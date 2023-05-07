Lawrence Van Cleef was the first permanent white settler in Seneca Falls. Born on April 15, 1754, in Freehold, N.J., Van Cleef was among the fifth generation of Van Cleefs that emigrated from Holland and settled on Long Island.
He was part of many notable events as a soldier in the American Revolution. He first served in the 1st Regiment of the New York Continental Line under Col. Goose Van Schaack, and then in 3rd Regiment under Col. James Clinton. He was in the battle of White Plains and was with General Washington at Valley Forge.
Van Cleef was part of the Sullivan Expedition of 1779 — one of the 100 men of Major Gansevort’s detachment that, when the Sullivan Expedition forces returned to the north end of Seneca Lake after having advanced as far south and west as near Geneseo, was ordered to proceed east to Albany. After leaving the north end of Geneva on Sept. 20, 1779, the Gansevort detachment camped its first night on the north bank of the Seneca River, near to what became the Charles L. Hoskins residence (40 Cayuga St.) in the village of Seneca Falls. Gansevort and the soldiers were “peculiarly impressed with the beautiful scenery of the place, as well as the richness of the soil, and the vast water-power which could so easily be brought into use; and in after years, his [Gansevort] friends said, he always spoke of it with marked enthusiasm, and said if the West ever became settled, Seneca Falls was destined to become the great centre, from her peculiar advantages.”
Clearly, Van Cleef was thoroughly impressed with this site. Van Cleef’s descendants say their ancestor stuck a poplar tree cane in the ground to mark where he wanted to settle. The poplar sapling grew and was a historic landmark for about 150 years. When the tree was cut down, pieces were preserved in the Seneca Falls Historical Society and remain in the collection today.
It was almost 10 full years later — in spring 1789 — that Van Cleef returned to Seneca Falls to establish a settlement. He chose The Flats — the islands on the Seneca River running through what became the town and village of Seneca Falls — near where Job Smith was living “temporarily.” Smith built a crude “shelter” for some protection against the weather. In contrast, Van Cleef constructed a double log house — the first log house erected by white settlers in this area. He planted some corn upon the island, but it wasn’t a very productive effort in that he was “continually annoyed by the Indians, who were jealous of the inroads made upon their rights by their white brother. These difficulties were not of long duration, however, before amicable relations were established with them, and no serious trouble subsequently occurred.”
In 1792, three years after Van Cleef settled in Seneca Falls, the state of New York finally began providing promised land grants to New York veterans of the Revolutionary War. Van Cleef (spelling used in the records is Lawrence Van Klief) was awarded 600 acres (the standard amount for a private) in Lot 71 of the township of Cincinnatus (in present-day Cortland County). Having already settled in Seneca Falls, Van Cleef sold this land to William J. Vredenburgh.
In the fall of 1789, Van Cleef went to Albany to gather his family and bring them to his new home in Seneca Falls. Van Cleef’s wife was Sarah Angevine, who was born in 1763. At the time they had a daughter, Polly, age 3. Their daughter, Jane (who became Mrs. Jane Goodwin), was born Nov. 29, 1790 — the first white child born in the Seneca Falls area. Their son, George Cunningham Van Cleef, was born April 30, 1797, making him the first white male child born in the area. In total, Lawrence and Sarah (Sally) Van Cleef had six children: Polly, Jane, Martha, George, Harriet and Sally.
Work on the water
To make a living, Van Cleef worked with Job Smith, transporting goods and people around the Seneca River rapids in Seneca Falls. In the span of about one mile there was approximately a 50-foot change in elevation; even fairly small boats loaded with cargo and people would not be able to safely negotiate the rapids. So, the cargo was removed and carried on the nearby bank to the other end of the rapids. The passengers would walk around the rapids, and the basically empty boat would be hauled through the rapids. Then, at the other end, the boat would be reloaded with its cargo and passengers to proceed on the Seneca River.
After Smith moved from Seneca Falls, Van Cleef continued with this growing business until the locks of the Seneca Loch Navigation Co. began operating in Seneca Falls in 1815. Van Cleef frequently remarked that he never lost or injured a boat, although there were many lost and damaged by other pilots. He and Smith had also turned to boat construction on Seneca Lake.
The basic Seneca County history book references an incident when Van Cleef was piloting a boat through the lesser rapids at present Waterloo (then known as New Hudson north of the Seneca River). For this particular boat, he was piloting or steering while several men were toiling with their pike poles to move the boat westward up the rapids. Working for hours, they managed to gain very slowly foot by foot, “when suddenly the craft would cease to advance, reel off right or left, and speed down to the foot of the rapids.” Van Cleef then said, “Ashore with the painter, and make fast;” followed by “Stand by to splice the main brace,” (that is “Take a drink of whisky all around”). “This having been done with hearty good will, the boat pushed off and renewed the attempt.” This helps us to understand just how difficult it was to move a boat over the rapids, especially if the boat is going up the rapids. With this much trouble to negotiate only a 15-foot change in elevation, it is easy to understand how much more difficult it was to negotiate the Seneca Falls rapids with a 50-foot elevation change.
The portage business of piloting boats through the rapids was difficult but profitable. The charge for carrying from one landing to another (a distance of 1 mile for the Seneca Falls rapids) was 6 shillings for a load, and the same for a boat. Later, when “trucks” (wooden structures with logs used as “wheels”) with several teams of oxen were used to carry the larger boats around the rapids, the costs were higher. Demand for this portage increased yearly as more people settled in the area serviced by the Seneca River between Seneca and Cayuga lakes. One source of records shows that between March 13, 1801, and June 24, 1806, 331 boats were portaged at the Seneca Falls rapids, with portage fees totaling $1,492.68. Coupled with his thriving tavern business, Van Cleef was becoming prosperous.
Here to stay
Now to explain why Van Cleef is considered the first permanent white settler of Seneca Falls and not Job Smith.
Smith had first come to what became Seneca Falls in 1787 and engaged in helping a few people a year get around the rapids there. He didn’t build himself what can be rightfully called a log cabin and stayed only a short time before moving to what became Waterloo, where he soon married Miriam Gorham. Smith and his wife then returned to Seneca Falls and boarded with the Van Cleef family. In 1793, Mrs. Smith died, becoming the first white person to die in Seneca Falls. Shortly thereafter, Smith left Seneca Falls and did not return until he was compelled to come in 1813 as a witness in several important land suits then pending before the courts. Unlike Smith, Van Cleef never abandoned Seneca Falls once he settled there and continued to live in the village until his death in 1830. He was buried near the spot where he had planted the poplar cane in 1779.
Van Cleef was described as “a plain land hardy man, and well calculated to aid in the settlement of a new country,” and “generous to a fault, and many … remember him with much pleasure.”
As reported earlier, Van Cleef built a double log house as his first residence and used half for his tavern. In 1794, he completed the construction of a wood frame house at what became lower Fall Street and moved his family into it. A Mr. Parus and his family moved from Connecticut into the log house and continued operating the tavern there. The new Van Cleef frame house was 18 feet square and 1½ stories high.
As happened to many early settlers here, Van Cleef became enmeshed in unclear “ownership” of his property. In 1792, Elkanah Watson had leased to Job Smith for three years some 600 acres on the north side of the Seneca River. Not long after he first settled in Seneca Falls, Van Cleef thought he had purchased these 600 acres from Smith for $500. In 1794, he learned that the “State’s Hundred” (a portion of Junius Military Lot reserved for the State of New York to sell to help pay the state’s expenses to survey the New Military Tract), which he thought he had “bought” for $500 from Job Smith, was up for auction at Albany.
Van Cleef went to Albany with $1,800 to purchase the property at the auction, where he was outbid by a group of men. Robert Troup, Nicholas Gouverneur, Stephen N. Bayard and Elkanah Watson, who soon became known as the Bayard Land Co. in 1794, bought the property for $2,800. With this information we see how Smith had committed what could be considered fraud and which helps explain why Smith left Seneca Falls for Waterloo.
In 1795, Wilhelmus Mynderse became a partner in the Bayard Land Co. and its on-site agent. Mynderse and Van Cleef came up with some form of “accommodation” over the land title fiasco. Van Cleef remained in his Fall Street house and continued to farm and operate the portage business around the rapids. Mynderse proceeded to erect a sawmill (located about where State Street today would disappear into the Seneca River), and then a grist mill in 1795-96 to be known as the Upper Red Mills, about where Fall Street disappears into present Van Cleef Lake. The building was painted a deep red, leading to the settlement becoming known as Mynderse’s Red Mills or just Red Mills. To furnish the mill, Mynderse sent Van Cleef to Albany to bring back two “runs of grinding stones, plus cleaning, separating and weighing appliances, as well as a small copper distillery for the manufacture of liquor inside the mill.”
In the summer of 1915, New York state completed a major reconstruction of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. To guarantee an adequate supply of water for the two new adjacent locks in Seneca Falls — which have an approximately 49-foot change in elevation — an artificial reservoir of water was created. Initially it was named Silsby Lake, honoring the largest industry on the island in The Flats that was forced to relocate to make way for the reservoir.
In October 1916, the State Board of Names informed the village of Seneca Falls that it had chosen the name Van Cleef Lake. The rationale was that the village board of trustees had approved this name. The village trustees apparently favored that name because they had accepted an offer of $500 from Edward Mynderse, a great-grandson of Lawrence Van Cleef and grandson of George Cunningham Van Cleef. Mynderse suggested the name for this lake, with the understanding that the money would be used to improve its surroundings. According to the historical marker erected, “Van Cleef Lake” is named for George Cunningham Van Cleef, the son of Lawrence Van Cleef.
Lawrence Van Cleef played a prominent role in the early history of Seneca Falls, with the Van Cleef name continuing to be highly esteemed for several generations.