It may come as some surprise that I started out as a biology major in college. In fact, I was taking New and Emerging Diseases at the same time as Early Modern Witchcraft in Europe and New England when I realized I liked the latter much more than the former.
In any case, I’ve ended up in a position where I can put those diseases in a historical context within Geneva. After coming across a photo of iron lungs that were donated to the Geneva General Hospital in the 1950s, one such disease I was interested in was polio, as I’ve never had firsthand experience with it.
There is probably no worldwide death count for polio as the virus itself was unknown and likely endemic for millennia before it started spreading in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. While the first polio epidemic in the United States was in 1894, its cause was unknown; it was called infantile paralysis until 1908 when the poliovirus was identified.
In Geneva there doesn’t seem to be much mention of infantile paralysis until late in 1910 when the Geneva Advertiser-Gazette reports “It is now thought that infantile paralysis is a ‘germ’ disease …This time it is not said whether it is poor water, milk, flies or mosquitoes.” By this time, the state department of health ordered local health officers to start reporting the prevalence of pneumonia, infantile paralysis and other diseases. Locally in 1910 there were two cases with no deaths, but statewide by September there were 97 cases with 16 deaths.
In 1911, the state health bulletin reported 322 cases and 69 fatalities, recognizing that infantile paralysis thrived in the late summer and early fall. The source of the disease was debated for many years and reports in the paper range from the house fly to tonsils to soda in milk.
Buffalo experienced an outbreak in 1912 and 1916 brought an epidemic to New York City; the disease did not spare Geneva. Talk of a federal quarantine around New York City was debated in the Geneva Daily Times and local health officers recommended to parents that children should not mingle with others for a few days if they are newly arrived to the area.
From June through August 1916, there were 1,831 statewide fatalities reported and concerns over the start of the school year began to filter into local conversations. The Geneva Boards of Health and Education decided to defer the opening of the school year for two weeks and reassess the conditions of the area. Hobart and William Smith Colleges also decided to delay opening for two weeks, as having so many people come into the area raised local objections.
The Board of Health recommended that children should stay at home for those two weeks, cease all travel and vacations and obtain a health certificate prior to returning to school. Two cases reported in Geneva itself with an increase in cases happening upstate confirmed fears, so plans to open schools on Sept. 18 were postponed again until Oct. 2.
Despite this, registration in public schools on opening day was reportedly at normal rates. Students who had been out of the city during this postponement were required to stay home for two weeks before coming back with their health certificates.
Birth of the March of Dimes
Famous survivor of polio, President Franklin D Roosevelt, celebrated his birthday in the 1930s with nationwide calls to raise money to help victims of poliomyelitis which was on the rise all over the country. With that call, the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, or March of Dimes, was born. Most funds would be used to help victims of the disease, but some would go towards the development of a vaccine; two trials which had begun in 1935 had ended with disastrous results.
Surges in the area in the 1940s led to local chapters of the NFIP opening to aid victims and the Geneva Board of Health reported these developments in their minutes. In 1952, another polio wave swept through the United States at the same time that Salk began early vaccine tests; 57,628 polio cases were reported, more than 21,000 of them paralytic cases.
With the Salk vaccine going through trials in 1954 and its results to be announced imminently, the Geneva Board of Health began making preparations to distribute the vaccine in March 1955. The license for the vaccine was approved in April 1955 and more than 850 Geneva first- and second-graders were scheduled to begin their vaccinations on April 28..
Geneva third- and fourth-graders were expected to be vaccinated in August 1955 and by 1957, with funding coming from the city, free polio shots were being offered to children 12 and under. In 1957, city health officer Dr. C.W. Grove guessed that somewhere around 60 percent of children ages six months to 19 years in Ontario County had one shot, 50 percent had two shots, and 5-10 percent three shots; three shots for each strain of poliovirus. He urged parents and college students to get their own vaccines, too.
Efforts by the Board of Health included clinics set up in elementary schools, at City Hall and at the Dixon homes development. The Sabin vaccine was brought to the attention of the Board of Health in May 1959; it would be licensed in 1960. The Board decided the Salk vaccine would continue to be used until “some future time when the new Sabin vaccine might be more desirable.”
Worldwide efforts to eradicate polio have been successful with the Global Polio Eradication Initiative launched in 1988. In 1994, the Americas were declared free from the virus. Continuing vaccine efforts around the world mean that cases have been at a minimum for decades, though those efforts have been hindered in part by the current pandemic.
Chapin is archivist for Historic Geneva.