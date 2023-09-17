World War II marked a huge turning point in Geneva’s sources of labor in agriculture and factories.
Like most of the country, a labor shortage affected all aspects of our industry, from farms to factories to railroads. A number of Black and Mexican laborers migrated seasonally to work for the local industry, in addition to supplementation by women and eventually German and Italian prisoners of war. It wouldn’t be until a few years after the war that a steady trickle of migrants from Puerto Rico came to the area looking for jobs.
The 1950s were a difficult era to find housing in Geneva, especially affordable housing. A study by the League of Women Voters revealed that more than 500 persons in Geneva lived in substandard housing. The study prompted Mayor W. Erle Rogers to create the Council for a Better Geneva in 1955. Fluent in Spanish, Viacita Fowler — already actively involved with the Spanish-speaking community — organized the Council as a non-partisan citizens committee.
But articles in the Democrat and Chronicle reveal that a group of Puerto Ricans led by Mario Torres already had organized around 1954. Torres had been invited to be the representative for the Family Services Board and reported difficulty in the community because “his people vehemently rejected any Charity from their fellow citizens.”
Estimates on the number of Puerto Rican people living in Geneva in 1950 were about 250, but just several years later that number had grown to approximately 300 families living in Geneva — with 3,000 living in the vicinity. The lure of jobs on farms and in canneries meant an increasing population of Spanish-speakers who needed help navigating a predominately English-speaking community.
Spanish Association of the Finger Lakes
In 1956, the Council for a Better Geneva considered the creation of an office to help assimilate Puerto Rican families into Geneva. Lucy Glunz already had been a volunteer interpreter for city officials, relief administration, courts, schools, and police, in addition to teaching classes for more than 4,000 Puerto Ricans attending St. Francis de Sales. The St. Francis de Sales Church also hired the Rev. José Mareno, a Cuban Jesuit studying sociology at Cornell, to offer services in Spanish.
Despite these attempts to organize, it wasn’t until 1973 that a centralized office was opened as the Spanish Cultural Center on Exchange Street, without city support. The center started its operations with grant funds from the office of Human Development of the Rochester Diocese. There are conflicting reports on the date of incorporation for the Spanish Association of the Finger Lakes, but it was likely in 1973.
The Association’s first president was Luis Ortiz, a member of the Geneva Police Department, and later the first Puerto Rican member of the school board when he was elected in 1975. At the time of his campaign, Ortiz spoke of the importance of bringing his insights and sensitivity to the problems of the city’s youth and low-income residents. He had also served on a defunct Community Relations Committee organized to solve racial problems in the city schools.
The center and the SAFL were in dire need of funding by 1976. The original funding ran out in April of that year, but the center continued operating into 1977 thanks to fundraising and donations. Requests for help from the Geneva Community Chest, a previous supporter, were turned down, and requests to the city resulted in the creation of an ad hoc committee that helped the SAFL apply for government grants. This effort secured federal Comprehensive Employment and Training Act funds, which would help pay for staff, building utilities, and rent.
Gloria Merced had been working as a volunteer until November 1976, when she was able to receive payment through a federal Manpower program administered by Ontario County. She helped community members make phone calls and doctor’s appointments, and translate letters. Merced would eventually become the Association’s president in 1977, during which time the SAFL would help sponsor the Women’s Resource Center.
The SAFL and Spanish Cultural Center offered numerous services to the Spanish-speaking community, including free transportation for doctor appointments, to and from hospitals, to the social services office in Canandaigua, and in emergency situations; assistance finding employment and housing; agency referrals; help with small household repairs; Girl Scouts, Brownies and 4-H; English classes; social events including important cultural celebrations and a Miss Puerto Rico competition; a library; and interpretation services.
The longer the center was open, the more services it provided not only to the Spanish-speaking community, but also to other low-income families. Project coordinators at the Center included Tom Lucas, who was very outspoken about the city’s housing situation and how the city treated its minority groups. Alberto Ortiz would replace Lucas in 1978; Ortiz had lived in Geneva since 1962 and attended Geneva High School and Community College of the Finger Lakes. His goals were to expand membership and increase the number of board members in order to better serve the community.
‘Voice of the people’
In 1979, Toni O’Malley replaced Ortiz and expanded on a 10-year affirmative action plan to address housing, employment, education, recreation, social services, and transportation. She even started a newspaper called Nuestra Communidad Hispaña in May of 1979.
“We want ‘Nuestra Communidad Hispaña’ to become a voice of the people,” she said, adding its purpose was to inform Spanish speakers and the Geneva community at-large of the Association’s activities.
Soon after, the SAFL was able to secure funding to start the Youth Intervention Program, headed by Tom Lucas and later Bill Carroll, geared to serve not only Black, Hispanic and minority youth, but all youth ages 13-19 in Ontario and Wayne counties. The program offered vocational assessment and apprenticeship placement; social/recreational activities; basic life skills and crafts; served as an emergency overnight shelter; offered counseling and referrals; and art, music and video workshops. That program would fail to be funded by the State Division for the Youth in 1980.
By this time, the SAFL and Cultural Center estimated there were about 800 Spanish-speaking people in Geneva, and it was the only functioning association for minorities.
Unfortunately, the Spanish Cultural Center would close in May 1980 because of financial difficulties. The CETA funding, which lasted for three years, ran out in September 1979, and the application for any further funding was not approved. In late July 1980, the SAFL was making plans to dissolve its incorporation and hoping to pay its remaining debts.
Its president, Pedro Padovani, was the lone dissenting vote on the board for the dissolution. “The association provided the people with a forum where, collectively, they could voice the comments, opinions, complaints, and send them on to government officials,” Padovani said.