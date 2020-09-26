Have you ever wondered how some streets in your community got their names? Having lived in Seneca Falls — what is now the former village — for nearly 40 years, I have had this question. I can share with you the origins of some (but only some) of the street names of the former village.
Many streets are named after prominent Seneca Falls residents who were alive when the village was getting started and/or expanding. Mynderse Street, for example, is named for Wilhelmus Mynderse, the on-site agent and partner in the Bayard Land Company that acquired lands on both sides of the Seneca River inside the former village.
He was responsible for building the first sawmill and gristmill in 1796. The settlement that became the village of Seneca Falls was actually first known as Mynderse Mills. Mynderse Street is located basically at what was the western edge of the settlement when the village was organized in 1831. What is surprising to me is that a street named in his honor was not more prominently located.
On the south side of the Seneca River streets were named for two men who were very important to the economic development and settlement of that portion of the village. Running parallel to the River is Bayard Street, named for Stephen Bayard — one of the original land owners in this area.
The second important person for the south side of the Seneca River was Gary V. Sackett. A section of Bayard Street that became known as the Sackett Business District was the original main business center of the former village. In 1816 Sackett, Wilhelmus Mynderse and two others built Mechanics Hall, the largest and most prosperous business block on Fall Street for many years. Sackett and two partners bought up a large amount of property on the south side of the Seneca River and laid out much of it into lots, which were sold to new village settlers. In 1828-29 he built what became known as the “Sackett block” of six brick, two-story buildings at the intersection of West Bayard and Bridge streets. These buildings were the center of mercantile trade in the village of Seneca Falls for many years until the Fall Street stores became more important.
Fall Street is not named for the season but rather for its change in elevation. Fall Street runs parallel to the Seneca River from the area of the lower falls (there were three man-made falls until 1915) in the Seneca River. As the street proceeds west from that portion of the River, there is an upward grade. So, the name “Fall Street” became rather obvious. Significantly, the street had an even steeper gradient until the portion west of Cayuga Street was lowered several feet.
Cayuga Street is another street whose name origin is obvious, nearby beautiful Cayuga Lake. Cayuga Street was part of the route of the Seneca Turnpike inside the village.
Now, for some other streets named for community people. First, Dey Street was named after Charles and Anthony Dey, prominent businessmen. It is no longer a street, but used to run from Cayuga Street down into The Flats. Johnston Street was named after John Johnston, the father-in-law of Frederick B. Swaby, who gave to the village property for this street. Swaby lived at 86 Cayuga St., which is very near to Johnson Street. Swaby Street is named after this same Frederick B. Swaby.
Butler Avenue (but the new street sign says Street rather than Avenue) is named for Solomon Butler, a free person of color who lived in Seneca Falls from the 1840s until his death in 1886. Much of that time he was a teamster. He owned the property on which Butler Avenue was constructed.
Van Cleef Street is named for Alexander Van Cleef, a grandson of Lawrence Van Cleef. Lawrence Van Cleef was the first permanent settler of what became the village of Seneca Falls. In the 1850 U.S. Census Alexander listed his occupation as a boatman and as a distiller in the 1860 Census. In 1869, he moved to Ithaca, where he and his sons became active contributors to the community.
Daniels Street was named for George B. Daniels. In 1867 he built the original Daniels Block that consisted of present 102 to 106 Fall Street, at the corner of Fall and State streets. Miller Street is named after Deacon Peter Miller, who kept a tavern and was a deacon in the Presbyterian Church.
Rumsey Street is named after John A. Rumsey, chief owner of the Rumsey Pump Company. Out of devotion to the welfare of his factory workers, he developed a residential area named Rumseyville in the then northwestern corner of the village. He had purchased this area from Dr. Hiram H. Heath in 1858. (Heath Street is named after this Dr. Heath).
At least one street — namely Center Street — has undergone a mistaken change in spelling. This street originally was Senter Street, named after Senter M. Giddings. It appears that as his first name was pronounced, the street name’s spelling got changed to Center sometime after 1904. General Senter M. Giddings came to Seneca Falls in 1821 and built a store on the corner of Fall and Ovid streets. When he was village president, he led the lowering of Fall Street by several feet.
From what has been written, it is easy to sense that there is a history to the origins of street names. If you are not a Seneca Falls resident, do you know the origins of street names in your community?