For 25 years, from 1891 to 1918, the Great Newark Fair was held in September on 50 acres of land off West Pearl Street on the site of today’s Newark-Wayne Hospital grounds. That’s how Fair Street, leading to the site, got its name.
The Great Newark Fair had everything a fair is known for and then some: exhibits of horticulture, floriculture, home economics, livestock, poultry, machinery and entertainment. There was a “kite shaped track” for horse racing, a large grandstand, plenty of buildings to house all the exhibits, a Ferris wheel, plus vendors of food and goods.
Officers of the Newark Fair Association in 1891 were J.D. Reeves, president, owner of Reeves Milling Co., and C.H. Perkins, vice president, of Jackson & Perkins Co. The Newark Grange joined forces with the Fair Association to run the event. The National Grange Lecturer of Washington, D.C., delivered an address the first year.
On view at the first fair was a 3-year-old colt named “Voodoo,” owned by F.G. Babcock of Hornellsville, who paid $24,100 for the colt. Voodoo was called the best trotting horse in the world. At each fair, there was a Horse Day, with $650 in premiums for the races (more than $4,000 were paid in premiums for all events and exhibits!).
The 1893 Fair featured an “Inspection Day” of the Newark Fire Department. The Protectives won the hose race at 100 yards in 16.5 seconds. The Fire Department, led by the Newark Military Band, would march to the fairgrounds along North Main Street.
A bicycle race that year was won by Harry Stuart, outpacing his brother Harve. A foot race and a gentleman’s road race were also held. Newark native Professor C.L. Edwards, author of “The Horse,” exhibited every day. Entertainment included a “Mexican Circus” and a big hot air balloon ascension — “a great week of splendid entertainment.”
The 1906 fair featured Oscar & Helma Norins, “Sweden’s Acknowledged Champion High Divers,” famous for their “high, fancy & trick diving.” It was billed as the only high-diving act in the world, with two people performing 15 different dives at each of two performances. The record was a 120-foot dive in only 4 feet of water! The grand finale featured the sensational “Fire Dive,” in which Mr. Norin, completely enveloped in flames, plunges into a tank of fire. It is speculated that a large crowd attended!
The Great Newark Fair of 1908’s poultry entries included 52 breeds of chickens, plus ducks, geese, turkeys and ornamental fowl. Admission was 25 cents for an adult; carriages $1, plus 25 cents each person; and 15 cents for grandstand seating.
There were premiums for: handsomest baby under 2 years, tallest woman on the grounds, fattest baby under 4 years at the fair, largest number of children in one family, person guessing the closest to the number of people coming to the fair on the Newark & Marion Railroad, heaviest draught team of horses, the heaviest egg, best coconut cake and more!
The 1908 fair featured “Hurricane,” the Giant Trotting Ostrich, trotting 1¼-mile heats. Special postcards were made showing the ostrich pulling a man on a trotting cart. Hurricane was dubbed the fasted trotting ostrich in the world and toured the country.
Coming to an end
There were no fairs held in 1916 or ’17. The 1916 fair was canceled by the Board of Health because of the infantile paralysis scare (polio) which had spread across the state. The 1917 fair was not held partly due to the financial losses of the previous year and the effects of World War I.
The 1918 fair would be the last. It was billed as “Bigger and Better” and included a “great tractor plowing match, a fine automobile parade, and a faster horse race than Newark has ever known.” Speaker Jennie Jones was on hand from Cornell University, lecturing on “How the Women Can Help Win the War.” The war would end that year, but it did not help with future fairs. Curiously, there was no mention of the 1918 flu and how it might have affected attendance.
Some had suggested the 1918 Fair include a “Flying Machine,” the likes of which had never been seen before in Wayne County. It didn’t happen. Interestingly, the fairgrounds became the Newark Federal Airport just 11 years later, opening to great fanfare in September 1929.
Further efforts were made in 1920 and ’21, with a fair scheduled and then canceled. The Newark fair was not without competition. Locally, there was the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra, a fair in Lyons and the New York State Fair. A serious attempt was made in 1921 to resurrect Newark’s fair, but it was not to be. S. Emory Budd was the last president of the Newark Fair Association.
To sum up what Newark thought about the fair, it was written “Fair time means a good time for everyone. Everyone flocks to the fairgrounds to see the horse races, the prize stock, farm freaks, machinery and exhibits of all kinds. Old and young, rich and poor, relax for that three days and all join in making merry. Those are great days for the kids, too, with plenty of pink lemonade and bushels of peanuts and candy. There’s the greased pig and the greased pole, which means laugh aplenty for the old folks too. And everyone strolls along the midway ... ”