideally on the Genesee Road at the ferry terminus as well as on the old Indian trail across New York state at the crossing of another Indian trail leading south to Pennsylvania. One historian described this tavern as being a “very attractive place to the Red man. The amount of valuable fur and beaver skins that must have been traded over its bar for supplies and ammunition, trinkets and the seductive fire water came to a tidy sum yearly. Its owner soon became a man of wealth and influence in the community.”
The financial success of the Harris-Bennett ferry led some prominent businessmen to decide that a bridge spanning Cayuga Lake would be an even better connection with the Genesee Road. On March 7, 1797, the Cayuga Bridge Co. was incorporated by the state of New York. Members of this company included Harris, Thomas Morris, Wilhelmus Mynderse, Charles Williamson and Joseph Annin. Their contemplated bridge was to be completed by May 1, 1801. The company was given exclusive franchise rights for 75 years to an area covering three miles on each side of the bridge. In 1799, in anticipation of this bridge, Harris moved the ferry’s eastern terminus from Cowings Point to Cayuga, a site just south of the location of the contemplated bridge. Cayuga Landing became known just as Cayuga village.
In 1799, Cayuga County was created out of the western part of Onondaga County and Cayuga village became the county seat of this new Cayuga County. The Cayuga Long Bridge opened Sept. 4, 1800.
It might be easy to assume that the opening of this Cayuga Long Bridge meant the immediate demise of the Harris-Bennett ferry. That was not quite the case. The Cayuga Bridge was supported by wooden bents that basically just sat on the mud lake bed; consequently, the bridge was not able to withstand the banging from ice chunks in this shallow part of Cayuga Lake. When this bridge collapsed (probably as early as 1806 and possibly in 1807), the ferry provided transport while a temporary bridge was being completed in 1808 about two miles north of the original bridge.
A second Cayuga Long Bridge was completed in 1813, near the site of the first Cayuga Long Bridge. There would be a third Cayuga Long Bridge built in 1833. By that time, however, the Cayuga Lake bridges were finding it difficult to compete with the new Erie Canal. Then came the railroad line across Cayuga Lake in 1841, near the Cayuga Long Bridge. All this would suggest that the Harris-Bennett ferry would cease operation. The exact date of its demise is not clear.
On March 29, 1809, the state of New York passed an act granting Harris the authority to “exercise the right of ferriage” for five years between the villages of East Cayuga and West Cayuga, provided it was a “good and sufficient ferry … ready at all reasonable times to carry and transport passengers, carriages, cattle, horses, goods, ware and merchandises.” A ferry along this route continued for many years, gaining increased business whenever the wooden bridges were damaged or destroyed by ice.
The original Cayuga Long Bridge became unusable by 1808. Until a second Cayuga Long Bridge became fully operational in 1813, the Harris ferry provided a direct route to transport passengers and cargo on the Genesee Road/Seneca Turnpike. Then, a ferry was needed again following the demise of this second Cayuga Long Bridge until a third bridge came into use in 1833. That third Cayuga Long Bridge was unusable by 1857. The state Legislature in 1858 authorized the building of still another Cayuga Bridge if it was built by 1860, but the bridge wasn’t constructed.
In 1860, the state authorized a new ferry service between East Cayuga and Bridgeport. The last extension of that ferry service was granted in 1881 for 10 years. So, despite the growing role of the railroad service, there was still ferry service for many years after John Harris. The clear success of the Harris-Bennett ferry led to the rise of ferries on other Finger Lakes. For many years in the 19th century there were a few ferry routes crossing Seneca Lake.