Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds to 40 knots and waves 12 to 16 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from the Niagara River to Mexico Bay. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM EST Sunday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, until 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&