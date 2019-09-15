Many communities throughout the United States have a Franklin Hotel/House and that is true for Seneca County.
There were Franklin Hotels in both Ovid and Waterloo for many years and the Franklin Hotel building in Seneca Falls is one of the still functioning structures in Seneca Falls. The only apparent commonality of these Franklin Hotels is that they were named for Benjamin Franklin.
Franklin is the only one of the seven key Founding Fathers (Franklin, John Adams, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and George Washington) who signed all four of the major documents leading to the formation of the United States. They were the Declaration of Independence, Treaty of Alliance with France, Treaty of Paris and the U.S. Constitution.
• • • •
The Franklin House in Waterloo was established at the corner of Race and Washington streets in 1842. Its location was close to the canal lock in Waterloo, leading to much business from passengers on the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
The establishment continued to be a favorite local eating and gathering place until its tragic demise in a fire on Nov. 18, 1985. In May 1874, near the Franklin House, a Professor Donaldson made the first balloon ascension in Waterloo. From 1954 until 1973, the restaurant entertained its customers with country and western music. Paul Helstrom, a former owner and manager of the hotel in the 1980s, said, “I’ll tell you — you couldn’t get in here with a shoehorn on a Friday or a Saturday night!” Starting in 1973, the owners changed the restaurant atmosphere to one “oriented towards the working person and the family,” Helstrom said. In 1980, the owners reported that they were serving between 1,300 and 1,500 dinners each week, with a hotel staff of 18. The clientele ranged from families in casual clothes to businessmen in suits.
Dominick E. Tantalo purchased the brick building in February 1984. A former Seneca Falls landfill owner, Tantalo moved back to Waterloo from Florida to run the Franklin Hotel. He said it was his lifelong dream to own the historic building where his parents had their wedding reception in the 1940s. He undertook a major restoration before the hotel was reopened for business in April 1984.
Tragically, this popular restaurant came to an end in a fire on Nov. 18, 1985. The blaze was spotted at 3:28 a.m. by a neighbor. The brick building was gutted and the Sessler Excavating and Wrecking company took down the Franklin in December 1985 after it was determined to be structurally unsound. The Tantalos did not rebuild.
• • • •
The Franklin House in Ovid was a two-story frame building erected in 1841 as one of several inns in the village. For several years it was the site of meetings of the county board of supervisors when they gathered in Ovid. Fire destroyed this hotel in 1874. It was rebuilt of brick on the same site, as a two-story building with a mansard roof and cupola. The structure was 80-feet long on the front side of Main Street.
In 1928 the hotel owners opened an ice cream parlor on the north side of the Franklin House. The bus from Watkins Glen to Geneva made a regular stop at the hotel, providing travelers a good opportunity to partake of various ice cream treats.
Throughout the 1930s workmen on area construction projects stayed at the Franklin House. This included those involved in the 1931 construction of Elliot Hall at the Willard State Hospital and the 30 bricklayers who worked on the Ovid Central School in 1937.
In the 1930s, the hotel was painted white while the veranda in front, the balcony and the woodwork were painted black. In summer, there were black-and-white-striped awnings. A 1937 Ovid Gazette newspaper advertised a turkey or a steak dinner at the Franklin House for 35 cents. The owner at the time said that 200 dinners were typically sold on a Saturday night when the dining room stayed open until midnight, with a band playing from the front balcony and people literally dancing in the street.
A fire in 1953 destroyed the upper part of the hotel and the mansard roof was removed. The hotel was remodeled and named the New Franklin House.
Bruce and Delores (Deedee) Connors bought the Franklin in 1969 and renamed it The Wagon House. They ran it for a few years, drawing a huge crowd for its Saturday night jamboree with music provided by George Stuck and his Nightriders. In 1972, the Franklin House building was torn down and replaced by a parking lot and a drive-in service for the bank immediately to the north. Thus came the end to this landmark hotel in Ovid.
• • • •
The Franklin House in Seneca Falls was built by Jacob Young in 1828 at the corner of Bayard and Bridge streets. At that time, the new Sackett District in that immediate area was built as a commercial center capitalizing on its location near the Upper Falls and its canal lock. That same year the Cayuga-Seneca Canal was connected with the Erie Canal. Not surprisingly, the Franklin House became the premier packet boat hotel.
In 1888, a porch and overhanging façade was added to the Federal-style building. Railroads may have led to the demise of passenger traffic on the Cayuga-Seneca Canal and Erie Canal, but the Franklin House enjoyed new success for several years because it was the Seneca Falls village trolley stop for Geneva-Cayuga Lake Railroad passengers to Cayuga Lake Park.
The Franklin House today is owned by 55 West Bayard LLC and features rooms for rent. The structure still has much the same exterior appearance as at the time of its construction.
As you visit other communities, you may want to find out if they have had a Franklin Hotel.
Gable is the Seneca County historian.