Who was Jacqueline “Jackie” Humphrey?
She was the daughter of Homer and Georgia (Black) Baker, born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Dec. 26, 1925. She married Oliver Carlton Humphrey in Canandaigua; he was born in Newark, N.Y. on Dec. 24 1924 to Maxwell Jennings Humphrey (1897-1969) and Ethel (Rose) Ridley (1895-1925) of Seneca Castle. Maxwell Humphrey was a World War I veteran and served as a corporal in the 108th Infantry.
Jackie Humphrey graduated from Keuka College in 1946 with a nursing degree and worked at Fort Dix, F.F. Thompson Hospital, the VA hospital in Canandaigua and the Deveaux school in Niagara Falls, among other places.
She was also an avid genealogy researcher and member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Philip Perry chapter, of Cocoa, Fla. Humphrey also authored two books: one was about the Revolutionary War experiences of the sons of Isaiah Younglove and the other centered on John Humphrey 1724 of New Windsor, Orange County, and Phelps. She was also a member of many other societies (see her Dec. 10, 2021 Finger Lakes Times obituary). Humphrey died Dec. 4, 2021 at the age of 96, at Delray Beach, Fla. and is survived by one daughter, Sandra of Key Colony, Fla. She was predeceased by her husband, Oliver Carlton Humphrey, who died in 1976 at 51 in Niagara Falls, and a son, Stephen Allen Humphrey (1954-2017). All three are buried in the Humphrey family plot in Rest Haven Cemetery in the village of Phelps.
A big project in Humphrey’s life was to get a Revolutionary War bronze marker/plaque from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for her late husband Oliver’s fourth great-grandfather Oliver; he is one of the three Humphrey brothers buried in the Humphrey Cemetery on Route 96 in Phelps. She achieved that goal in anticipation of the Phelps’ bicentennial celebration in 1989. The marker is on Oliver Humphrey’s gravesite.
In the “Revolutionary War Soldiers buried in Ontario County, New York” online genealogy one can find where many of Phelps’ soldiers are buried and the name of the cemeteries. At the bottom of Page 7 George and Oliver Humphrey are listed, though Charles Humphrey is not. However, all three were Revolutionary soldiers from New York and are buried in the Humphrey Cemetery on Route 96 near the old Phelps Sand and Gravel Pit (now Hanson’s Aggregate).
I searched New York in the Revolution as Colony and State and found that the three Humphreys — Charles, George and Oliver — served in the same regiment (Ulster County Militia-Second Regiment). On Page 13 we find as enlisted men George, Charles and Oliver Humphrey. I have the pension applications for all three soldiers; Congress passed the Pension Act in 1818.
A belated thank you to Jackie Humphrey for all the Humphrey genealogy work she accomplished over her lifetime to help preserve our local heritage.
F. Lee Johnson of Phelps is interested in the early history of Phelps and its pioneers and writes monthly articles for the Phelps Historical Society.