Although it no longer exists as a congregation and the church building is gone, the Kendaia Baptist Church (formally known as the First Baptist Church and Society of Romulus at least until 1898) was the first church organized in Seneca County.
The year was 1795. And for most of its years, services were held in the church building between the two sections of the Kendaia Cemetery on the former Seneca Army Depot.
Some Baptist baptisms were taking place in Romulus or Apple Orchard as early as 1792. The Kendaia church was formally organized in June 1795 with seven members. The church's first enrollees were Absalom Bainbridge, Peter Bainbridge, John Green, John Finton, Mrs. Sally Sayre, Mrs. Denton, Samuel Blain and wife and Elijah Abbott. Absalom Bainbridge was the first pastor of this congregation, and the first one received into membership by baptism after the church was organized. John Green and John Finton were the first deacons.
For its initial years, the congregation met without a church building. On New Year’s Day 1808, William Watts Folwell donated a lot on which to build a meeting house and cemetery. In October 1808 the roof had been completed, but services were held in the winter months in a nearby school house. Money was scarce and people donated such items as whiskey, food grains and livestock. An old account book records that a J. Green donated one yoke of steers, valued at $30; one axe was donated by Silas Beers, valued at $3; and beef and grain by John Finton, valued at $11.97. These donations were used as barter to pay for construction items and labor. Gallons of whiskey were purchased for use by the workers. (The use of whiskey was commonly used by workers at that time.) It wasn’t until 1824 that the church building was completed so that it could be used year round.
The building was a plain wooden structure, 50-by-40 feet. No nails were used in its construction; it was all put together with square wooden pegs! The peak of the gable roof was 60 feet above the ground. Originally, the sanctuary/auditorium was on the first/ground floor. and the seated congregation faced the front door of the church. There was a gallery (balcony) on three sides and the pulpit was the old-fashioned high type. For many years, parishioners used foot stoves to keep warm on cold winter Sundays.
It soon became apparent that there was a problem with the south-facing main entrance of this meeting house (that is the term the congregation used to refer to its church building). South winds would blow open the entrance doors and sometimes livestock wandered in and had to be driven from the pews. So, in 1820 the meeting house was moved a short distance and turned around so the main entrance faced the north. A portico, with four Doric columns each 20 feet high, was added. The building itself was raised slightly at the same time.
Many noteworthy changes were made in the next century or so, including major renovations starting in the 1850s. The auditorium/sanctuary was moved to the upper floor, with the galleries on the three sides removed. The ground floor then became a meeting room/banquet hall. A parsonage was constructed near the meeting house. In 1860, there were 212 members — the largest membership in church history. In 1864, the ownership and administration of the cemetery was turned over to the First Baptist Church and Society Cemetery of Romulus Association. In November 1916, a gas lighting system was installed in the meeting house. In 1921 a new kitchen 14-by-26 feet was added at the back of the church.
The meeting house and the parsonage were wired for electricity in 1931. At that time, the church membership was 145. As part of the “defense build-up” of the Franklin D. Roosevelt administration before the United States formally entered World War II, there were plans to build a munitions supply facility somewhere in the northeastern U.S. More than 60 possible sites were considered. On March 31, 1941, a survey of the Kendaia area — parts of the towns of Romulus and Varick -- was made by some “strangers.” On June 11, 1941, the War Department announced approval of the Kendaia site for its proposed Seneca Ordnance Depot.
When the War Department decided to establish the Seneca Ordnance Depot, the future of the Kendaia Baptist Church meeting house was immediately perceived by parishioners as coming to an end. The government initiated a condemnation proceeding for the entire 5.25 acres of the church property. The church, in good faith, sold its property to the government at an agreed upon price. Then it was discovered that the cemetery association was not incorporated. Another complicating factor was that it wasn’t clear how much of the property was owned by the church and how much was owned by the cemetery association. A condemnation procedure, therefore, was initiated to determine the property lines for the church and the cemetery. The congregation was paid $17,000 for the church building, $5,000 for the parsonage and $162.50, by condemnation, for the cemetery and church lands.
The last service
No special planning was made for the last regular church service at the meeting house at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, 1941. Mark Baldridge, the chair of the board of trustees, said that “inasmuch as most of the members of the church are farmers and are busy at present harvesting their crops, they could not spare the time to get up on rather short notice any special service for the occasion.” The last service was conducted by the Rev. B.A. Wagner, who also ended his pastoral ministry with that last service. The bulletin for the church service contained a poem by Paul Baldridge in which he honored the 100-plus farm families who were dispossessed from their farm properties for the creation of the Seneca Ordnance Depot, with many of those families parishioners of the Kendaia Baptist Church.
After that final church service, the congregation started conducting its services the next Sunday at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church building in Kendaia. That church building had been empty for about two years until purchased by the Baptist congregation. The Baptists planned to build a new church building in Kendaia as soon as it was possible. Those plans were disrupted in 1942 when much property in the Kendaia area was taken over by the federal government to become Sampson Naval Station. Many of the dispossessed property owners — those in 1941 for the Seneca Ordnance Depot and those in 1942 for the Sampson Naval Station -- moved out of the area, and a new meeting house was never built. Regular services were held in the former Episcopal Church building until 1945. Then there were only occasional gatherings. The First Baptist Church of Romulus was formally disbanded in 1954.
After the last service was held in the meeting house, it had been assumed that the War Department had planned to raze the Kendaia Baptist Church building. With construction work at the Seneca Ordnance Depot moving faster and faster in the summer of 1941 (as prospects for U.S. entry into World War II increased), the church building was instead used variously in 1941 and 1942 as police headquarters and as a “break house” where workers could have shelter, tables and a stove while eating their lunches. After 1942, when construction of virtually all of the new buildings needed for the Depot was completed, the former meeting house was used occasionally for storage.
The meeting house was not razed, largely thanks to Col. Arthur D. Elliott, the depot's commanding officer at the time. He had some restoration work done to the meeting house so that it could be used for funerals and other gatherings. One major renovation was a new hardwood floor for the meeting hall. In June 1951, the meeting house was leased as a revival camp and servicemen’s center for recruits receiving training at the Sampson Naval Station.
By 1952, the church building was no longer being used and had deteriorated considerably, leading the government to arrange for disposal of the building. The government sold the building for $1 to Mr. G.L. Freeman, who pledged to re-erect it on a new site as part of his envisioned 19th century village called Old Irelandville (also known as Yorker Yankee Village).The church pews were sold to a Rochester synagogue, and some of the stained glass windows were returned to the families in whose memory they had once been given. Freeman had the church building moved by numbering each component part and then reassembling these parts. The 19th century village never materialized, as Freeman died and his widow was not interested in continuing the project. The former Kendaia Baptist Church meeting house stood idle at that site. Without routine maintenance, the building’s condition deteriorated. The roof collapsed in 2017 and the building was demolished soon after.
Other than the cemetery, little remains of the First Baptist Church of Romulus (aka the Kendaia Baptist Church), the first organized church in present Seneca County.
Gable is the Seneca County historian.