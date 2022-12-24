At 3 p.m. on Nov. 1 in the year of our Lord 1896, an otherworldly apparition appeared in the sky.
The first to see it was landlord Hutchinson E. Newton, a local Savannah boardinghouse owner — though it was several days before he would admit to anyone what he’d witnessed: an angel! Or, at the very least, something which certainly had the appearance of one ... and, in broad daylight, in a clear sky, no less. What’s more, the being was said to have been seen by more than a dozen others between South Butler and Butler Center as it drifted through the sky along a line stretching from Savannah village north by northeast to the Wayne/Cayuga county line.
Newton had gone out for a pleasure drive on the roads around Savannah, happened to glance up and was thunderstruck. There, in the cloudless sky in the southeast, about 45 degrees above the horizon and nearly 300 feet above the earth, he saw a figure floating in the air between a quarter and an eighth of a mile from him. While greater in size than an average man, it had a feminine form. Its wings, shining countenance and long golden hair rippling out behind and glinting in the sun were all plain to see. Wrapped in white robes with left knee drawn up slightly, the figure floated slowly and gracefully northward across the sky until it became lost to Newton’s view.
But as the figure floated away from him, others began to notice it: Ernest Everhart of South Butler; James Pritchard of old Slyburgh (a hamlet slightly north of South Butler); and D.F. Everhart, a schoolteacher living in Butler Center, just to name a few. But like Newton, fearing ridicule they too said nothing to anyone about it for several days.
Finally, a man who had an identical sighting recounted his experience to a group of men gathered in the reading room of Newton’s establishment. No sooner had he finished his tale than a loud guffaw was heard.
“I saw the same thing not a mile from here, about half an hour before you did!” Newton told them.
Soon the papers got wind of the event and articles began appearing in the local news. Everhart recounted his experience to a local reporter:
“I noticed an object floating in the air about 100 yards away and nearly over my head. Its appearance was that of a girl about twenty years of age, clad in a long white robe with the arms bare. On its shoulders was a pair of long white wings, which were nearly motionless. At first the features were clearly visible, but as the object floated higher they gradually became indistinct. The day was clear, not a cloud in sight. I saw it for a full twenty minutes.” Everhart added he had even pinched himself to be sure he was awake and not dreaming.
A lengthy article appeared in the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. The Clyde Times and Tonawanda News carried similar, though shorter reports. The news even appeared in the Nov. 22 Sacramento, California’s Daily Record-Union. Why? Because a couple of other unusual happenings had occurred around the same time: simple balls of light, the descriptions of which sound like “shooting stars” or meteor fragments falling to earth. Why the Sacramento paper drew the conclusion that the happenings were similar is puzzling. The shooting stars happened at night, and there was no angelic appearance. The only similarity was the direction of travel — southwest to northeast.
The D&C writer who reported on Butler’s angel seems to have been of a particularly skeptical turn of mind — but even so, he was never able to produce any positive proof that the figure was, as was implied, a child’s toy, or simply a joke played on the unsuspecting citizens by a trickster.
Was the true explanation less mundane, more otherworldly, perhaps?
Well … as the writer for the Clyde Times concluded, “It is a good deal better to see angels than it is to see something else, no matter what the cause!”
This Victorian-era happening may not completely qualify as a Christmas story, but the substance of it seemed close enough to me. Happy Holidays!