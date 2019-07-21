Did you spend part of your Fourth of July breaking ice that had skimmed your water bucket overnight? That is what Seneca County residents did on July 4, 1816 during the “summer that wasn’t.”
Recently I watched a television program that suggested a volcanic eruption of the Yellowstone Park Caldera would have more serious effects on Upstate New York than what was true in 1816 — the year without a summer because of the eruption of Mt. Tambora in Indonesia in April 1815.
In 1816 Seneca County residents, like those throughout much of the United States and Europe, had to suffer through a summer that basically wasn’t a “summer” in terms of temperature and the growing of agricultural produce. John E. Becker in his 1949 “A History of the Village of Waterloo” wrote the following:
“Old accounts describe the cold year of 1816. January was very mild, many people allowing their fires to go out. February was also mild. March from the first to the sixth, was windy, but the rest of the month was lamb-like. April came in warm but became colder, and by the first of May, the temperature was like that of winter, with plenty of snow and ice. In May the young buds were frozen dead; ice formed an inch thick on ponds and streams, and it became too late to raise crops. June was a very cold month. Frost and ice were common. Almost every green thing was killed; all fruit destroyed. Snow fell ten inches deep in Vermont, with a three inch fall in the interior of New York State. All summer long the wind blew steadily from the north in blasts laden with ice. July came in with ice and snow. On July Fourth ice as thick as window glass formed throughout New England, New York and some parts of Pennsylvania. August proved the worst of all. There was great privation, and thousands of persons would have perished in this county, had it not been for the abundance of fish and game.
“In this vicinity provisions could not be bought. Even that which had been intended for seed, was used. Potatoes were peeled so as to leave the eyes in the peeling to save for planting. Many families had no wheat flour for months. Molasses was made from pumpkins, and every known substitute for food was used. People could not get money, and they dared not fall in debt. The person of a debtor at that time, could be taken and confined in jail, according to a law repealed in 1821.”
It was in April 1815 that the volcano on Mount Tambora, on the island of Sumbawa in the Dutch East Indies (present-day Indonesia), erupted. Considered possibly the most powerful volcanic blast in recorded history, the eruption began on April 10 and sent ash 20 miles into the atmosphere, covering the island with ash up to 1.5 meters high. Five days later, another violent eruption expelled so much ash that the sun was not seen for several days. The height of the volcano was reduced from 14,000 to 9,000 feet. Ten thousand people were killed by the eruptions, most on the Sumbawa Island. In subsequent months, more than 80,000 people died in the surrounding area from starvation due to crop failures and disease.
The Mount Tambora eruptions of April 1815 caused what we now call a “volcanic winter.” We’re familiar with the greenhouse effect in which certain gases and particulates in the atmosphere can trap heat and cause global temperatures to rise. Volcanic eruptions, however, can cause the opposite effect. The particulates ejected by volcanoes can reflect sunlight, allowing less solar radiation to reach the earth’s surface. This causes global temperatures that are lower than they would be under normal conditions. A far more serious and longer-term effect is the major volcanic eruption of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere, which gets converted into sulfuric acid then forms aerosols high up in the atmosphere. These aerosols serve to block incoming solar radiation for several years after the volcanic eruption.
Worldwide effects
The repercussions of the Mount Tambora eruption were global, but no one at the time realized that the eruption halfway around the world was the cause of the widespread death and mayhem in the United States and Europe. What emerged was a regional folklore. Many New Englanders called 1816 “eighteen hundred and froze to death.” Germans called 1817 the year of the beggar.
Mary Shelley was part of a group of English tourists spending the summer of 1816 at Lake Geneva in Switzerland and observed how the Swiss were reeling from the bad weather and failed crops. Starving mobs stormed bakeries after bread prices soared. The cold and stormy weather sent the English tourists inside a lakeside villa to warm themselves by a fire and exchange ghost stories. Sharing wine as well as a form of opium, Shelley came up with her lurid tale of Frankenstein, which she published two years later. Fellow traveler John Polidori was inspired to write “The Vampyre,” which later influenced Bram Stoker’s Dracula.
After suffering disastrous crop failures in both 1816 and 1817, Thomas Jefferson expressed concern about the possible financial ruin of his Monticello farm “if the seasons should, against the course of nature hitherto observed, continue constantly hostile to our agriculture.” We know that Jefferson never recovered financially and lived the last years of his life in debt that would equal millions of dollars today.
Perhaps one positive impact of this summer was that huge amounts of volcanic ash in the atmosphere caused beautiful sunsets and sunrises. Many artists captured these dazzling sights. Another positive impact is that bicycles came into use. With limited food supplies — for horses as well as humans — there was a need for some other useful forms of transportation. Karl Drais invented his Laufmaschine (“running machine”) that was the forerunner of the bicycle.
The summer that wasn’t in 1816 may have contributed to the start of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (aka Mormon Church). We know that the cold summer of 1816 led directly to Joseph Smith Jr.’s parents to decide, like many other families, to leave Vermont. The Smith family settled in upstate New York, which became the hotbed of the Second Great Awakening.
Peter Evans, the Wayne County historian, has been writing about the thesis that this cold summer helped bring about the religious revival throughout the United States that became known as the Second Great Awakening.
Fortunately, the devastating effects of the Mount Tambora eruption lasted only a few years. So, as we suffer through hot and humid days this summer, keep in mind that we could have a repeat of 1816 — the year without summer — or winter is just a few weeks away.
Gable is the Seneca County historian.
