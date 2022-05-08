Many senior citizens reading this article will fondly remember the Romulus Hotel but won’t recall the other hotel that operated in the hamlet of Romulus for many years: the Hinkley House.
On the northwest corner of Main and Seneca streets, where the Hinkley House was later built, a log schoolhouse was first constructed in 1806. The schoolhouse was later moved up Seneca Street to the hill across from Mount Green Cemetery. Then, on the original schoolhouse site, a new dwelling was erected.
That dwelling was eventually moved to make way for a new hotel (later to be known as the Hinkley House), which was built in 1850. It was a two-story wooden structure with a roofed porch across the front of the building facing Main Street and also partway along the Seneca Street side. A balustrade ran along the entire edge of the porch roof. On the Main Street side there was a second-floor porch, approximately 12 feet in width, extending out over the sidewalk. This porch was supported by two wooden pillars.
The Hinkley House was initially run as a temperance house called the “Union Hotel.” Temperance sentiments were strong in Seneca County in the years leading up to the Civil War. In subsequent years, this hotel had several owners and became more of a saloon than a hotel. This continued until Sept. 30, 1916, when both the Bevier (later known as the Romulus Hotel) and the Hinkley House closed their bars. That was because of a public referendum mandating that liquor licenses due to expire would not be renewed for at least two years. Then came the passage of the 18th Amendment (Prohibition) in 1919. The bar’s closure obviously led to a decrease in hotel revenue until the 21st Amendment repealed the 18th.
A small section of the Hinkley House on the Seneca Street side was large enough for a barbershop and a pool table. Jesse L. Rundell operated a service garage in a wooden building on Seneca Street not far from the Hinkley House. In March 1921, Rundell bought the Hinkley House property from Long Coy of Syracuse. Rundell and his sons, Roger and Arthur, took up living quarters in the building’s rear. In fall 1921 the barber moved away, and the barbershop space opened as a meat market by Martin O’Marra. Sometime later a new barbershop opened in a front section of the building facing Main Street.
Throughout most of the 1920s, summer band concerts on Saturday nights were common. For some of the concerts, a band from Tyre and a village band from Kendaia were paid to play from the Hinkley House balcony.
Funny story
A humorous story associated with the Hinkley House occurred when a Mr. Kelleher owned it. As the story goes, Kelleher had become increasingly annoyed because a neighbor’s chickens were released from their pen and would gather each morning around the hotel porch. It is easy to envision that these chickens would leave droppings around, causing somewhat of a mess.
One day, Kelleher instructed his bartender to soak some bread in whiskey and throw the pieces of bread to the chickens. By all accounts, the results were hilarious. People not familiar with what Kelleher had instructed were apparently quite puzzled by the chickens’ unusual behavior — aimlessly flapping their wings and flopping around in the street.
The Hinkley House was razed in 1930 by Jess Rundell to clear the site for his new gas station, which operated for many years.
As a young boy, I can remember going there with my dad in the hopes of being given an empty cigar box in which I could put some small play items. The demise of the Hinkley House left the Romulus Hotel as the only hotel in town for many years.