On Aug. 20, 2019 the 225th anniversary of the Battle of Fallen Timbers was commemorated in Maumee, Ohio.
What does this have to do with Lyons and Wayne County? The American leader against the Native Americans was General Anthony Wayne, whom our county would later be named for.
This battle proved to be the end of British occupation of Indian territory in the West (what would be Ohio, Indiana, Illinois etc.) The 1783 Treaty of Paris supposedly ended the Revolutionary War, but neither side respected all the terms set forth, especially in the West.
In August 1794 the Shawnee, Delaware, Ottawa and many more tribes — along with assistance from Canadian forces — gathered on the northwest bank of the Maumee River in what would become the state of Ohio. Trees in this area had recently been felled by a tornado and the Native Americans thought they would serve as good cover for them.
On Aug. 20, General Wayne split his forces and sent 2,000 bayonet forces against the Natives on the high ground. These native forces were commanded by the Shawnee Blue Jacket. The rest of Wayne’s army under the command of General Charles Scott led Kentucky militiamen against the Natives’ western flank.
The Natives were far outnumbered and retreated to the river, which proved a tactical error. They expected the British to take them in at Fort Miamis and be protected. But British Major William Campbell refused to do so because he did not want to start another war with the United States!
This loosely Native American alliance quickly unwound and the Natives escaped into the woods. Despite the number of Americans and Natives involved, there were fewer than 40 dead.
On Aug. 2, 1795 the Treaty of Greenville was signed by the many tribes, giving supremacy to the Americans in the West. It drew a line through the disputed territory, with the Americans receiving three-quarters of what is today Ohio. This treaty ended British presence on land won by America during the Revolutionary War and held until the War of 1812. Wayne continued to secure the territory including a fort that bore his name in Indiana, Fort Wayne, now a longtime city.
This past August there were several events to mark this anniversary of the Battle of Fallen Timbers at the battlefield and surrounding area.
This is just one incident in Wayne’s life in service to his country. He played major roles in the Revolutionary War, including the Battle of Stony Point. According to the story General Washington sent Wayne to capture Stony Point, a Hudson River fort. When told to storm the fort Wayne replied to Washington “General if you plan it, I’ll storm hell.” A soldier who heard the exchange said, “the man is mad.” And that’s how Wayne received the moniker “Mad Anthony.”
Anthony Wayne was born Jan. 1, 1745 in Waynesboro, Pa. In his early years he worked at surveying and then in his father’s tannery. Commissioned a colonel in the Continental Army in January 1776, his regiment joined the retreating Benedict Arnold’s forces. One of his commands was Fort Ticonderoga. In Pennsylvania Wayne played a prominent role in several battles. After wintering at Valley Forge, he led the attack on Monmouth Courthouse.
The next year was the Battle of Stony Point. He immediately moved to safeguard West Point after Arnold’s treason. After the siege of Yorktown, Wayne was sent to the south to recover Georgia and defeat the Native Americans.
Wayne continued his public service as a representative in Washington, D.C. from the state of Georgia. President Washington appointed him commander in chief of the small U.S. Army, which was defeated by the Natives in Ohio. Wayne’s well-trained troops met the Natives at the aforementioned Battle of Fallen Timbers near Toledo.
Wayne was on duty when he died Dec. 15, 1796 in Erie, Pa. With the commemoration of the bicentennial of Wayne County approaching in 2023, it is important to recognize our namesake, General Anthony Wayne, and learn his importance in the history of our country.
Bailey is the former Town of Lyons historian and historian for the New York State Grange.