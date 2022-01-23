Like most small towns, Lyons has many old buildings lining its streets. All of these buildings have stories to tell about their past.
Here in Lyons the preservation committee of the Lyons Main Street Program has been working on illuminating those stories. With the help of a grant from New York State Humanities and the New York State Council of the Arts five of those stories are being shared.
On the northwest corner of William and Church streets is what it known as Bank Corner because a bank has existed there since the early 1800s. In 1846, the Sisson Bank occupied the site, followed by the Sisson and Chapman Bank in 1850. Several others came and went over the next several years. Various other banks also were established in places around town in the 1800s.
In 1866, Saxon B. Gavitt formed a partnership with a man named Murdock, and that was the beginning of Lyons National Bank. In 1871, they reorganized in a building next door to the corner. In 1905, another reorganization resulted in the creation of Gavitt National Bank; by 1911, that company had moved into bank corner.
From this time until 1933 Gavitt National Bank and Lyons National Bank were friendly rivals. On Sept. 6, 1930, the new building that replaced the 1838 one was opened.
With the Depression and the bank panic, President Franklin Roosevelt closed all banks on March 4, 1933. After this a merger of the Gavitt and Lyons National banks was proposed at a public meeting. This proposal was accepted by the depositors and the new bank opened on July 6, 1933. The merged bank continued in the more spacious and modern corner building.
The Lyons National Bank continued under the leadership of the Gavitt family until 1994. Since that time the banking corporation has opened numerous branches around the area.
Diagonally across from bank corner is the Centre Building (the original building sat on the bank of the Erie Canal). Built in 1831 by Zalomon Rice, it extended east along Montezuma Street. Early stores were Braddish and Bourne, hardware; H.W. King, dry goods; and the Knowles Brothers. The canal collector and canal stores were on the level with the canal. The second story housed Judge Sherwood’s office, the Wayne Democratic Press and Goddard’s photo gallery. While Ira Mirick owned the building a fire occurred and it was repaired in 1867.
In 1897, Albertine Foster replaced the original building with a fine new office building. Since that time it has had various owners — including Dr. Bellows, a dentist; Zeno Lazaroff; and Harry Sherman. Aggie and Johnnie’s Restaurant was a popular hangout at the time of another fire. After this blaze the top two stories were removed, leaving what we see today. A restaurant has been on the site for many years.
To the north of Bank Corner is the William House Business Building. House came to Lyons in 1885 from Scranton, Pa., where he was a glassblower by trade, and opened a bottling business here. The building was erected by House in 1893. He later closed the bottling business; however, he operated a bakery there for some time. Then a saloon occupied the space. A Mr. Baltzel ran a clothing store there and then the building was unoccupied for a period.
In 1942, Michael Ambrose and James Moran purchased the property and ran a grocery and meat market there for many years. It was later occupied for some time by Marcia Kay’s, a well-known ladies wear store and is now a dance studio.
Across the street is the Newberry Co-Op building, which has a long history. In 1860 many of these structures along William Street were wood before being replaced by brick. In 1867, Zimmerlin and Miller store occupied the storefront. Getman had a drug and stationery store there also. These businesses became 46-50 William St.
In 1927-28 the J.J. Newberry Co. purchased the three parcels and opened a five-and-dime store, one of hundreds around the country. This continued into the 1990s, when many of these stores closed. Dollar or More Store was listed in 2006 and was there for several years.
This originally was a three-story building, but the top two stories were condemned in the late 1950s and eventually removed.
Community Action in Self Help currently owns the present one-story building, and the Newberry Co-Op serves the community. Inside there are numerous craft and handmade articles, along with antiques and collectible. Snacks and lunch are also available.
One of the most notable structures in town was the Parshall Memorial Opera House, next door to Newberry. No expense (namely $80,000) was spared when the five-story building was erected beginning in 1881. The grand edifice opened on April 20, 1883, with a concert. For the next 32 years the opera house on the top floor hosted many plays, concerts, graduations, lectures, minstrels and rallies. Among the politicians who spoke there were William Howard Taft, Charles Evans Hughes and Teddy Roosevelt.
Disaster struck on Jan. 23, 1916, when a fire erupted within the opera house. After causing more than $100,000 in damage, it was decided to remove the building’s top two stories. The remaining three renovated floors housed the Masons, office space and the ground-floor featured stores. Today, Dobbins Drugs occupies the storefronts where a pharmacy, gifts and many other items are available.
All of these stories are printed along with photos on story boards that are placed within these local businesses. So stop in, shop, and savor the history behind these longtime Lyons storefronts.