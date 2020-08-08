The Museum of Wayne County History is located in the former Wayne County Jail and sheriff’s residence. It is in a residential section of Lyons, where many prominent and wealthy Lyons residents have lived.
It’s kind of strange to think that in this small 24-cell jail some of the most ruthless and high profile men and women who lived by the gun and committed crimes of passion were held. We have a lot of written history about our male criminals, but not so much about the women held at the jail.
We know that one of our Wayne County sheriffs, Charles Ford, made it his priority to arrest quite a few women during his one-year term. Ford locked up seven women in 1894 for being “disorderly.”
The first woman on record to be held in the Wayne County Jail for murder was Charlotte “Lottie” Wooby, an African-American woman who killed her husband Porter Wooby with a knife to the heart.
It was reported that Porter was at Fisher’s White House Inn on Water Street in Lyons playing the banjo, had a little too much to drink and went to his home on Montezuma Street where he proceeded to abuse his wife and strike her in the face. He also had a jackknife and said he was going to kill her. Porter was crippled and Lottie was a good deal taller than her husband, so it wasn’t too difficult to get the knife away from him. She was brought to the Wayne County Jail Feb. 10, 1906 and charged with second-degree murder. At the trial, she was found not guilty for reasons of self-defense.
While Lottie Wooby was held in the jail, Georgia Sampson — the daughter of a prominent judge — got very different treatment. On Nov. 28, 1908, Georgia Sampson was accused of murdering her husband Harry. She was held in one of the upstairs bedrooms in the sheriff’s residence for the many months of her trial under the protective wing of Sheriff Collins and his family, especially daughter Theresa. No one wanted to see this prominent lady locked in the cells with the other criminals, so Theresa’s bedroom was made into Sampson’s “cell” and Theresa moved into a bedroom with her sister Katherine. Theresa also acted as Georgia’s matron, walking with her to court and sitting with her at trial.
Sampson disappointed the many trial spectators by never removing the heavy black veil that covered her face or revealing any emotion. On April 10, 1909, she was acquitted. An interesting account in the paper said that a string was found and that is how her husband shot himself, even though he died with bread and cheese in his hand.
Some women weren’t so fortunate to be held in a comfortable bedroom and to be acquitted. Rose Alloco, an Italian immigrant from Sodus Center, was held in the Wayne County Jail in March of 1931 awaiting trial in the murder of John DeBadts, a farmer also from Sodus Center. Rose’s daughter Katherine was married to DeBadts son, Adrian. The trouble started when Alloco came to believe that her daughter was being molested by John DeBadts. She went over to DeBadts house and, in an altercation, stabbed him to death.
During the trial it was found that Alloco could not understand English, but no translator was provided and the jury found her guilty. She was sentenced to 13 years at Auburn prison. After her release, Alloco lived the rest of her life with her daughter, Katherine. The murder weapon, a sheep shearing knife, is on display at the museum. The severity of her sentence might be linked to an intolerance towards Italians, the newest group of immigrants to enter the area at that time.
Just 20 years later Dorothy DeBuse was given only 1-3 years in the State Institution for Women in Westfield State Farm at Bedford Hills for killing her husband with a shotgun while a state trooper was in the house. Wayne County Judge George B. Parsons said, “She does not stand here today a criminal type of person. She apparently has had the respect and liking of her community, her church people and her fellow employees. She does not stand here today as a killer in the brutal sense of the word.”
In one case, Alloco — enraged and beside herself while trying to protect her daughter — killed DeBadts. In the other we have DeBuse who apparently shot and killed her husband after an incidental argument. While Alloco was charged with murder, DeBuse was charged with second-degree manslaughter.
Similar crimes of passion, entirely different outcomes.
