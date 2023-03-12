During the 19th century, most communities in Central and Western New York hosted professional weavers. They were considered professional because they practiced the trade to earn most or all of their living.
Households typically had a loom in their home as well, on which some of their utilitarian textiles were woven. These textiles were woven from wool or linen that was produced on the farm. Towels, bed sheets, tablecloths and fabric to make clothes were some of the items that were homespun and woven in the home. The professional weavers also produced utilitarian textiles, but they had specialty items they wove to sell as well. The specialty textiles required additional equipment and greater skill on the weaver’s part.
Coverlets were one of those special items that a professional weaver might weave. Coverlets are woven bed covers. They were practical as well as decorative. A coverlet is distinguished from a quilt in that a coverlet was woven and a quilt was made of fabric pieces that were stitched together, with wool or cotton batting between a top and bottom layer and then quilted.
A coverlet is additionally distinguished from a woven blanket by having a border pattern different than the centerfield pattern, and coverlets often had distinctive corner blocks as part of the woven pattern. Some types of coverlets were woven in the home as well as in the professional weave shop. These coverlets did not require special equipment and often had a weave structure known as overshot or float work. The patterns produced were sometimes quite complex, but were essentially geometric.
Some professional weavers had special loom attachments that would enable them to weave patterns that included floral figures, animals and other fancier imagery. In addition to fancy images, the loom attachments also allowed the weavers to weave letters and numbers into the textiles. It became common practice to personalize the coverlet by weaving into the corner block some combination of date, place name, client’s name and/or weaver’s name. These coverlets are often referred to as “figured and fancy” coverlets to distinguish them from geometric coverlets.
Coverlets were usually woven of wool and cotton. The wool was likely produced locally and spun into yarn in the home. The cotton yarn was available to purchase in the local general store. The cotton was usually natural or bleached white. The wool was dyed, with blue being the most common color in New York, though red was not unusual.
The Finger Lakes Region abounded with professional weavers in the 1830s and 1840s. In the four-county readership of the Finger Lakes Times, there were coverlet weavers in Palmyra, Wolcott, Phelps, Benton, Penn Yan, Rushville, East Bloomfield, Fayette, Lodi, Ovid, Farmerville (now Interlaken), and Varick. There may have been others that have not yet been documented.
Varick weaver
One such weaver was Thomas Sinclair in Varick, Seneca County. A Varick coverlet was donated to the office of the Seneca County Historian recently. Thomas Sinclair (sometimes recorded as St. Clair) was born in New York, probably in Seneca County, in 1796 to John Peter and Phebe Quigley Sinclair. His father, John Sinclair, was probably one of the founders of the Waterloo Woolen Manufacturing Co. Thomas married Rhoda McDuffie about 1820 and they had three daughters: Eliza, Mariah and Mary Ann.
The 1860 and 1850 U.S. Censuses for Varick list Thomas Sinclair’s occupation as weaver. The 1840 Census says he is engaged in “manufactures and trades,” which suggests he was a weaver at that time as well. But, the 1830 U.S. Census lists his wife, Rhoda, as head of the household; Thomas is not found. Further research determined that he was apparently in the Auburn state prison. Records show that he was released from Auburn prison in 1833 and was a weaver while in prison. So far, it remains a mystery to us today why he was convicted of grand larceny and spent four years in prison. But the record shows that he was a weaver in prison.
In its early years, Auburn prison hosted several shops which used inmate labor. One of those shops was a weaving shop. An 1834 report notes a contract with Josiah Barber and John Loudon to hire 15 inmates and manage the weaving operation to make carpets, coverlets, diapers, etc. It also states that two of the inmates were weavers before entering prison. Could Thomas Sinclair be one of the two? At this point it is unclear if he learned his weaving trade before going to prison or learned it while in prison for four years. The earliest recorded Varick coverlet is dated 1835, which is two years after he was released from prison.
Ten Varick coverlets have been documented. Each coverlet has woven into the corner block the word VARICK and also a date, ranging from 1835-1840. Several of the coverlets also include N. YORK. None has a weaver’s name woven into the coverlet. Four of the 10 documented Varick coverlets give the client’s name: MARIA TOWNSEND, C. ROBERTS, JOHN G. BLAIN and URIAH P. BLAIN — all familiar family names in Seneca County.
It is not known exactly when or where Thomas Sinclair died. He apparently died sometime between 1860 and 1870. Some of his family members are buried in Oak Hill Cemetery in McDuffietown, a hamlet in Varick; however, there is no record of Thomas Sinclair being there. Rhoda lived in McDuffietown for the rest of her life. She died in this hamlet in 1890 at the age of 93. Of the couple’s three daughters, Mariah died before adulthood, while Eliza and Mary Ann married brothers, John and David Yoder. They continued living in the town of Varick.
This author would welcome being contacted by any descendants of these two Yoder families or anyone who has additional information on Varick coverlets.
A hobby is born Columnist Marty Schlabach came to coverlets through his wife, Mary Jean Welser. She has been interested in and has collected textiles for many years, with a particular interest in quilts. Sometime over 10 years ago, while pawing through a pile of textiles at a local estate sale, Welser came across two whole cloths, early 19th-century quilts and one geometric overshot coverlet. Thus started the couple’s interest in, exploration of, and collection of coverlets. As a retired librarian, Schlabach particularly enjoys the historical research associated with learning about coverlets and their weavers. He and Welser live in Interlaken and spend substantial time gardening and working on their 1840s Greek Revival farmhouse.