Someone wishing to travel from Geneva to Ithaca today would simply drive most of that distance on Route 96A to Ovid, then Route 96 the rest of the way to Ithaca. That route today does not have any tolls; however, that was not the case when this basic route was The Ithaca & Geneva Turnpike.
According to the voluminous Encyclopedia of New York State, turnpikes or toll roads became the best means of overland travel in the early 1800s until the growth of the railroad network in the 1850s. These privately financed toll roads usually followed more direct routes than local “common roads” and were typically ditched and drained.
In New York state, most of these new turnpikes in the early 1800s were built entirely by private corporations without state aid. Local landowners purchased shares of stock in these turnpike companies to secure a better means of access to markets and improved land values. Between 1791 and 1830, one-third of all business charters granted by New York state were to turnpike companies. With the necessary state approval, these private companies would build turnpikes or toll roads — meaning that people would have to pay a fee to use a turnpike. There were some exceptions, such as no charge for going to worship or a funeral; going to or from a gristmill for grinding grain for family use; traveling to a blacksmith shop or a doctor; or for anyone living within four miles of a toll gate.
Several new turnpikes were built in the greater Finger Lakes area, allowing for regular stagecoach travel and delivery of U.S. mail, as well as bringing new settlers to the area. Many of these turnpikes were constructed by cutting down trees in the turnpike’s route, then providing a base called a “corduroy road” in which tree trunks were laid on the ground (like corduroy pants which have a rough texture, these tree trunks still had their bark, creating a rough surface).
In the 1810 U.S. Census, the largest community in then Seneca County (created March 24, 1804) was the growing settlement of Ithaca. Geneva was a very important community in Ontario County. In 1803, the initial work to create an opening in the heavily treed route was performed. On one section of that lengthy route, William Rappley and several other men in the present town of Covert cut down many trees to create a roadway opening in that densely forested area.
A good road between Ithaca and Geneva enabled travelers from downstate New York to come west from Newburgh to Ithaca, then on to Geneva to join up with the Genesee Road, which connected all the way to Buffalo. This helps to explain why, on March 19, 1810, The Ithaca & Geneva Turnpike Co. was incorporated to build a road connecting those two communities. The new “corduroy road” was completed and put into use in 1811.
The route from Ithaca followed what is now Route 96 — Jacksonville, Tremain’s Village (now Trumansburg), to Happy Landing. From there it followed what is today County Road 139 to Ovid Village, then Ovid Village to Baleytown (Ovid Landing or present Willard), and then on to Geneva via the route of the 1779 Sullivan Trail. This new road made it possible for travelers from Newburgh or Catskill to reach Geneva in just two days!
Toll gates
The turnpike company’s board of directors consisted of James McCall and Samuel Ingersoll of Farmer Village (now Interlaken); Abner Tremaine and Archer Green of Trumansburg; Minor Thomas of Pratt’s Corners (now Covert); and William Harlow, Henry Wood and Hugh Dobbin. They were given the power to sell 1,800 shares of stock at $25 per share to build the new road with bridges. The road’s estimated cost was $45,000.
Toll gates were established no less than 10 miles apart, with no toll gates to be located within 5 miles of either Ithaca or Geneva. The tolls were:
• For every wagon drawn by two animals, 12½ cents.
• For every coach, phaeton, or curvicle — two animals, 25 cents.
• For every cart drawn by one animal, 6 cents.
• For every sled drawn by two animals, 6 cents.
• For every sled drawn by one animal, 4 cents.
• For every score of animals, 8 cents.
• For every horse and rider, 4 cents.
At Farmer Village, the tavern on Main Street enjoyed much business as a stopping point for stagecoaches operating on this new road.
Only 10 years after the opening of this Newburg Turnpike (that is what it was called locally), a steamboat line began on Cayuga Lake, enabling passengers to travel from Ithaca down Cayuga Lake to Cayuga Bridge (present-day Cayuga) to then take stagecoaches operating on the Genesee Road west to Geneva and beyond. This prompted the board of directors to decide to close the turnpike company.
The following notice appeared in the local newspaper:
“Notice is hereby given that the President and Directors of the Ithaca and Geneva Turnpike Company will make application to the Legislature of the state of New York, at their next session, to pass an Act to authorize said Company to give up to the public the Ithaca and Geneva Turnpike Road, and all their corporate privileges; and that the said Road be declared a Public Highway from and after the 15th day of March next.” — Dated December 17, 1822.
By order of the Board of Directors,
Nicoll Halsey, Pres’t.
Hermon Camp, Sec’y.”
As indicated in this newspaper notice, the turnpike company had to petition the New York State Legislature. This was successful, with the Legislature approving to make this turnpike road a public highway starting on March 15, 1823.
This turnpike may have ceased operation, but it created today’s major free public roads — routes 96 and 96A — providing a fairly direct driving connection between these Ithaca and Geneva.