Did you know that the Coe-Genung Funeral Home property in Waterloo used to be the Waterloo Hotel and later the National Yeast Company? I have been learning a great deal about this as I have been working on the application of a Lafayette’s Tour historic marker for placement in Lafayette Park. John E. Becker’s 1949 history of the village of Waterloo provides much of the information in this article.
Becker emphasizes that the Waterloo Hotel was on the Genesee Road connecting Utica with Buffalo. Stagecoaches were frequently bringing travelers in western New York, making stops every few miles so horses could be changed or fed and travelers could get something to eat. The Waterloo Hotel was part of the big local building boom on the north side of the Seneca River in 1817. The 50-by-50-foot, 3-story building was completed in 1818, with James Irwin as the proprietor. It was located on the northeast corner of West Main Street and Park Avenue, just across the street from the Public Square.
Becker basically boasts, “For the day, it was an elaborate hotel and worthy of a large city. ... (The) Waterloo Hotel was the pride of the village in that early day.” That description helps to explain why the hotel continued to be an attraction to travelers for “a good many years.” The hotel’s main entrance was on the west side, facing the Public Square, and the local Masonic Lodge had its meeting rooms on its third floor.
The Waterloo Hotel was the site for entertaining some prominent visitors to the village. On Aug. 12, 1819 there was a public dinner honoring New York’s Gov. DeWitt Clinton, who was accompanied by the lieutenant governor of Massachusetts and the Russian Admiral Tate. One can easily speculate there was much discussion about the Erie Canal under construction at that time, and how the canal might be connected with the basically completed, privately-owned canal on the Seneca River between Seneca and Cayuga lakes.
Of course, the most distinguished visitor to the Waterloo Hotel was the Marquis de Lafayette on June 8, 1825. On that day he was traveling by carriage from Canandaigua to Syracuse, as part of his triumphal tour of the United States to build enthusiasm for the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the American Revolutionary War. Throngs came from throughout Seneca County to join with the 700 Waterloo village residents in welcoming this French hero who served so prominently with George Washington in our war.
Lafayette arrived about 2 p.m. and was welcomed with music from a band performing on a balcony over the hotel’s main entrance. Inside, Lafayette stood near the staircase and shook hands with many visitors. He recognized some — especially the Rev. John Caton, an old comrade in the war — and called him by name, pretty good after not having seen him for 40-plus years. Lafayette then went to the third floor and received a Masonic ovation and had an opportunity for a brief rest. He then left Waterloo and continued on to Seneca Falls.
An ‘impressive reception’
Becker summed up Lafayette’s brief visit to Waterloo this way: “Waterloo’s welcome to LaFayette (sic) was a very great demonstration. It is doubtful whether any man has received from Waterloo a comparable ovation since. Because of the times and the facilities of that day, not so much was expected as perhaps today. Nevertheless, it is probable that with all modern means for making such a reception memorable, our village and county would not give to a great national character a greater or more impressive reception.”
According to an October 1835 Seneca Observer newspaper article, apparently there recently had been a major fire at the Waterloo Hotel. That article stated that the Hotel had been “re-built, and its commodious apartments fitted up and furnished in a style corresponding with its pleasant and air location. ...” It went on to say that this Hotel was “a desirable resort both to the traveler, the citizen, and the gentleman of leisure and business.”
Like so many hotels whose name varies from “Hotel” to “House,” at least in 1840 the Waterloo Hotel was listed as the Waterloo House in records. It returned to being called the Waterloo Hotel in the 1855 map that the local government commissioned. Soon thereafter, the Waterloo Hotel became the Madison House as that was the last name of the new owner.
In 1867, the Madison House was purchased to become the Waterloo Yeast Company and William H. Burton and J.B. Stratton began manufacturing dry hop yeast cakes in the building. With the demand for yeast increasing greatly in those years, the former Madison House building was soon enlarged from its original 50-by-50 feet to 80-by-80 feet, with a fourth story added. The yeast drying capacity of the plant was 3,240,000 cakes at a time. Seven tons of corn meal and 160 pounds of hops were used for each batch of yeast cakes prepared. To meet the still growing demand, the Waterloo Yeast Company operation expanded to other cities. In 1870 a branch operation opened in Detroit; in Toronto in 1871; and one in Peoria, Ill., in 1873.
Sadly, a disastrous fire on May 16, 1877, razed the Yeast Cake Factory building. Becker characterized this tragedy as such: “The fire destroyed a famous landmark, historic as a tavern on account of the prominent people it had entertained.”
In recent years, the property has been the home of the Coe-Genung Funeral Home.