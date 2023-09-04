Many villages of the Finger Lakes are known for a unique feature, one that leaves visitors scratching their heads and wondering, “Why is this here?”
Wolcott, in the northeastern corner of Wayne County, is no different.
Proudly placed at the village’s center — amid a cluster of classic brick buildings, churches and businesses — stands a statue of Venus. Named for the Roman goddess of love and beauty, she rises 10 feet tall and holds aloft an electric globe. At her feet, cherubs and fish send gentle sprays of water into the air.
Why is she in Wolcott of all places? This is her story.
The year is 1912, and Main Street, Wolcott, is a thriving place. Buildings, many of them still in use today, are home to a variety of shops and businesses. But something is very different from the Main Street of 1912 and the Main Street of 2023. That difference is Venus — in 1912, she did not exist.
In April 1912, under the direction of Lake Shore News Publisher Charles H. Thomas, a public subscription campaign to raise funds to purchase a public drinking fountain began. In launching the campaign, Thomas wrote, “It isn’t going to be a tub set in the ground for horses to drink out of, but a beautiful sort of combination that man and beast can turn up to on a hot day and get without cost an internal bath of cool spring water.” He also noted that the site of the fountain would be the old town pump at the village’s four corners.
At first, no goal was set for this endeavor. By September 1912, about $214 had been raised (mostly 25 cents to $1 at a time), and a goal of $600 was established. By April 1913, $413 had been contributed and, with the help of local businessmen, the fund increased to $817 by July 3, 1913.
Meanwhile, designs had been reviewed, and a final one was selected. The design submitted by the J.L. Mott Iron Works of New York City was chosen. In September 1913, at a final cost of $897, “Venus Rising from the Sea” was erected and connected.
Originally, the fountain had an open metal base with drinking cups on every other corner of the octagon base. The original base was damaged in an accident and had to be replaced with the current base.
Made from cast metal, Venus’ original color was described as a “muddy ochre hue.” It was in 1948 when the mayor of Wolcott, Dr. Demont F. Oyer, decided that Venus was a “very dull lady” and she was painted for the first time.
Over the years she has been repainted, repaired and cared for lovingly. She has been photographed time and time again and is even mentioned in the song “Thanksgiving” by the Creek Bend Band (written by Carl Eddy). Eddy remembers when — as a young boy on the way from Buffalo to Oswego — he saw the “naked lady statue” in the small-town square.
Children and adults smile and giggle when they see her. Local residents look to her as a steadfast symbol of our community, but even at 110, Venus is … the First Lady of Wolcott.