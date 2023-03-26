On Oct. 2, 1943, the autumn fog that sometimes rises from Italy Valley hung low over the steep hills in this corner of Yates County. Even as the day progressed, the fog did not burn off, instead obscuring the peaks of Italy Hill and High Tor. According to a local Italy man, the fog was “so thick you couldn’t see a cow ten feet away.”
The sky was clear in Rochester, however. At 1:55 p.m., a B-25 flown by 1st Lt. Willard “Bill” Wilder took off from the airfield there. On board with Wilder, a Rochester native, were 2nd Lt. Alfred Sanders of San Antonio; 1st Lt. Joseph Kappenman of San Rafael, Calif.; Technical Sgt. Benjamin Maracle of Buffalo; Staff Sgt. Paul Campeau of New Richmond, Wis.; and Staff Sgt. Joe Duncan of Tuscaloosa, Ala. The crew already had flown in from Chatham Field near Savannah, Ga. that morning, and were on their way back south to Bolling Field in Washington, D.C. They carried enough fuel for 6½ hours of flying time.
According to newspaper reports, Wilder’s parents owned a summer home on Canandaigua Lake, near Bristol. As he flew over the Bristol Hills, he dropped a note in a weighted, canvas mail delivery bag over their home and flew away, tipping his wing in salute. The note read: “See you again someday soon. Take good care of yourselves. Goodbye for a while. Love, Bill.”
Twenty minutes later, Maude Hilton of Italy heard the unusual sound of a low-flying plane across the valley. It sounded different from the tiny one-engine planes she was used to hearing in the area. Looking out her door, she spied the silver plane briefly before it was enveloped in fog. This sight was followed by a violent crash and a “terrible tearing sound.” As she watched, a “spear of flame” appeared through the fog on the top of Italy Hill.
Hilton and her husband, Glenn, ran to their car and drove to where they thought the flames were, stopping to pick up George Geer. It took an hour for them to locate the crash in the thick fog and undulating hills. Finally, they came upon the site on what had once been the Isaac Wilcox Farm, unoccupied since about 1900. Now state land, the pasture where the plane ended up was overgrown and difficult to navigate.
According to the Oct. 7, 1943, issue of the Chronicle-Express, “from the Italy-Naples Road, there is a cross road that leads north passable for probably a mile. From there the way is through fields and over the old roadbed that curved west, then southward down the west hillside, joining the Italy Valley Road at the A. Flag Robson farm. This highway, abandoned after the floods of 1935, for a long stretch of the hilltop is overgrown with sumac, poplar, and thornbrush.” It is 11 miles southwest of Penn Yan.
Difficult recovery effort
The Hiltons and Geer spotted the men, all ejected from the plane — which had smashed into the hilltop, skidded more than 800 feet, and exploded. One wing had torn off on its way across the hilltop. The three drove as fast as they could to Italy Valley and alerted the authorities.
All six men were killed instantly. The Branchport coroner, Vick Winship, had them sent to Thayer Funeral Home in Penn Yan. The sheriff’s department and the National Guard, meanwhile, had to secure the site from curiosity seekers before the Army sent personnel from Syracuse to collect the crash pieces. The giant trucks had difficulty locating the site and driving the steep hill, which rises to 2,200 feet. Trees had to be felled to get the trucks into the site and large pieces of the plane out. Then, an investigation began.
The Army, once alerted by the state police, sent staff from the Medical Department, Photographic Section, an Engineering Officer, and Guard Squadron. They reported that the plane skidded 850 feet and that debris, including a tire, was flung very far from the crash site, and that due to lack of eyewitnesses and extreme difficulty in accessing the crash site, a large amount of time passed before Army personnel were able to assess the scene. It was determined that Wilder was unable to see the tops of any of the hills in the area due to the thick fog. It appears Wilder could see in Rochester to take off, and well enough over Bristol to spot his parents’ house, but once he was over Italy Hill, he simply couldn’t see the top.
Sadly, since he crashed on the hilltop, he was only a few feet away from clearing it.
Although it was reported in the newspapers that the plane was on its way back to Rochester from Savannah, this was an error, likely due to the fact that it had come from Georgia to Rochester early that morning. The plane was in fact southbound from Rochester, due to now-unclassified Army reports.
Wilder was 26 at the time of his death, married to Orpha Kirker and father to an infant son, also named Willard. He was a graduate of Syracuse University and had grown up in Rochester. His parents were Maurice and Hazel Wilder, and he had several siblings. The other New Yorker on board was Maracle. He had visited his mother in Buffalo that very morning, then made his way to Rochester to board the flight.
The place of this very sad tragedy is even more inaccessible due to the passage of time, and few have been able to locate the site or even know about the crash. It was a lifelong memory for those who heard and saw the terrible accident, and forever altered six families around the country.
A small piece of the bomber and the canvas mailbag dropped to Wilder’s parents is in the “Yates 200: Two Centuries of Yates County History” exhibit at the Yates County History Center.