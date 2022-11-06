Early, non-native settlers of Yates County were an unusual group. Unlike those moving into the Finger Lakes at the end of the 18th century who were seeking cheaper, more plentiful land, the early people of Yates County came for religious reasons. Many left comfortable homes behind, heading into an unbroken wilderness, experiencing many adventures and hardships along the way.
One family underwent more than their fair share of adversities after leaving New England for Yates County.
In the difficult years after the American Revolution, dozens of people (and even whole families) in southern New England fell under the spell of the Public Universal Friend, an enigmatic religious leader from Rhode Island. This included Rebecca Sherman Hartwell, a middle-aged mother in Connecticut. While Rebecca was a firm follower of the Friend, her husband, Joseph, was not. She left him behind and joined her married children, who had decided to follow the Friend to what is now Yates County in the 1790s. Rebecca’s brother, who happened to be Roger Sherman (signer of the Continental Association, Declaration of Independence, Articles of Confederation, U.S. Constitution and the 1774 Petition to the King), wrote her a letter warning that Joseph would divorce her if she did not move back. She took her chances and stayed in Yates County, living separately from Joseph the rest of her life.
One of the sons who accompanied his mother into the Yates hinterland was Samuel Hartwell, born in 1760. He married the Public Universal Friend’s sister, Elizabeth Wilkinson, cementing the family’s tie to the sect. They moved to present-day Yates County and constructed a log cabin in what is now Torrey and had a large family: Samuel, Betsey, Amy, Stephen, Mercy, Joseph, Elijah, Moses and Aaron. In 1807, the family moved again and settled in Canada, leaving Joseph and Moses behind. By 1810, Joseph and Moses were carving farms out of the wilderness in the Italy and Naples area.
Meanwhile, things became difficult for the Hartwells in Canada. The War of 1812 broke out and Canada — still being British territory — fought against the United States. As Canadian residents, three of the Hartwell boys — Samuel Jr., Stephen and Elijah — were conscripted into the British Army.
They deserted their British regiment and foundered through the backwoods of western Ontario until they were able to cross the border near Detroit in what is now Michigan. Detroit was the site of a military base run by General William Hull, who welcomed Canadian deserters, and even at one point crossed into Canada to actively recruit from the Canadian regiments.
Two stories of escape
Eventually, Gen. Hull invaded Canada, and the Hartwell brothers were obliged to go with the army. Hull withdrew back to Detroit, was counter-attacked and surrendered the fort on Aug. 16, 1812. The Hartwells were immediately taken prisoner as deserters of the British army and imprisoned at Kingston, Ontario.
At this point, the boys tried their luck and slipped away from the guards. Samuel was caught, but Stephen and Elijah escaped and made their way back to Yates County, where their parents had returned due to the war. Elijah and Stephen even joined the army — American, this time — and fought in the war beginning in 1813. They were both in the regiment of Col. Philetus Swift of Phelps, who was a well-known state senator and later acting lieutenant governor of New York state.
Meanwhile, Samuel Hartwell remained imprisoned in Canada with others caught as deserters. Unbelievably, he escaped again, and this time did not get caught. Many years later, in 1862, an unsigned letter in the Penn Yan Democrat described his escape. The writer claimed that Hartwell and his companions were rewarded for their good behavior with little supervision, and one day wandered into the corridor and secreted themselves under benches. When the guard neglected to check on the men at night, they opened a window in the corridor and sneaked out onto the roof.
“Passing over the main building, they got upon the roof of the addition,” the letter explained, “and from that they let themselves down upon the top of the wall, which was some eighteen feet in height.” Somehow – the author does not explain how – they got to the ground unharmed and started moving. When dawn broke, they were crestfallen to see they had only made about a mile headway in the thick darkness. Running into the woods, cavalry officers chased them. Samuel escaped thanks to the softness of the soil, which caused the men on horseback to ride slowly.
He became separated from the other men in the chase and spent three weeks wandering alone in the wilds near Lake Ontario, until he met another escaped prisoner. They stole a canoe and paddled across the lake. Since the entire area was blanketed in thick forest, they did not know if they were in American or Canadian territory. Desperate for food, they finally approached a cabin and were able to determine they were indeed back in the United States.
Unlike Stephen and Elijah, Samuel does not have military pay records from the War of 1812. According to S.C. Cleveland, author of “The History of Yates County,” Samuel possibly drowned in the Niagara River and did not return to Yates County. This is unlikely, because although he did not return and join the military and does not appear in Yates County records after the war, there is a Samuel Hartwell (who is not his father) that appears in Ontario County in years following. If he had drowned after escaping from prison, details of his escape would also not have survived to be repeated in the newspaper decades later.
The other Hartwells, except for Moses and Amy, all moved to Blood’s Corners in Cohocton, Steuben County. Amy married Samuel Street and Moses married Honor German, and both left descendants in Yates County. Of the Hartwells who moved to Steuben County, some pushed further west and settled in Erie County near Buffalo, close to where the boys had been imprisoned.
This may have included Samuel, whose children ended up in Erie County. In 1841, one of these children, Samuel III, was convicted of grand larceny and sentenced to five years in Auburn State Prison. Like his father, this Samuel teamed up with another prisoner and escaped.
He was never found.