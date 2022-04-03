While doing research for other projects, I often find little tidbits about Geneva history that are filed away in my head in hopes that it might turn into an interesting project later.
In this case, I came across information on Washington Street Cemetery in 2020 from early 20th century city historian George Hawley. Now, we do not have an accurate list of all the burials at the cemetery, as there are many empty plots and unknowns in our maps which are unexplained.
In 1938, Hawley wrote a history of the soldiers and sailors buried in Geneva for the GAR Swift Post #94 to provide an accurate listing of veterans’ gravesites. In this history, he reveals that a complete record book of all the burials at Washington Street Cemetery was unearthed in the old Village building on Seneca Street (that building no longer exists). At the time of City Hall’s construction in 1913, Village Engineer Mr. Church made a questionable decision to have that record book along with others “committed to the bonfire,” despite Hawley’s objections. Hawley described this as a “travesty and tragedy,” to which I’m sure many of us would agree.
Unfortunately, this is not the last time record books were destroyed by fire in this city. What tied this to 2022 is that I recently came across a set of correspondence from previous archivist Eleanore Clise (1960s-1980s) to a man researching his genealogy. Among the dozens of letters they traded, Clise reveals that she had visited a cemetery monument and marker company to borrow their records to uncover potential information from those ledgers. The owners had purchased the company from a man who had been running the business in Geneva for decades. When Clise inquired with the present owners about any records they may have, she was given ledgers from the previous 30 years as well as being able to borrow more current books. As she was taking out the first box, the director’s wife revealed that there had been two more boxes of the ledgers, “but I burned them when we did some remodeling last year.”
Now, I’m sure Clise had the exact same reaction as I would have — and as I’m sure many of you are having at this moment. She repeated “You burned them?” to which the wife said, “Yes, but they were just the old ones.” When asked how old, the wife said they dated back to 1823.
Keeping in mind that it wasn’t until 1882 that New York state required cities, towns and villages to keep their own death records, these ledgers would have been invaluable to our city if they had not been destroyed in the 1970s.
While the ledgers did not contain death record information, they would have held drawings and mock-ups of how gravestones would have looked with the person’s information who had passed. This would possibly include birth and death dates or family members of the deceased. These ledgers would have information on stones and burial sites for those buried in both Pulteney Street and Washington Street cemeteries, as the oldest burial grounds in Geneva.
The survival of both sets of records would have been especially important for identifying the unknown burials in both locations for which we may never have answers. Most importantly, the information that we uncovered here came not from diaries or scrapbooks, but from a written history or conversation these historians had with community members.
Here in the archives, we are often asked what exactly we collect, as I’m sure other institutions are asked. What we collect revolves around our mission of telling Geneva’s stories, which we can do through a variety of ways. Scrapbooks, photos, ledgers, newspaper articles, letters, oral histories, diaries, journals, yearbooks, matchbooks, radios, telephones, trophies and quilts are just a few examples of what we have and what we can use to tell Geneva’s stories.
So, before you burn those old things or throw them away, it never hurts to ask us if we’re interested. Someone in a year or in several years might find it invaluable in their search for answers.