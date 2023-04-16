Early settlers were beginning to locate permanently in the hamlet of Pultneyville as early as 1806, just four short years after Williamson became a town, and well before the founding of Wayne County in 1823.
Among Pultneyville’s earliest settlers were Capt. Samuel Throop, his wife, Ruth Selby, and their two young children. Together, they traveled a dirt pathway through uncleared forests that led northward from Williamson’s four corners to the southern shore of Lake Ontario. Ending in what is now Pultneyville, a hamlet in the town of Williamson, this was the place the Throop family — and many other early settlers — would call home.
One of seven children, Samuel was born to Benjamin and Rachael Brown Throop in 1779 in Lebanon, New London, Conn.; they were among the first settlers of Palmyra. Samuel Throop married Ruth Selby in 1797 in Middlebury, Vt. According to the U.S. New England Seaman’s Protection Certificate Index, 1796-1871, Samuel received his U.S. New England declaration on Oct. 12, 1799. He was an experienced saltwater sailor and became a well-known lake captain, as documented on the memorial monument to the early lake captains of Pultneyville. Erected in 1935, this monument overlooks Lake Ontario, where Mill and Washington streets meet in a small park at lake’s edge welcoming visitors, from both near and far, along with history-filled Seaway Trail interpretive panels.
In 1805, Samuel arrived in the area, which at the time was still part of Ontario County. He came to build a dam for a land company and settled in Pultneyville in 1806, when he and Ruth built a crude log cabin in which they lived until their frame home was finished in 1807. It was the first frame house built in the village where Samuel had proudly purchased three lots. It was in this house that the first tavern in the hamlet also resided until 1816.
Hard work, periods of difficulty, and pangs of heartache and loss were certainly not strangers to the Throop family. After the hardships experienced with traveling to and settling in an undeveloped area like Pultneyville, they also suffered devastating personal loss. The couple lost their first two children — Horatio, 3 years old, and infant Julia Ann — both of whom drowned in a tragic boating accident on Lake Ontario when the family was visiting Pultneyville before settling there.
A family legacy
In 1807, Samuel and Ruth welcomed another son, Horatio Nelson Throop, who was the first European American male child born in Pultneyville. Following in his father’s footsteps, Capt. H.N. Throop carried on family traditions with his love of the water and as a shipbuilder and captain of both schooners and steamships. Horatio also became widely known for his experiments with wind-driven machinery and screw propellers in the 1830s. Many of his prototypes are on exhibit at the Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society house. Also on display are half-hull models of his ships and the cabin doors that saved his life when his ship, Sophia, sank in 1827.
A family of “firsts” in the village, the Throops are remembered for building the “first” frame house in Pultneyville; for having the “first” public house and tavern in which their family also lived; for their daughter being the “first” to be buried in the village; for giving birth to the “first” European American male child in the village; and last, but not least, Samuel himself sailed the “first” vessel, Farmer, owned in Pultneyville in 1810 — as documented on the Lake Captain’s monument.
Samuel Throop drowned in 1819, at just 40 years old, while attempting to enter Sodus Bay in a gale and was later laid to rest in Pultneyville’s Lakeview Cemetery. He saw and accomplished much in his short, well-lived life and is credited as being instrumental in settling the area in accordance with a plan laid out by J.W. Hallett, land agent of the Pultney Estate.
As we continue to commemorate the Wayne County Bicentennial throughout 2023, there are many opportunities that take us back in time and celebrate our history. One such opportunity is a production of an original play in May by the Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society. Motivated by three of Samuel Throop’s tavern journals which reside in the society’s archives, “At Samuel’s Tavern, And Thereabouts” reveals satisfactions, frustrations and merriment of the pioneering Throop family, along with a colorful cast of characters who portray other early settlers who also forged their unique paths through the wilderness to Pultneyville.
Written by W-PHS playwright Irene Bierer, the play will be presented May 6-7 at historic Gates Hall, 4107 Lake Road, Pultneyville. Nearly 200 years old, the primitive ambiance of historic Gates Hall — the oldest continuously active small community theater in the United States — appropriately sets the scene for this production that takes us back in time to the settlement of northern Wayne County on the southern shore of Lake Ontario in Pultneyville.